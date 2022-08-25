THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Times like this require journalism with the courage to take sides with democracy over fascism

Please, support independent media that is willing to name the threat knocking on our door. Can we count on you today?

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

afghanistan-US-drone-3600x2400

Relatives and neighbors gather around the incinerated husk of a vehicle hit by a U.S. drone strike that killed 10 members of the Ahmadi family—including seven children—in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 30, 2021. (Photo: Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Groups Cautiously Welcome Pentagon's New Civilian Casualty Action Plan

"How and when the military implements these new policies will be critical," said one campaigner. "The U.S. also needs to acknowledge and address the many previous cases of civilian harm that have so far been denied or ignored."

Brett Wilkins

Human rights groups were cautiously optimistic Thursday as the United States military—which has killed more civilians in foreign wars than any other armed force on Earth in the post-World War II era—published a plan meant to reduce non-combatant casualties.

"The impact will depend entirely on results."

Declaring that "the protection of civilians is a strategic priority as well as a moral imperative," the Pentagon's 46-page Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response Action Plan (CHMR-AP) lays out a series of policy steps aimed at preventing and responding to the death and injury of non-combatants.

These steps include establishing a civilian protection center of excellence, improving commanders' understanding of civilian environments, developing standardized incident reporting and data management processes, and improving the military's ability to assess and respond when non-combatants are harmed by U.S. attacks.

"Today's announcement marks a promising first step for the Department of Defense to adequately address and prevent future civilian harm caused by U.S. military operations," Daphne Eviatar, Amnesty International USA's Security with Human Rights program director, said in a statement. "However, how and when the military implements these new policies will be critical."

"The U.S. also needs to acknowledge and address the many previous cases of civilian harm that have so far been denied or ignored," she added. "Amnesty has extensively reported on the impacts of U.S. military operations on civilians around the world, and will continue to monitor those impacts while we make recommendations to the Department of Defense to help ensure that human rights are not violated in the name of national security."

The U.K.-based airstrike monitor group Airwars—which along with partners last month published recommendations for the Pentagon plan—called the document "a significant step for transparency."

Annie Shiel, a senior adviser for the Center for Civilians in Conflict, told The New York Times that "the fact that civilian harm is being recognized as a priority at the highest levels of the department is a positive and welcome step. But the impact will depend entirely on results."

Writing for Just Security Thursday, Shiel urged members of Congress to "include important proposals to better prevent and respond to civilian harm caused by U.S. military operations abroad" in the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which lawmakers will take up in the coming weeks.

"Successfully reckoning with past civilian harm and overhauling U.S. policies for preventing and responding to harm will require sustained engagement not only from the Department of Defense and the White House, but also from Congress," she asserted.

Listing a series of policy recommendations similar to those detailed in the CHMR-AP, Shiel added that such provisions "would fill critical gaps in Defense Department policy, strengthen and resource [U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's] vision for reform, and ensure necessary oversight over the too-often devastating human impacts of the United States' use of force abroad. Congress should ensure that these provisions are reflected in the final law."

While it is impossible to say with certainty how many civilians have been killed or wounded by U.S. bombs and bullets during the course of the ongoing 21-year so-called War on Terror, expert estimates range from several hundred thousand to well over one million.

Airwars credits U.S. President Joe Biden with killing fewer civilians during his first year in office than any of his three 21st-century predecessors. The group said that during Biden's first 12 months, between 10 and 26 noncombatants were killed in 58 attacks in Iraq and Syria, 50 civilians died in 372 strikes in Afghanistan, and six people perished in an unknown number of bombardments in Yemen.

Related Content

U.S. drone strike Kabul

Pentagon Blasted for 'Unacceptable Failure' to Reckon With Civilian Casualties

Brett Wilkins

Biden has, however, been accused of following his predecessors' pattern of undercounting the number of civilians harmed by U.S. attacks. Furthermore, high-profile incidents like the August 2021 drone strike which killed 10 Afghan relatives—including seven children—in the closing days of the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan have reinforced peace activists' insistence that the only way to avoid harming civilians is to avoid waging war in the first place.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Alphabet workers for abortion rights

'Big Win': Google Search and Maps Will Now Say If Clinics Provide Abortions

The update is "a big deal for users who've been misled by pregnancy crisis centers masquerading as abortion providers," said Alphabet Workers Union. "But not enough—Google must *remove* these misleading results."

Jessica Corbett ·

afghanistan-US-drone-3600x2400

Groups Cautiously Welcome Pentagon's New Civilian Casualty Action Plan

"How and when the military implements these new policies will be critical," said one campaigner. "The U.S. also needs to acknowledge and address the many previous cases of civilian harm that have so far been denied or ignored."

Brett Wilkins ·

officer at mar-a-lago

Judge Orders DOJ to Release Redacted Affidavit Used to Justify Trump Search

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart instructed the Justice Department to publish a redacted version of its affidavit by noon on Friday.

Kenny Stancil ·

People watching bush fire

Experts Fear Wildfire-Fueled Ozone Damage Will Become New Norm

"Under global warming, the frequency and intensity of wildfires is expected to increase, which would lead to more" stratospheric warming, said one expert.

Julia Conley ·

Pakistan heatwave

Heatwaves Rated 'Extremely Dangerous' Could Triple This Century, Warns New Climate Study

"Something that's gone from virtually never happening before," said one Harvard researcher, "will go to something that is happening every year."

Brett Wilkins ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Watchdog Leader: 'It Is Clear Why Barr Did Not Want the Public to See' Newly Released Trump Memo
  2. After $1.9 Trillion Giveaway to Rich, McConnell Calls Debt Relief for Working Class 'Slap in the Face'
  3. Fetterman Calls for Prosecution of Corporate Executives 'Gouging Consumers'
  4. Oops: Alabama GOP "Mistakenly" Goes Full KKK
  5. 'Cancel It All,' Say Progressives as Biden Favors $10,000 in Means-Tested Student Debt Relief
  6. Right-Wing Dark Money Group Gets $1.6 Billion Donation From Tax-Dodging Business Mogul
  7. Critics Call Bullsh*t on the 'Let Trump Walk to Save Democracy' Crowd
  8. Appeals Court Orders Release of Secret Memo Barr 'Used to Undercut the Mueller Report'
  9. Trump-Appointed Judge Permanently Blocks Biden's Oil and Gas Leasing Moratorium
  10. The West's Dangerously Simple-Minded Narrative About Russia and China
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.