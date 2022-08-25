THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Times like this require journalism with the courage to take sides with democracy over fascism

Please, support independent media that is willing to name the threat knocking on our door. Can we count on you today?

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Ukraine anti-war protest

People take part in a demonstration marking Ukraine's Independence Day and the six-month anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on August 24, 2022 in Berlin. (Photo: Odd Andersen/ AFP via Getty Images)

Calls for Peace Mark Six Months of 'Senseless' War in Ukraine

"The people of Ukraine and beyond need peace and they need peace now," stressed United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

Brett Wilkins

While Russia presses on with its lumbering invasion of Ukraine and Western nations led by the United States keep sending billions of dollars in arms and aid to bolster Ukrainian resistance, peace advocates on Wednesday marked the war's six-month anniversary—and Ukraine's independence day—with renewed calls for peace.

"Decisive victory for either side looks remote. The only possible solution is a process of negotiation."

Decrying the "senseless war," United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres told the world body's Security Council on Wednesday that "the people of Ukraine and beyond need peace and they need peace now. Peace in line with the U.N. Charter. Peace in line with international law."

Writing for the U.K.-based Stop the War Coalition, journalist Shadia Edwards-Dashti noted that "the war has been a disaster for the Ukrainian people, resulting in tens of thousands of Ukrainian casualties and displacing more than 13 million people—just shy of a third of the population. On the Russian side, some estimates suggest up to 75,000 are dead or injured."

"From the very start of the invasion the Western response has focused on the military solutions," she continued. "Within a week of the invasion, NATO forces had drummed up their biggest military mobilization in Europe since the end of the Cold War. The aim from the start was a decisive military victory against Russia. As a result, negotiations have been discouraged and chances for peace squandered."

"We simply cannot allow this six-month war to drag on for years as some analysts are predicting, Edwards-Dashti added. "Decisive victory for either side looks remote. The only possible solution is a process of negotiation. As the economic crisis deepens and Western governments threaten to raise defense spending, we in the West must intensify our call for peace and sanity."

Anatol Lieven, director of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft's Eurasia program, warned that while NATO countries "can now afford to be less afraid of Moscow" given the Russian military's battlefield woes, "the risk of unintended escalation to nuclear war does however remain very real."

"Since nuclear weapons are the one area in which Russia remains a superpower, there is an obvious temptation for Moscow to engage in nuclear brinkmanship," he added, "and anyone who decides to walk along a brink runs the risk of falling over it."

Martin Kimani, Kenya's ambassador to the U.N., similarly cautioned that "unless the Ukraine war is stopped through dialogue and negotiation, it could be the first of a series of conflicts that future historians will name the Third World War."

"Such a disaster would be different from the last world wars, and all the wars before them," he said. "The dangers of direct conflict between nuclear-armed powers means that most of their confrontations would be undertaken by proxy. Africa and the rest of the world would be thrown into a mirror of the Cold War."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked the war's six-month anniversary and his country's independence day by hailing Ukraine's unexpected success in resisting Russia's invasion.

"Every day is a new reason not to give up," he said in a video address from central Kyiv. "Because having gone through so much, we have no right not to reach the end. What is the end of the war for us? We used to say, 'peace.' Now, we say, 'victory.'" 

Asked in an interview with NPR if she sees "any negotiated way out" of the war, Norwegian U.N. Ambassador Trine Heimerback replied: "I think that's the question we all have. Right now, I don't think we are too optimistic, unfortunately."

James Kariuki, Heimerback's British counterpart, said the issue of negotiations is "for the Ukrainians" to decide.

"But," he added, "the best way to end the conflict would be for Russia to withdraw its troops and end its illegal occupation."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
officer at mar-a-lago

Judge Orders DOJ to Release Redacted Affidavit Used to Justify Trump Search

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart instructed the Justice Department to publish a redacted version of its affidavit by noon on Friday.

Kenny Stancil ·

People watching bush fire

Experts Fear Wildfire-Fueled Ozone Damage Will Become New Norm

"Under global warming, the frequency and intensity of wildfires is expected to increase, which would lead to more" stratospheric warming, said one expert.

Julia Conley ·

Pakistan heatwave

Heatwaves Rated 'Extremely Dangerous' Could Triple This Century, Warns New Climate Study

"Something that's gone from virtually never happening before," said one Harvard researcher, "will go to something that is happening every year."

Brett Wilkins ·

A turtle swims among the coral of the Great Barrier Reef

UN Ocean Treaty Talks on Verge of Collapse Due to Rich Nations' Greed, Greenpeace Warns

"We are sad and angry," said one campaigner. "Billions of people rely on healthy oceans, and world leaders have failed all of them."

Kenny Stancil ·

A Ukrainian emergency worker takes part in a nuclear drill

Grave Warnings as Fires Briefly Disconnect Ukraine Nuclear Plant From Power Grid

"The collapse of external connections to the plant means reliance on diesel-fueled generators," noted one observer. "If those generators malfunction, the reactor could overheat and create a nuclear disaster in 90 minutes."

Jake Johnson ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Watchdog Leader: 'It Is Clear Why Barr Did Not Want the Public to See' Newly Released Trump Memo
  2. After $1.9 Trillion Giveaway to Rich, McConnell Calls Debt Relief for Working Class 'Slap in the Face'
  3. Fetterman Calls for Prosecution of Corporate Executives 'Gouging Consumers'
  4. Oops: Alabama GOP "Mistakenly" Goes Full KKK
  5. 'Cancel It All,' Say Progressives as Biden Favors $10,000 in Means-Tested Student Debt Relief
  6. Right-Wing Dark Money Group Gets $1.6 Billion Donation From Tax-Dodging Business Mogul
  7. Critics Call Bullsh*t on the 'Let Trump Walk to Save Democracy' Crowd
  8. Appeals Court Orders Release of Secret Memo Barr 'Used to Undercut the Mueller Report'
  9. Trump-Appointed Judge Permanently Blocks Biden's Oil and Gas Leasing Moratorium
  10. The West's Dangerously Simple-Minded Narrative About Russia and China
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.