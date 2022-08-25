Calls for Peace Mark Six Months of 'Senseless' War in Ukraine

While Russia presses on with its lumbering invasion of Ukraine and Western nations led by the United States keep sending billions of dollars in arms and aid to bolster Ukrainian resistance, peace advocates on Wednesday marked the war\u0026#039;s six-month anniversary—and Ukraine\u0026#039;s independence day—with renewed calls for peace.\r\n\r\n\u0022Decisive victory for either side looks remote. The only possible solution is a process of negotiation.\u0022\r\n\r\nDecrying the \u0022senseless war,\u0022\u0026nbsp;United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres told the world body\u0026#039;s Security Council on Wednesday that \u0022the people of Ukraine and beyond need peace and they need peace now. Peace in line with the U.N. Charter. Peace in line with international law.\u0022\r\n\r\nWriting for the U.K.-based Stop the War Coalition, journalist Shadia Edwards-Dashti noted that \u0022the war has been a disaster for the Ukrainian people, resulting in tens of thousands of Ukrainian casualties and displacing more than 13 million people—just shy of a third of the population. On the Russian side, some estimates suggest up to 75,000 are dead or injured.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022From the very start of the invasion the Western response has focused on the military solutions,\u0022 she continued. \u0022Within a week of the invasion, NATO forces had drummed up their biggest military mobilization in Europe since the end of the Cold War. The aim from the start was a decisive military victory against Russia. As a result, negotiations have been discouraged and chances for peace squandered.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022We simply cannot allow this six-month war to drag on for years as some analysts are predicting, Edwards-Dashti added. \u0022Decisive victory for either side looks remote. The only possible solution is a process of negotiation. As the economic crisis deepens and Western governments threaten to raise defense spending, we in the West must intensify our call for peace and sanity.\u0022\r\n\r\nAnatol Lieven, director of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft\u0026#039;s Eurasia program, warned that while NATO countries \u0022can now afford to be less afraid of Moscow\u0022 given the Russian military\u0026#039;s battlefield woes, \u0022the risk of unintended escalation to nuclear war does however remain very real.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Since nuclear weapons are the one area in which Russia remains a superpower, there is an obvious temptation for Moscow to engage in nuclear brinkmanship,\u0022 he added, \u0022and anyone who decides to walk along a brink runs the risk of falling over it.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMartin Kimani, Kenya\u0026#039;s ambassador to the U.N., similarly cautioned that \u0022unless the Ukraine war is stopped through dialogue and negotiation, it could be the first of a series of conflicts that future historians will name the Third World War.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Such a disaster would be different from the last world wars, and all the wars before them,\u0022 he said. \u0022The dangers of direct conflict between nuclear-armed powers means that most of their confrontations would be undertaken by proxy. Africa and the rest of the world would be thrown into a mirror of the Cold War.\u0022\r\n\r\nUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked the war\u0026#039;s six-month anniversary and his country\u0026#039;s independence day by hailing Ukraine\u0026#039;s unexpected success in resisting Russia\u0026#039;s invasion.\r\n\r\n\u0022Every day is a new reason not to give up,\u0022 he said in a video address from central Kyiv. \u0022Because having gone through so much, we have no right not to reach the end. What is the end of the war for us? We used to say, \u0026#039;peace.\u0026#039; Now, we say, \u0026#039;victory.\u0026#039;\u0022\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nAsked in an interview with NPR if she sees \u0022any negotiated way out\u0022 of the war, Norwegian U.N. Ambassador Trine Heimerback replied: \u0022I think that\u0026#039;s the question we all have. Right now, I don\u0026#039;t think we are too optimistic, unfortunately.\u0022\r\n\r\nJames Kariuki, Heimerback\u0026#039;s British counterpart, said the issue of negotiations is \u0022for the Ukrainians\u0022 to decide.\r\n\r\n\u0022But,\u0022 he added, \u0022the best way to end the conflict would be for Russia to withdraw its troops and end its illegal occupation.\u0022