Following Trump's Lead, GOP Pushes Bill to Make Federal Workers Fireable 'At Will'

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy\u0026#039;s introduction Friday of a bill to make federal bureaucratic personnel at-will employees further stoked fears that marginalized workers will suffer discriminatory firings under a future Republican administration or even GOP-controlled Congress.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is obviously a huge and major change, an effort to gear up a major assault on the federal employment system.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Public Service Reform Act \u0022will empower federal agencies to swiftly address misconduct and remove underperforming or ill-willed employees, creating a federal workforce focused on service to the American people,\u0022 Roy (R-Texas) said in a statement.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nThe bill \u0022would make all federal bureaucrats at-will employees—just like private sector workers—and claw back the inordinate protections some federal employees grossly abuse,\u0022 he added.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nThe proposed legislation comes a week after reports that aides to former President Donald Trump are working to revive a plan to reclassify federal civil service personnel who worked under both Democratic and Republican administrations as at-will workers subject to easier termination. \r\n\r\nDon Kettl, professor emeritus and former dean of the University of Maryland School of Public Policy, told Government Executive that \u0022this is obviously a huge and major change, an effort to gear up a major assault on the federal employment system\u0022 that \u0022is being helped and aided unquestionably by a set of groups like America First Works, Heritage Action for America, FreedomWorks, and Citizens for Renewing America, who have endorsed the bill.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Much of the debate has largely been about if Trump is reelected,\u0022 he added, \u0022but what this makes clear is the efforts to try to change the civil service aren\u0026#039;t just Trump necessarily, and if Republicans take control of Congress following the midterms, this may very well go from idea to specific action.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to Government Executive:\r\n\r\n\r\nAlthough the bill stands nearly zero chance of passing in the current Congress, experts say that it, combined with recent news that conservative political operatives with Trump\u0026#039;s endorsement have devised plans to revive Schedule F, a proposal to strip the civil service protections from tens of thousands of federal employees in \u0022policy-related\u0022 positions, indicates the civil service system as we have known it for the last 150 years will be under attack under the next Republican administration.\r\n\r\n\r\nAlthough Roy says his bill \u0022will provide justice to federal employees who are victims of discrimination or whistleblower retaliation,\u0022 Kettl warned that the measure \u0022dramatically limits the amount of whistleblowing activity that\u0026#039;s possible,\u0022 noting that \u0022it creates a disincentive to blow the whistle because your retirement benefits could be reduced.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022When you put it together,\u0022 he added, \u0022it\u0026#039;s a very big deal\u0022 and \u0022would dramatically change the incentives for individuals who are being dismissed because of whistleblowing.\u0022\r\n\r\nAuthor and transgender activist Brynn Tannehill worries that, should at-will employment become reality, \u0022a purge of trans people from federal service\u0022 would follow a return of Trump or another Republican president to the White House.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCommenting on the mass firing of progressive staffers by San Francisco\u0026#039;s new tougher-on-crime district attorney following Chesa Boudin\u0026#039;s recall, socialist organizer Julian LaRosa recently argued for a codified employment termination standard similar to the one realized in the limited laws that labor activists led by Local 32BJ of the Service Employees International Union helped enact in Philadelphia and New York.\r\n\r\n\u0022You can bet your ass that every transgender federal employee who falls under this classification... is getting fired posthaste.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Can we just get universal just cause in the workplace already?\u0022 he asked.\r\n\r\nTestifying before New York City Council members in support of that city\u0026#039;s 2021 just-cause law, former Chipotle worker Melanie Walker said she was suddenly fired by her manager one day for not smiling, even though there were no customers in the store.\r\n\r\n\u0022Everyone who\u0026#039;s working needs to have some type of stability in your life,\u0022 she said. \u0022You should be able to go to work without thinking you have to be on eggshells all day, thinking that you can be fired at any moment for any cause.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0026nbsp;\u0022I\u0026#039;m loyal to you as a worker and you should be loyal to me,\u0022 Walker added. \u0022People still have to feed their families.\u0022