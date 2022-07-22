'Authoritarianism 101': Trump Plot to Purge Civil Servants If Reelected Draws Alarm

Government watchdogs on Friday warned that a plan by former President Donald Trump to drastically remake the federal workforce should he win the presidency in 2024 would \u0022utterly destroy\u0022 public service in the United States.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is truly the implementation of a fascist takeover of our government.\u0022 \r\n\r\nAs Axios reported Friday, central to Trump\u0026#039;s plans for a second term is the reinstatement of his executive order known as \u0022Schedule F,\u0022 which established a new category of federal employees.\r\n\r\nUnder the executive order, which Trump signed just days before losing the 2020 election, thousands of federal workers who have served under presidents from both major political parties could be reclassified as \u0022Schedule F\u0022 employees, eliminating their employment protections.\r\n\r\nTrump could purge as many as 50,000 members of the nonpartisan workforce who he deems to have influence over policy decisions, leaving them with no recourse, and fill their jobs with \u0022loyalists to him and his \u0026#039;America First\u0026#039; ideology,\u0022 according to sources who spoke to Axios.\r\n\r\nMax Berger of pro-labor media organization More Perfect Union suggested Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis would also be likely to reinstate Schedule F—which was quickly rescinded by President Joe Biden in January 2021—if he runs for president and wins.\r\n\r\nThe executive order amounts to \u0022authoritarianism 101,\u0022 Berger tweeted.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSchedule F \u0022would effectively upend the modern civil service, triggering a shock wave across the bureaucracy,\u0022 wrote Jonathan Swan at Axios. \u0022The next president might then move to gut those pro-Trump ranks—and face the question of whether to replace them with her or his own loyalists, or revert to a traditional bureaucracy. Such pendulum swings and politicization could threaten the continuity and quality of service to taxpayers, the regulatory protections, the checks on executive power, and other aspects of American democracy.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe plan would go \u0022beyond \u0026#039;deconstructing the administrative state,\u0026#039;\u0022 said the Coalition for Sensible Safeguards, which advocates for regulatory protections for the economic system, public health, and other sectors. \u0022It\u0026#039;s a plan to utterly destroy it.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile pushing to reinstate Schedule F should he take office again, Swan reported, \u0022Trump has reduced his circle of advisers and expunged nearly every former aide who refused to embrace his view that the 2020 election was \u0026#039;stolen\u0026#039;\u0022—suggesting he is likely to seek out government employees who share that view.\r\n\r\nAlthough Biden rescinded Trump\u0026#039;s order, U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) has remained concerned that Schedule F will be reintroduced in 2025 under a Republican administration. He authored an amendment to the defense spending bill that would prevent \u0022any position in the competitive service from being reclassified to an excepted service schedule that was created after September 30, 2020, and limits federal employee reclassifications.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe House passed Connolly\u0026#039;s amendment on July 14 in a 215-201 vote, but Republicans in the Senate plan to block its passage, Axios reported.\r\n\r\n\u0022Congress [must] codify protections against this evil plan to place political allies of Trump throughout the government,\u0022 said Fred Wellman, host of the podcast On Democracy. \u0022Do not underestimate the destruction this will cause.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWalter Shaub, senior ethics fellow at the Project on Government Oversight, called on the White House to go beyond simply halting Trump\u0026#039;s executive order and work with Congress to ensure legislation is passed protecting federal employees regardless of their political beliefs.\r\n\r\n\u0022Administration officials are aware of the issue,\u0022 said Shaub. \u0022But as with every other needed democracy reform, this administration has time and again proven it is not up to this crucial moment in history.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe reinstatement of Schedule F would result in a \u0022reckless, lawless administration,\u0022 said Georgetown University professor Don Moynihan.\r\n\r\n\u0022How bad could Schedule F be? The people planning to use it to take control of the executive branch have shown themselves comfortable with breaking the law in ways that undermine American democracy,\u0022 said Moynihan, pointing to Trump ally Jeffrey Clark, an attorney who is being investigated by the FBI and Congress and who the former president wanted to install as attorney general.