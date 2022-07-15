99% of House GOP Just Showed They Support Forcing Children to Birth 'Their Rapist's Child': Pascrell

While reproductive rights advocates and many Democrats on Friday welcomed the U.S. House of Representatives\u0026#039; passage of a bill protecting the right to travel for abortion care, Congressman Bill Pascrell Jr. called out GOP lawmakers who opposed the legislation.\r\n\r\n\u0022Today 99% of House Republicans made clear they support forcing raped children to give birth to their rapist\u0026#039;s child,\u0022 declared the New Jersey Democrat after the House approved the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act in a 223-205 vote.\r\n\r\nJust three Republicans—Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.), Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), and Fred Upton (Mich.)—joined Democrats in supporting the bill, and another three—Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), Anthony Gonzalez (Ohio), and Nancy Mace (S.C.)—did not vote on it.\r\n\r\nThe development comes as the story of a 10-year-old rape victim forced to travel from Ohio to Indiana for an abortion has garnered national attention, and as anti-choice groups and state lawmakers are crafting legislation to try to prevent people from traveling for such care.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn the case of the Ohio child, Indiana\u0026#039;s Republican attorney general has launched an investigation into the provider—even though a probe by her employer found that she did not violate privacy laws and records show that the doctor properly reported the abortion to state officials.\r\n\r\nReproductive freedom advocates fear other patients and healthcare providers will be similarly targeted now that the June reversal of Roe v. Wade has empowered states to crack down on abortion rights.\r\n\r\nCongressman Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) and journalist Dell Cameron envisioned a world in which police \u0022interrogate women on the highway\u0022 in states with anti-choice laws—warnings reminiscent of a May video that previewed a dystopian post-Roe future.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNARAL Pro-Choice America president Mini Timmaraju on Friday praised House Democrats for advancing both the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act and the Women\u0026#039;s Health Protection Act (WHPA), which would affirm the right to abortion nationwide.\r\n\r\n\u0022Time and again Democratic leaders have demonstrated their unwavering commitment to reproductive freedom in this dire moment for abortion rights and access, and they\u0026#039;ve reaffirmed that today,\u0022 she said.\r\n\r\nTimmaraju also called out Republicans who opposed the bills, warning that \u0022when Americans head to the polls to vote this November, they will remember which politicians failed them.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCongresswoman Lizzie Fletcher (D-Texas)—who introduced the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act last week with Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Marilyn Strickland (D-Wash.)—also welcomed the passage of both her bill and WHPA.\r\n\r\n\u0022While lawmakers and others in several states, including my home state of Texas, are threatening to interfere with the constitutional right of Americans to travel freely and voluntarily within the United States, Congress is putting on notice anyone who, acting under color of state law, attempts to introduce laws that restrict that right,\u0022 she said.\r\n\r\n\u0022Congress must take swift action to protect individuals affected by people trying to interfere with their right to travel,\u0022 she added, thanking her co-sponsors.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDespite House Democrats\u0026#039; votes, neither bill is expected to reach President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s desk, due to the evenly split Senate and the filibuster that effectively gives the GOP veto power over most legislation.\r\n\r\nSen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)—one of a few Democrats in the chamber opposed to ending the filibuster—has repeatedly joined with Republicans to impede a final vote on WHPA, and Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) on Thursday blocked another travel rights bill.\r\n\r\nAfter Lankford\u0026#039;s move to prevent the passage of the Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act, Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), a co-sponsor, said of the GOP: \u0022Let\u0026#039;s be really clear what that means: They want to hold women captive in their own states.\u0022