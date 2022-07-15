Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

child holds protest sign

A woman sits with a girl while both hold up signs reading "My daughter should have more rights than me (not fewer!)" and "My body, my choice" during a demonstration against the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade in Tel Aviv, Israel on July 4, 2022. (Photo: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)

99% of House GOP Just Showed They Support Forcing Children to Birth 'Their Rapist's Child': Pascrell

Despite Republican opposition, Democrats passed a bill to affirm the right to cross state lines for abortion care in response to attempts by anti-choice lawmakers to ban such travel.

Jessica Corbett

While reproductive rights advocates and many Democrats on Friday welcomed the U.S. House of Representatives' passage of a bill protecting the right to travel for abortion care, Congressman Bill Pascrell Jr. called out GOP lawmakers who opposed the legislation.

"Today 99% of House Republicans made clear they support forcing raped children to give birth to their rapist's child," declared the New Jersey Democrat after the House approved the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act in a 223-205 vote.

Just three Republicans—Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.), Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), and Fred Upton (Mich.)—joined Democrats in supporting the bill, and another three—Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), Anthony Gonzalez (Ohio), and Nancy Mace (S.C.)—did not vote on it.

The development comes as the story of a 10-year-old rape victim forced to travel from Ohio to Indiana for an abortion has garnered national attention, and as anti-choice groups and state lawmakers are crafting legislation to try to prevent people from traveling for such care.

In the case of the Ohio child, Indiana's Republican attorney general has launched an investigation into the provider—even though a probe by her employer found that she did not violate privacy laws and records show that the doctor properly reported the abortion to state officials.

Reproductive freedom advocates fear other patients and healthcare providers will be similarly targeted now that the June reversal of Roe v. Wade has empowered states to crack down on abortion rights.

Congressman Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) and journalist Dell Cameron envisioned a world in which police "interrogate women on the highway" in states with anti-choice laws—warnings reminiscent of a May video that previewed a dystopian post-Roe future.

Related Content

GOP Handmaid's Tale video

'Evening, Ladies... Where You Headed?': Viral Video Previews Dystopian Post-Roe Future

Jessica Corbett

NARAL Pro-Choice America president Mini Timmaraju on Friday praised House Democrats for advancing both the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act and the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA), which would affirm the right to abortion nationwide.

"Time and again Democratic leaders have demonstrated their unwavering commitment to reproductive freedom in this dire moment for abortion rights and access, and they've reaffirmed that today," she said.

Timmaraju also called out Republicans who opposed the bills, warning that "when Americans head to the polls to vote this November, they will remember which politicians failed them."

Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher (D-Texas)—who introduced the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act last week with Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Marilyn Strickland (D-Wash.)—also welcomed the passage of both her bill and WHPA.

"While lawmakers and others in several states, including my home state of Texas, are threatening to interfere with the constitutional right of Americans to travel freely and voluntarily within the United States, Congress is putting on notice anyone who, acting under color of state law, attempts to introduce laws that restrict that right," she said.

"Congress must take swift action to protect individuals affected by people trying to interfere with their right to travel," she added, thanking her co-sponsors.

Despite House Democrats' votes, neither bill is expected to reach President Joe Biden's desk, due to the evenly split Senate and the filibuster that effectively gives the GOP veto power over most legislation.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)—one of a few Democrats in the chamber opposed to ending the filibuster—has repeatedly joined with Republicans to impede a final vote on WHPA, and Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) on Thursday blocked another travel rights bill.

After Lankford's move to prevent the passage of the Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act, Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), a co-sponsor, said of the GOP: "Let's be really clear what that means: They want to hold women captive in their own states."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Joe Manchin coal baron

Jayapal Says 'Systemic Reform' Needed to Thwart Manchin's Obstruction

"It is simply untenable that one senator can dictate the course for the entire country, condemn future generations to life on a warming planet, and rob the United States of a chance to act as a climate leader."

Brett Wilkins ·

child holds protest sign

99% of House GOP Just Showed They Support Forcing Children to Birth 'Their Rapist's Child': Pascrell

Despite Republican opposition, Democrats passed a bill to affirm the right to cross state lines for abortion care in response to attempts by anti-choice lawmakers to ban such travel.

Jessica Corbett ·

pramila-jayapal-3600x2395

Progressives Release Blueprint for Federal Action on Reproductive Freedom

"Access to abortion has reached crisis level—and it demands a response from Congress and the Biden administration that meets this moment," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

Kenny Stancil ·

Saudi US arms

Human Rights Watch to US: Stop Selling Weapons to Saudis

"Renewing U.S. offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia would further undermine Biden's promise to prioritize human rights in U.S. relations with the country."

Brett Wilkins ·

Spanish firefighters

'Europe Is Cooking': Records Smashed as Historic Heat Alert Issued

While fires rage and temperatures in Western Europe top the charts, the U.K.'s Met Office announced the first-ever red warning for extreme heat expected in the coming days.

Jessica Corbett ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.