'Crushing News': Appeals Court Greenlights Georgia's 6-Week Abortion Ban

Abortion rights defenders on Wednesday were down but determined after a federal appeals court lifted an injunction on Georgia\u0026#039;s six-week abortion ban, allowing the draconian law to take immediate effect.\r\n\r\n\u0022Patients... waiting for abortion care that was legal just this morning when they arrived now have lost their right to that medical care and control over their own bodies.\u0022\r\n\r\nWriting for a three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, Judge William Pryor said that the U.S. Supreme Court\u0026#039;s recent Dobbs v. Jackson Women\u0026#039;s Health Organization ruling voiding nearly 50 years of constitutional abortion rights \u0022makes clear that no right to abortion exists under the Constitution, so Georgia may prohibit them.\u0022 \r\n\r\nPryor—a George W. Bush appointee who once called Roe v. Wade \u0022the worst abomination in the history of constitutional law\u0022—added that \u0022it is hard to see any vagueness\u0022 in H.B. 481, the 2019 Georgia anti-choice law that \u0022defines a natural person to include unborn humans in the womb at any stage of development.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he was \u0022overjoyed\u0022 by the ruling, state Sen. Michelle Au (D-48), who is also a physician, tweeted, \u0022What this means is that in Georgia, patients sitting in a waiting room RIGHT NOW, waiting for abortion care that was legal just this morning when they arrived, now have lost their right to that medical care and control over their own bodies.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Just like that,\u0022 she added. \u0022Gone.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports:\r\n\r\n\r\nGeorgia\u0026#039;s new law is different from other states\u0026#039; \u0022heartbeat\u0022 statutes because it includes so-called personhood provisions, where rights are extended to an embryo once fetal cardiac activity can be detected. Parents would be able to claim a fetus, once a heartbeat is detected, on their state income taxes as a dependent, and the measure would also require state officials to count an unborn child toward Georgia\u0026#039;s population. Mothers can also file for child support once cardiac activity is detected.\r\n\r\n\r\nExperts have noted that fetal \u0022heartbeat\u0022 laws are inherently flawed, as what\u0026#039;s being detected in a six-week-old fetus is little more than cells and electrical activity.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nEarlier this month, a federal judge blocked enforcement of Arizona\u0026#039;s so-called \u0022personhood\u0022 law.\r\n\r\nThe implementation of Georgia\u0026#039;s six-week ban comes as an effort to codify reproductive rights nationwide via the House-approved Women\u0026#039;s Health Protection Act has stalled amid opposition from Senate Republicans and right-wing Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia.\r\n\r\nPlanned Parenthood Southeast vice president of external affairs Amy Kennedy said in a statement that Wednesday\u0026#039;s ruling is \u0022an affront to our personal rights and goes against the will of the vast majority of Georgians who believe in the bodily autonomy of all in our state.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The people have just been robbed of their ability to make the decisions that are best for themselves, their lives, and their futures,\u0022 Kennedy continued. \u0022No matter what the courts say, people deserve access to abortion—and Planned Parenthood is here to help you get the care you need. We remain committed to helping Georgians access abortion care, and our doors are open for nonjudgmental information, resources, and financial and logistical support.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe ACLU called the appellate court\u0026#039;s move \u0022unprecedented.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The court took this action without request from the state and outside of normal court procedures,\u0022 the group tweeted. \u0022Many people don\u0026#039;t even know they\u0026#039;re pregnant at six weeks. People in Georgia—and people everywhere—deserve access to abortion care without delay or interference.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;ll continue using every tool we have to fight for abortion access in Georgia,\u0022 ACLU vowed. \u0022No one should be forced to carry a pregnancy against their will.\u0022\r\n\r\nPlanned Parenthood Federation of America affirmed: \u0022We\u0026#039;re here with you, Georgia. We will do everything in our power to ensure all patients... have access to the essential care they deserve. If you need an abortion, call 1-800-230-PLAN or visit http://AbortionFinder.org.\u0022