'Evening, Ladies... Where You Headed?': Viral Video Previews Dystopian Post-Roe Future

A brief video released as the right-wing U.S Supreme Court plans to overturn Roe v. Wade and GOP lawmakers plot a nationwide six-week abortion ban has been viewed over half a million times on Twitter since Monday, when Justice Samuel Alito\u0026#039;s draft majority opinion leaked.\r\n\r\nMeidasTouch, a self-described \u0022pro-democracy, next-generation super PAC,\u0022 is responsible for the one-minute video, which takes inspiration from The Handmaid\u0026#039;s Tale—a famous novel by Margaret Atwood that\u0026#039;s been turned into an award-winning television series.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe video begins with a conversation between a mother and daughter as police officers approach their vehicle. The officer on the driver\u0026#039;s side knocks on the window and says, \u0022Evening, ladies,\u0022 before asking for the mother\u0026#039;s license and \u0022Where you headed?\u0022\r\n\r\nAfter the mother gives a flustered answer, an officer asks the daughter\u0026#039;s name and then, \u0022Are you pregnant, Grace?\u0022 before ordering her to \u0022step out of the vehicle.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Mom!\u0022 Grace shouts as an officer opens the door and yanks her from the passenger seat.\r\n\r\nEchoing the message at the end of the video, MeidasTouch tweeted: \u0022Republicans have taken away your right to choose. Now take away their right to govern. #GOPHandmaidsTale.\u0022\r\n\r\nSome viewers, including pro-choice writer and activist Sunsara Taylor, responded with calls to action.\r\n\r\n\u0022Powerful video, but: 1: No. They have NOT yet taken this right away. Let\u0026#039;s STOP IT BEFORE THEY DO!\u0022 Taylor tweeted of the GOP. \u00222: The way to stop them is through MASSIVE RESISTANCE IN THE STREETS NOW, not waiting for the next election.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Common Dreams reported, defenders of reproductive freedom took to the streets across the United States on Tuesday to protest the forthcoming Supreme Court decision and GOP attacks on bodily autonomy.