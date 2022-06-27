Progressives Launch 'Four More' Campaign to Demand Supreme Court Expansion

Asserting that expanding the U.S. Supreme Court from nine to 13 members is the best way to protect Americans\u0026#039; rights from the right-wing supermajority\u0026#039;s attacks, progressive advocates on Monday launched a campaign in support of a bill to add four more justices to the nation\u0026#039;s highest court.\r\n\r\n\u0022If we don\u0026#039;t do something to stop the right-wing radicals on the court, they will continue to attack our fundamental rights.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022On Friday, the Supreme Court\u0026#039;s out-of-control right-wing supermajority eviscerated our reproductive freedoms by overturning 50 years of precedent guaranteeing a pregnant person\u0026#039;s right to choose to have an abortion,\u0022 Stand Up America executive director Christina Harvey said during a Monday webinar announcing the \u0022Four More\u0022 campaign—a project also backed by Demand Justice, Indivisible, and Take Back the Court Action Fund—in support of the Judiciary Act. The proposed legislation, sponsored by U.S. Reps. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.), Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), and Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.), would increase the size of the court by four justices.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022This ruling was but the latest evidence of how broken our nation\u0026#039;s highest court has become. Just one day earlier, the court struck down New York\u0026#039;s 100-year-old concealed carry law, weakening states\u0026#039; abilities to pass measures to keep their residents safe just 30 days after 19 children were massacred by a gunman in Uvalde, Texas,\u0022 Harvey continued.\r\n\r\n\u0022Our children shouldn\u0026#039;t grow up to have less rights than we did,\u0022 she added. \u0022If we don\u0026#039;t do something to stop the right-wing radicals on the court, they will continue to attack our fundamental rights until we no longer recognize the country we live in.\u0022\r\n\r\nExpanding the court is \u0022the only option to protect our country from these radical justices,\u0022 Harvey argued, noting that \u0022Congress has changed the size of the Supreme Court seven times in our history.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSpeaking at the webinar, Take Back the Court Action Fund executive director Sarah Lipton-Lubet warned that the right-wing justices are \u0022coming for our bodies, for our futures, for our autonomy, and for our lives.\u0022\r\n\r\nLipton-Lubet noted that Justice Brett Kavanaugh \u0022practically begged for a national abortion ban\u0022 in his concurrence to Dobbs v. Jackson Women\u0026#039;s Health Organization, and Justice Clarence Thomas \u0022showed us where he wants to take this—coming for birth control, for marriage equality, who even knows what\u0026#039;s next?\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s the continuation and acceleration of the war the right-wing justices are prosecuting against women,\u0022 Lipton-Lubet said, \u0022against communities of color, against the LGBTQ community, against clean air and water, against workers\u0026#039; rights, against immigrant rights, against voting and democracy, against America itself.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In a true democracy, power rests with the people. And the only way to take our power back is to take back the court,\u0022 she added. \u0022We have the tools. We can end the filibuster, codify the right to abortion, and expand the court. And that\u0026#039;s exactly what it\u0026#039;s going to take to protect abortion access and preserve our democracy.\u0022\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nStand Up America explained on its website that \u0022the Supreme Court is radically out of balance—not by accident, but by the GOP\u0026#039;s design. For decades, conservatives have been appointing judges and justices who would unfailingly carry out their right-wing agenda.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe group continued:\r\n\r\n\r\nFor example, the Supreme Court\u0026#039;s decisions in the\u0026nbsp;Citizens United and Shelby County cases were sweeping conservative victories, opening the floodgates to big money in politics as well as the biggest wave of voter suppression since Jim Crow. And this year the court again undermined our right to vote by upholding voter suppression laws in Arizona, and they dealt a massive blow to reproductive freedom by allowing Texas\u0026#039; extreme anti-abortion law to take effect.\r\n\r\nToday\u0026#039;s Supreme Court is made up of a 6-3 conservative supermajority that does not reflect our country\u0026#039;s politics or diversity. In fact, a majority of the justices are older, wealthy, straight white men—and more than half of the justices were appointed by presidents who lost the national popular vote.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022In the years ahead, the 6-3 conservative Supreme Court will hear cases affecting millions of Americans, on issues ranging from voting rights and money in politics, to healthcare and reproductive health, to racial justice and gun control,\u0022 Stand Up America added. \u0022We can\u0026#039;t leave the fate of our country in their hands.\u0022\r\n\r\nProgressives have increasingly called for expanding the nation\u0026#039;s high court—a proposal that President Joe Biden opposes.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Given the far-right extremism and the imbalance, and the compromised integrity of the Supreme Court, we need to expand the courts to restore balance and integrity,\u0022 Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) said on MSNBC over the weekend.\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) have emerged as\u0026nbsp; leading proponents of the House launching impeachment probes into the right-wing justices.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Congress... has the authority to impeach members of the Supreme Court,\u0022 she tweeted, \u0022and has done so before.\u0022