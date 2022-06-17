Amid 'Heightened' Fears of Nuclear War, Dem Lawmakers Urge US to Join Arms Summit

Amid the looming threat of nuclear escalation in Ukraine, a group of U.S. congressional Democrats on Friday urged the Biden administration to send delegates to a key upcoming nuclear disarmament summit in Austria.\r\n\r\nIn a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Rep. John Garamendi (D-Calif.), and Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.)—the four co-chairs of the Nuclear Weapons and Arms Control Working Group—urged the State Department to send senior officials to participate in the 2022 Humanitarian Impact of Nuclear Weapons Conference, which is set to begin in Vienna next week.\r\n\r\nThe lawmakers note that the conference will take place in the shadow of Russia\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine, \u0022which has heightened concerns about the use of nuclear weapons in conflict.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Active U.S. participation in the conference will provide an important platform to discuss the current unsettling state of nuclear affairs in the world and demonstrate U.S. leadership in managing the nuclear threat,\u0022 the authors argue.\r\n\r\nThey add that nuclear \u0022saber-rattling\u0022 by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government and Russia\u0026#039;s \u0022vast arsenal of tactical or \u0026#039;battlefield\u0026#039; nuclear weapons\u0022 is a \u0022frightening reminder that the conventional war in Ukraine could turn nuclear—whether intentionally, by miscalculation, or even by accident.\u0022\r\n\r\nNearly 70% of respondents to a March survey conducted for the American Psychological Association said they feared Russia\u0026#039;s war in Ukraine will escalate to include use of nuclear weapons.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHighlighting U.S. nuclear history, which includes waging the world\u0026#039;s only nuclear war on Japan and exposing people from Nevada to the Marshall Islands with deadly fallout from atomic weapons testing, the lawmakers assert that \u0022the United States has a—sadly—unique perspective on the human consequences of the production, testing, and use of nuclear weapons.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We would bring a needed and voice and invaluable insight to the conference,\u0022 the letter contents, adding that U.S. participation \u0022would show our commitment to playing a leadership role in ensuring that nuclear weapons are never used in warfare again.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe letter dismisses the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, a historic 2021 agreement signed by scores of nations—but none of the nine nuclear powers—as unrealistic given the world\u0026#039;s current atomic landscape.\r\n\r\nInstead, the lawmakers affirm former President Barack Obama\u0026#039;s nebulous commitment to seek \u0022the peace and security of a world without nuclear weapons.\u0022