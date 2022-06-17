Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Demonstrators protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine

A demonstrator holds a "No Nuclear War" placard at a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in London on March 6, 2022. (Photo: Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Amid 'Heightened' Fears of Nuclear War, Dem Lawmakers Urge US to Join Arms Summit

"The United States has a—sadly—unique perspective on the human consequences of the production, testing, and use of nuclear weapons," the four lawmakers assert.

Brett Wilkins

Amid the looming threat of nuclear escalation in Ukraine, a group of U.S. congressional Democrats on Friday urged the Biden administration to send delegates to a key upcoming nuclear disarmament summit in Austria.

In a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Rep. John Garamendi (D-Calif.), and Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.)—the four co-chairs of the Nuclear Weapons and Arms Control Working Group—urged the State Department to send senior officials to participate in the 2022 Humanitarian Impact of Nuclear Weapons Conference, which is set to begin in Vienna next week.

The lawmakers note that the conference will take place in the shadow of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, "which has heightened concerns about the use of nuclear weapons in conflict."

"Active U.S. participation in the conference will provide an important platform to discuss the current unsettling state of nuclear affairs in the world and demonstrate U.S. leadership in managing the nuclear threat," the authors argue.

They add that nuclear "saber-rattling" by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government and Russia's "vast arsenal of tactical or 'battlefield' nuclear weapons" is a "frightening reminder that the conventional war in Ukraine could turn nuclear—whether intentionally, by miscalculation, or even by accident."

Nearly 70% of respondents to a March survey conducted for the American Psychological Association said they feared Russia's war in Ukraine will escalate to include use of nuclear weapons.

Related Content

Peace activists wearing masks of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and U.S. President Joe Biden pose with mock nuclear missiles in front of Berlin's landmark Brandenburg Gate on January 29, 2021 in an action to call for more progress in nuclear disarmament. (Photo: John Macdougall/AFP via Getty Images)

'Worrying Trend': Global Nuclear Stockpile Set to Grow for First Time Since Cold War

Kenny Stancil

Highlighting U.S. nuclear history, which includes waging the world's only nuclear war on Japan and exposing people from Nevada to the Marshall Islands with deadly fallout from atomic weapons testing, the lawmakers assert that "the United States has a—sadly—unique perspective on the human consequences of the production, testing, and use of nuclear weapons."

"We would bring a needed and voice and invaluable insight to the conference," the letter contents, adding that U.S. participation "would show our commitment to playing a leadership role in ensuring that nuclear weapons are never used in warfare again."

The letter dismisses the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, a historic 2021 agreement signed by scores of nations—but none of the nine nuclear powers—as unrealistic given the world's current atomic landscape.

Instead, the lawmakers affirm former President Barack Obama's nebulous commitment to seek "the peace and security of a world without nuclear weapons."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
IAM

'We Did It!' Workers in Maryland Vote to Form First US Apple Store Union

"This victory shows the growing demand for unions at Apple stores and different industries across our nation," said the head of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

Jessica Corbett ·

man mourns dead son

As Death Toll Climbs, NATO Chief Warns Russian War on Ukraine Could 'Last for Years'

While Western powers continue to pour weapons into the region, critics argue that "there's only one way to bring it to an end. That's diplomacy."

Jessica Corbett ·

Bernie

Bernie Sanders Backs US House Hopefuls Jonathan Jackson and Delia Ramirez

"Chicago now has the opportunity to send two great, progressive fighters to Washington," said the senator.

Jessica Corbett ·

Moral Assembly 2020

'Poverty Is Violence!' Thousands of Demonstrators in DC Demand Economic Justice

"We are the 140 million poor and low-wealth people, standing together to declare we won't be silent anymore," said Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, co-chair of the Poor People's campaign.

Jessica Corbett ·

Roe v Wade protest

'Other States Will Soon Follow': Iowa Supreme Court Deals Blow to Abortion Rights

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal renewed her call for the U.S. Senate to "end the filibuster and codify Roe v. Wade."

Jessica Corbett ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.