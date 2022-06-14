UK's Deportation of Asylum-Seekers to Rwanda Halted—But Fight 'Not Over Yet'

Human rights campaigners celebrated late Tuesday after a European court ruling led to the cancellation of a flight to deport asylum-seekers from the United Kingdom to Rwanda as part of a controversial deal the governments unveiled in April.\r\n\r\n\u0022We will continue the fight tomorrow and against EVERY racist deportation.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We fought back against the government\u0026#039;s racist Rwanda plan and WON,\u0022 tweeted the London-based Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants (JCWI). \u0022Today\u0026#039;s victory shows that, when we come together, we CAN beat this government\u0026#039;s toxic anti-migrant agenda.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile also welcoming the news that \u0022nobody will fly to Rwanda,\u0022 the U.K. group Freedom from Torture said on social media that \u0022we know the [government] won\u0026#039;t be giving up. So let\u0026#039;s give this everything we\u0026#039;ve got, starting now. Together we can win.\u0022\r\n\r\nVowing to keep up the fight, JCWI similarly warned that \u0022this is just the beginning\u0022 and predicted that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson \u0022will blame anyone but himself for this abhorrent failure of a plan: He will scapegoat refugees and migrants. He will try to scrap the Human Rights Act.\u0022\r\n\r\nReferring to the money that the United Kingdom gives Rwanda under the deal, JCWI also said that \u0022it shouldn\u0026#039;t take a European court to tell the U.K. government a simple fact: It\u0026#039;s morally repugnant to trade human beings for cash.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to BBC News, \u0022up to seven people had been expected to be removed to the east African country,\u0022 but a ruling from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in the case of a 54-year-old Iraqi asylum-seeker \u0022led the remaining men to appeal—some to judges in London.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe broader policy is set to be reviewed in British court next month. In its decision Tuesday, the ECHR said that \u0022the applicant should not be removed until the expiry of a period of three weeks following the delivery of the final domestic decision in the ongoing judicial review proceedings.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPlans for the £500,000 ($600,585) chartered deportation flight to depart a military airport in Wiltshire late Tuesday sparked protests against the policy, blasted by human rights experts around the world but championed by top Tories in the United Kingdom, including Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel, along with Rwandan leadership.\r\n\r\n\u0022Rwandan authorities have said the agreement would initially last for five years, with the British government paying £120 million ($158 million) upfront to pay for housing and integrating the asylum-seekers,\u0022 The Associated Press noted. \u0022Britain is expected to pay more as Rwanda accepts more migrants, although the exact number of people the U.K. is expected to send isn\u0026#039;t known.\u0022\r\n\r\nPatel on Tuesday described the U.K.-Rwandan deal as \u0022world-leading\u0022 and said she was \u0022disappointed\u0022 by the ECHR\u0026#039;s decision but \u0022we will not be deterred.\u0022 She added that \u0022many of those removed from this flight will be placed on the next,\u0022 preparation for which \u0022begins now.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe New York Times reported that after the flight was canceled, Yolande Makolo, a spokesperson for the Rwandan government, said that \u0022Rwanda remains fully committed to making this partnership work,\u0022 and \u0022stands ready to receive the migrants when they do arrive and offer them safety and opportunity in our country.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, critics of the deal—from activists across the United Kingdom to members of Parliament—remain determined to defeat it.\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;re pleased the courts have ruled to stop this flight,\u0022 said Mark Serwotka, general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services Union, according to The Guardian. \u0022It\u0026#039;s time for the government to stop this inhumane policy, which is the basest of gesture politics, and start to engage seriously with sorting out the asylum system so those who come to our country seeking refuge are treated fairly and according to the law.\u0022\r\n\r\nFollowing protests outside Patel\u0026#039;s office on Monday, demonstrators with Stop Deportations laid down in the road outside a detention center in an effort to block the transfer of asylum-seekers to the flight—an action that led to some arrests, according to the group.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022We have won today,\u0022 Stop Deportations said after the flight was grounded, \u0022but we will continue the fight tomorrow and against EVERY racist deportation.\u0022\r\n\r\nSome leftists British politicians spoke out in support of the protests and against the policy on Tuesday.\r\n\r\nMP Jeremy Corbyn, a former Labour Party leader, called the ECHR\u0026#039;s intervention \u0022a very welcome decision\u0022 and \u0022a devastating blow to the government\u0026#039;s inhumane plans to deport refugees to Rwanda.\u0022 He also thanked \u0022the many brilliant campaigners who have fought tirelessly for the rights of refugees.\u0022\r\n\r\nLabour MP Paula Barker also celebrated the \u0022superb news,\u0022 adding: \u0022Well done those involved. The fight against this policy is not over yet, but you can all be proud of what you have achieved tonight.\u0022