Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Demonstrators carry signs during an anti-war protest on April 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

'People Over Pentagon' Proposal Would Take $100 Billion From Pentagon to Fund Social Programs

"The Lee-Pocan bill disproves the claim that there's not money to feed the hungry, care for the sick, cut child poverty, or protect the planet," said one proponent.

Jessica Corbett

Progressive advocacy groups across the United States on Monday welcomed a new legislative proposal that would cut Pentagon spending for the next fiscal year by $100 billion and reallocate it toward top threats facing the nation that "are not military in nature."

"How come when it comes to funding the Pentagon, no one asks how are we going to pay for it, but when it comes to funding healthcare, suddenly the government is poor?"

Public Citizen president Robert Weissman thanked Reps. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) and Mark Pocan (D-Wis.)—co-chairs of the Defense Spending Reduction Caucus—for introducing the People Over Pentagon Act of 2022 to "advance our true national security interests."

"The Lee-Pocan bill disproves the claim that there's not money to feed the hungry, care for the sick, cut child poverty, or protect the planet," said Weissman, noting that "the Pentagon budget is racing toward $1 trillion annually, while free school lunch programs for 10 million children are set to expire in a few weeks."

Other backers of the bill also emphasized the significant need nationwide, in the third year of the Covid-19 pandemic and amid price gouging by major corporations across various industries.

"Cutting $100 billion from the Pentagon may seem dramatic, but frankly, it frees up the bare minimum needed for a down payment to address the social and political inequalities and crises that are a clear and pressing threat to our democracy," asserted Eric Eikenberry, government relations director at Win Without War.

Danielle Brian, executive director at Project On Government Oversight, framed the proposal as "a measured and sensible response to continued and unfettered financial mismanagement at the Pentagon, which has never passed a comprehensive financial audit."

Others—including MoveOn executive director Rahna Epting and Lindsay Koshgarian, program director at the National Priorities Project—highlighted how military contractors have benefited from the billions and billions of U.S. tax dollars poured into the Pentagon even as the needs of people are neglected year after year.

"At a time when Congress should be working around the clock to lower costs for people, the last thing it should do is continue to line the pockets of rich defense contractors," said Epting. "How come when it comes to funding the Pentagon, no one asks how are we going to pay for it, but when it comes to funding healthcare, suddenly the government is poor?"

Koshgarian suggested that "cutting $100 billion from the Pentagon budget would rein in the price gouging contractors and put money back into our communities where it's most needed."

Gaurav Madan, a senior campaigner at Friends of the Earth U.S., pointed out that one of those priorities for new funding needs to be battling the climate emergency.

"It's past time that Congress prioritizes the needs of everyday people over wasteful Pentagon spending by rejecting the pathology of endless wars and fossil fuel addiction," he said, urging investment in adaptation and mitigation as well as the clean energy transition. "As our country struggles to reckon with an epidemic of violence, demilitarization is an important step toward protecting peoples' and planetary health."

Related Content

CodePink cut the Pentagon

Poll Shows Majority of US Voters Opposed to Record-Level Pentagon Budget

Brett Wilkins

The lawmakers echoed campaigners' messages, with Lee declaring that "for far too long, this country has put profits ahead of its people. Nowhere is that more apparent than in our Pentagon topline budget."

Noting the massive budget approved last year, Lee said that "meanwhile, our constituents continue to struggle with the cost of living and barriers to basic needs like housing and healthcare. It is time that we realign our priorities to reflect the urgent needs of communities across this country that are healing from a pandemic, ongoing economic insecurity, and an international energy crisis—none of which will be resolved through greater military spending."

Pocan pointed out that "the United States spends more on defense than the next nine countries combined and cutting it by $100 billion will still keep the United States safe at the top spot."

"The amount of money the defense industry convinces Congress to spend each year doesn't protect us from real threats like climate change, pandemics, or cyberattacks. It only lines contractors' pockets," he added. "Just imagine for once if we led the world in funding peace and not wars."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Afghan child cries in hospital

'The Children Scream From the Hunger at Night': Afghans Suffer After Biden Seizes Funds

Stories of hungry families in Afghanistan come as the Biden administration faces pressure to reconsider a February decision that one journalist described as "tantamount to mass murder."

Jessica Corbett ·

'People Over Pentagon' Proposal Would Take $100 Billion From Pentagon to Fund Social Programs

"The Lee-Pocan bill disproves the claim that there's not money to feed the hungry, care for the sick, cut child poverty, or protect the planet," said one proponent.

Jessica Corbett ·

Trump points at rally

Jan. 6 Committee Confirms 'Big Lie' Was Also a 'Big Ripoff' of Trump Donors

"Trump is a con man and a grifter," said one watchdog group. "He wasn't just selling the Big Lie, he was making sure to fundraise off of it."

Julia Conley ·

Hundreds of people gather outside the U.K. Home Office in London on June 13, 2022 to protest Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to deport some asylum-seekers to Rwanda.

Protests Erupt After UK Court Greenlights Plan to Deport Asylum-Seekers to Rwanda

"What has happened to our humanity?" asked progressive British lawmaker Jeremy Corbyn.

Kenny Stancil ·

A clip of Donald Trump speaking is shown during a House hearing

Jan. 6 Hearing Offers Yet More Proof That 'Trump Lied' and 'He Knew He Lied'

"It's clear we cannot allow Trump or his allies to evade accountability for the dangerous lies and actions that continue to put our democracy in peril," said one observer.

Jake Johnson ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.