Wall Street-Funded Democrat PAC to Spend $1 Million in Bid to Unseat Tlaib: Report

A new political action committee backed by a major New York hedge fund and Democratic politician turned cable news commentator Bakari Sellers plans to spend more than $1 million in a bid to oust progressive second-term Michigan Democrat Rashida Tlaib from the U.S. House of Representatives in November\u0026#039;s midterm elections.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s flattering that billionaires who know nothing about our district are so scared of our movement.\u0022\r\n\r\nPolitico reports Urban Empowerment Action PAC announced a new campaign to \u0022elect solutions-oriented Democrats\u0022 to Congress.\r\n\r\n\u0022UEA PAC\u0026#039;s premier race will be in Michigan\u0026#039;s 12th Congressional District, where the group plans to spend upwards of $1 million on TV, digital, mail, radio, and print advertising to support Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey in her campaign to restore infrastructure, improve educational opportunities in the district, and support the Biden-Harris agenda in D.C.,\u0022 the new group said in a statement Friday.\r\n\r\nPolitico does not mention UEA\u0026#039;s biggest contributor: According to OpenSecrets.org, the New York-based hedge fund Third Point LLC, founded by multibillionaire investor Daniel S. Loeb, has given $76,355 to the PAC.\r\n\r\nTlaib responded swiftly, tweeting, \u0022Yet another Wall Street billionaire-funded Super PAC running interference in local races, spending millions to peddle lies and distortions, pushing a pro-corporate agenda on a district that has consistently stood against the corporate greed hurting our families.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to Politico, Sellers—the former South Carolina state lawmaker and failed lieutenant governor candidate who regularly appears on CNN as a political analyst—is fundraising for UEA PAC. When asked about his endorsement of Winfrey, he told Politico\u0026#039;s \u0022The Recast\u0022 that \u0022we are hoping that we can have a candidate that doesn\u0026#039;t have varying distractions.\u0022\r\n\r\nTlaib, who is Palestinian-American, and \u0022Squad\u0022 colleague Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.)—the first Muslim-American women elected to Congress—have been smeared as anti-Semites by both Republican and Democratic lawmakers for their advocacy of Palestinian rights, their condemnation of Israeli crimes including apartheid and ethnic cleansing, and their willingness to criticize President Joe Biden over \u0022unconditional\u0022 U.S. support for Israel.\r\n\r\nEarlier this month, Tlaib introduced a resolution recognizing the Nakba—or \u0022Catastrophe\u0022—in which Zionist Jews ethnically cleansed more than 750,000 Palestinian Arabs from their homeland while establishing the nation of Israel.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSellers, on the other hand, is a staunch supporter of Israel. He also bristles at Tlaib\u0026#039;s vote against Biden\u0026#039;s bipartisan infrastructure bill, which she rejected after Democratic leadership broke a promise to pass the measure in tandem with the Build Back Better Act. That sweeping climate and social spending package has still not passed, in large part due to obstructionist right-wing members of Tlaib\u0026#039;s own party.\r\n\r\nProgressives reacted angrily to Politico\u0026#039;s reporting.\r\n\r\n\u0022Fuck this. We\u0026#039;ll make sure Rashida buries them,\u0022 activist Brett Banditelli tweeted. \u0022She represents all working-class people in her district and in her city.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nStrategist Waleed Shahid tweeted: \u0022With Islamophobia on the rise, it is disgraceful to single out the *only* Palestinian member of Congress, who is a civil rights lawyer and represents one of the most Arab-American districts. Shouldn\u0026#039;t you focus on holding the Dem majority?\u0022