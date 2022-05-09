Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Imagine a world in which independent media is gone...

And the only sources of news are controlled by a handful of giant corporations and oligarchs. It's not some far away dystopia. It's happening now.

Don't let it. Our reader-funded news model relies on you. Please chip in—nonprofit journalism is essential to the survival of democracy.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Elizabeth Warren

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) speaks to pro-choice demonstrators outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Building in Washington, D.C. on May 3, 2022 after the publication of a leaked draft opinion signifying the reversal of Roe v. Wade. (Photo: Oliver Contreras/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"We're Not Going Back—Never": Warren Has Plan to Defend Rights Enshrined in Roe

"The Supreme Court does not get the last word," the Massachusetts progressive asserted. "The American people—through their leaders in Congress—can and must take action."

Brett Wilkins

In the wake of last week's leaked Supreme Court draft opinion reversing Roe v. Wade, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Monday laid out a roadmap for ensuring reproductive freedom, vowing "to do everything I can" to prevent right-wing ideologues from rolling back hard-fought human rights.

"The Republicans have planned long and hard for this day, and we can't wait a second longer to fight back. We need action."

"Let me be crystal clear: Republicans in Congress are planning to restrict abortion access and reproductive healthcare everywhere, endangering all Americans, whether they live in red, blue, or purple states," Warren (D-Mass.) wrote in a Marie Claire op-ed. "And it is equally clear that the Supreme Court is opening the door to banning birth control, outlawing marriage equality, and even making interracial marriage illegal."

"American freedoms and the Constitution itself are under attack," she added. "The Republicans have planned long and hard for this day, and we can't wait a second longer to fight back. We need action."

That, said Warren, means codifying abortion rights at the federal level, abolishing the filibuster in the Senate, and getting out the vote and electing pro-choice Democrats in this November's congressional midterms.

Warren noted that "Congress has the power to make Roe the law of the entire nation" by passing the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA). First introduced by Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.) in 2013, the measure would prohibit "governmental restrictions on the provision of, and access to, abortion services."

After a Texas law empowering anti-choice vigilantes to sue and collect bounties on anyone who "aids or abets" an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy took effect last year, every Democratic member of the House except Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) voted last September to pass the WHPA.

However, right-wing Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia joined Republicans in the upper chamber in filibustering the bill, sparking renewed calls to abolish the arcane procedure that has repeatedly been used to block progressive proposals. On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the upper chamber will vote on a modified—critics say stripped-down—WHPA on Wednesday.

Related Content

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters

As Schumer Tees Up Vote to Codify Roe, Progressives Urge Elimination of Filibuster

Kenny Stancil

Last week, Warren said that it is "long past time" to pass the WHPA, "and we can't let the filibuster stand in our way."

In her Marie Claire op-ed, she stressed that senators "should debate that bill on the floor and then vote on it—because every American should know exactly where we stand and hold us accountable. But to get that vote and protect Roe, we must end the filibuster."

Warren also stressed the need for reproductive rights defenders to vote in the upcoming congressional midterm elections.

"This November, Americans will decide the future of Roe, and voters everywhere must bring their fury to the voting booth," she said. "Yes, I'm angry that a group of unelected ideologues on the Supreme Court think they can turn current law upside down and dictate to tens of millions of people across this country the terms of their pregnancies and their lives."

Related Content

Elizabeth Warren

'I Am Angry!': Warren Unleashes in Fiery Speech Against 'Extremist' Court

Julia Conley

"I will use my anger to do everything I can to keep an extremist Supreme Court from having the last word on the right to a safe and legal abortion," the senator added. "In a democracy, that power is in the hands of the people. We need to use our anger to make real change. We're not going back—never."

Efforts to codify reproductive rights at the federal level began even before the Roe v. Wade ruling was announced. Applauding the "historic and giant step toward the recognition of the rights of women to control their own bodies," then-Rep. Bella Abzug (D-N.Y.) asserted the day after the 1973 Roe decision that the "next step" must be passage of her Abortion Rights Act, which would "eliminate any state laws of any nature concerning the regulation of abortion."

Abzug foresaw the sustained Republican-led attacks on reproductive rights that followed the landmark ruling. At the federal level, the Hyde Amendment has blocked Medicaid funding of abortion services since 1976, a policy disproportionately affecting women of color. Meanwhile, a majority of U.S. states have passed laws banning or limiting abortions, or triggering bans in the event Roe is overturned.

"The minute Roe is officially gone, more than half the states in this country are poised to outlaw abortion or severely limit abortion access," wrote Warren. "If abortion is outlawed, the impact won't fall equally on everyone. Wealthy women will still get safe, legal abortions by flying to another state or even traveling to another country."

"But the world will be very different for those who have the least power: low-income women, young women, women of color, victims of incest and abuse, moms already working two jobs to support their children," she added.

Related Content

Ron Desantis

'Terrifying': GOP Preparing 6-Week Federal Abortion Ban If They Win Back Congress

Julia Conley

Other previous attempts to codify reproductive rights include the Freedom of Choice Act—first introduced in 1989—which affirmed that "every woman has the fundamental right to choose to bear a child, terminate a pregnancy prior to fetal viability, or terminate a pregnancy after viability when necessary to protect her life or her health."

"For me, this isn't about politics, this is personal."

Then-U.S. Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) co-sponsored the legislation. While campaigning for president in 2007, he vowed that "the first thing" he would do if elected is sign the bill into law. However, despite Democrats controlling both houses of Congress at the time, the Freedom of Choice Act failed to become law, and in 2009 Obama said that the bill was "not highest legislative priority."

Warren says that "for me, this isn't about politics, this is personal."

"I have lived in a world where abortion was illegal," she wrote. "I learned early on that when the law bans all abortions, only safe and legal abortions will be banned. I lived in a world in which women bled to death from back-alley abortions. A world in which infections and other complications destroyed women's futures. A world in which some women took their own lives rather than continuing with a pregnancy they could not bear."

"The Supreme Court does not get the last word," Warren emphasized. "The American people—through their leaders in Congress—can and must take action."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Tish James

Democratic AGs Position Themselves as 'Last Line of Defense' If Roe Falls

Dana Nessel refuses to enforce a "draconian" abortion ban from 1931 "that will endanger their lives and put at jeopardy the health, safety, and welfare of the lives of each and every woman in the state of Michigan."

Jessica Corbett ·

Elizabeth Warren

"We're Not Going Back—Never": Warren Has Plan to Defend Rights Enshrined in Roe

"The Supreme Court does not get the last word," the Massachusetts progressive asserted. "The American people—through their leaders in Congress—can and must take action."

Brett Wilkins ·

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters

As Schumer Tees Up Vote to Codify Roe, Progressives Urge Elimination of Filibuster

"If Republicans can end the filibuster to install right-wing judges nominated by presidents who lost the popular vote in order to overturn Roe v. Wade," said Sen. Bernie Sanders, "Democrats can and must end the filibuster to keep abortion legal and safe."

Kenny Stancil ·

Joe Biden

ISPs Under Fire for Sabotaging Biden FCC as White House Touts Broadband Program

"Instead of applauding corporations that continue to fail families," said one critic, "President Biden should be applying pressure to Senate leadership to confirm his Federal Communications Commission nominee Gigi Sohn."

Julia Conley ·

Congress

Congress Urged to Reject 'False Choice' of Tackling Big Tech Monopolies or Protecting Privacy

"Big Tech cannot, and should not, choose how it will be held accountable in a time when its damaging effects are becoming clearer by the day," stressed more than two dozen advocacy groups.

Brett Wilkins ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Texas GOP Governor Considers Challenging 1982 Ruling Requiring Free Public Education
  2. With Roe Under Threat, Sale of Location Data on Abortion Clinic Patients Raises Alarm
  3. McConnell Floats Federal Abortion Ban If Right-Wing Supreme Court Overturns Roe
  4. 'The System Is Broken,' Amazon Union Leader Tells Congress. 'That's a Fact'
  5. Sanders Blasts Senate's 'Strange Priorities' as It Advances Corporate Welfare
  6. The Right-Wing Supreme Court Is About to Unleash Hardship, Suffering, and Chaos for Millions
  7. Sanders Says 'No Corporation That Breaks the Law Should Get a Federal Contract'
  8. I'm a West Virginian Farmer. My Brothers Work in Oil and Coal. And We Need Manchin to Act on Climate
  9. Experts Warn GOP War on Abortion Will Turn Red and Blue States Into 'Mutually Hostile Legal Territories'
  10. Critics Warn Alito Draft Threatens Much, Much More Than Abortion Rights
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.