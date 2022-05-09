"We're Not Going Back—Never": Warren Has Plan to Defend Rights Enshrined in Roe

In the wake of last week\u0026#039;s leaked Supreme Court draft opinion reversing Roe v. Wade, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Monday laid out a roadmap for ensuring reproductive freedom, vowing \u0022to do everything I can\u0022 to prevent right-wing ideologues from rolling back hard-fought human rights.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Republicans have planned long and hard for this day, and we can\u0026#039;t wait a second longer to fight back. We need action.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Let me be crystal clear: Republicans in Congress are planning to restrict abortion access and reproductive healthcare everywhere, endangering all Americans, whether they live in red, blue, or purple states,\u0022 Warren (D-Mass.) wrote in a Marie Claire op-ed. \u0022And it is equally clear that the Supreme Court is opening the door to banning birth control, outlawing marriage equality, and even making interracial marriage illegal.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022American freedoms and the Constitution itself are under attack,\u0022 she added. \u0022The Republicans have planned long and hard for this day, and we can\u0026#039;t wait a second longer to fight back. We need action.\u0022\r\n\r\nThat, said Warren, means codifying abortion rights at the federal level, abolishing the filibuster in the Senate, and getting out the vote and electing pro-choice Democrats in this November\u0026#039;s congressional midterms.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWarren noted that \u0022Congress has the power to make Roe the law of the entire nation\u0022 by passing the Women\u0026#039;s Health Protection Act (WHPA). First introduced by Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.) in 2013, the measure would prohibit \u0022governmental restrictions on the provision of, and access to, abortion services.\u0022\r\n\r\nAfter a Texas law empowering anti-choice vigilantes to sue and collect bounties on anyone who \u0022aids or abets\u0022 an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy took effect last year, every Democratic member of the House except Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) voted last September to pass the WHPA.\r\n\r\nHowever, right-wing Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia joined Republicans in the upper chamber in filibustering the bill, sparking renewed calls to abolish the arcane procedure that has repeatedly been used to block progressive proposals. On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the upper chamber will vote on a modified—critics say stripped-down—WHPA on Wednesday.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLast week, Warren said that it is \u0022long past time\u0022 to pass the WHPA, \u0022and we can\u0026#039;t let the filibuster stand in our way.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn her Marie Claire op-ed, she stressed that senators \u0022should debate that bill on the floor and then vote on it—because every American should know exactly where we stand and hold us accountable. But to get that vote and protect Roe, we must end the filibuster.\u0022\r\n\r\nWarren also stressed the need for reproductive rights defenders to vote in the upcoming congressional midterm elections.\r\n\r\n\u0022This November, Americans will decide the future of Roe, and voters everywhere must bring their fury to the voting booth,\u0022 she said. \u0022Yes, I\u0026#039;m angry that a group of unelected ideologues on the Supreme Court think they can turn current law upside down and dictate to tens of millions of people across this country the terms of their pregnancies and their lives.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022I will use my anger to do everything I can to keep an extremist Supreme Court from having the last word on the right to a safe and legal abortion,\u0022 the senator added. \u0022In a democracy, that power is in the hands of the people. We need to use our anger to make real change. We\u0026#039;re not going back—never.\u0022\r\n\r\nEfforts to codify reproductive rights at the federal level began even before the Roe v. Wade ruling was announced. Applauding the \u0022historic and giant step toward the recognition of the rights of women to control their own bodies,\u0022 then-Rep. Bella Abzug (D-N.Y.) asserted the day after the 1973 Roe decision that the \u0022next step\u0022 must be passage of her Abortion Rights Act, which would \u0022eliminate any state laws of any nature concerning the regulation of abortion.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAbzug foresaw the sustained Republican-led attacks on reproductive rights that followed the landmark ruling. At the federal level, the Hyde Amendment has blocked Medicaid funding of abortion services since 1976, a policy disproportionately affecting women of color. Meanwhile, a majority of U.S. states have passed laws banning or limiting abortions, or triggering bans in the event Roe is overturned.\r\n\r\n\u0022The minute Roe is officially gone, more than half the states in this country are poised to outlaw abortion or severely limit abortion access,\u0022 wrote Warren. \u0022If abortion is outlawed, the impact won\u0026#039;t fall equally on everyone. Wealthy women will still get safe, legal abortions by flying to another state or even traveling to another country.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022But the world will be very different for those who have the least power: low-income women, young women, women of color, victims of incest and abuse, moms already working two jobs to support their children,\u0022 she added.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOther previous attempts to codify reproductive rights include the Freedom of Choice Act—first introduced in 1989—which affirmed that \u0022every woman has the fundamental right to choose to bear a child, terminate a pregnancy prior to fetal viability, or terminate a pregnancy after viability when necessary to protect her life or her health.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022For me, this isn\u0026#039;t about politics, this is personal.\u0022\r\n\r\nThen-U.S. Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) co-sponsored the legislation. While campaigning for president in 2007, he vowed that \u0022the first thing\u0022 he would do if elected is sign the bill into law. However, despite Democrats controlling both houses of Congress at the time, the Freedom of Choice Act failed to become law, and in 2009 Obama said that the bill was \u0022not highest legislative priority.\u0022\r\n\r\nWarren says that \u0022for me, this isn\u0026#039;t about politics, this is personal.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I have lived in a world where abortion was illegal,\u0022 she wrote. \u0022I learned early on that when the law bans all abortions, only safe and legal abortions will be banned. I lived in a world in which women bled to death from back-alley abortions. A world in which infections and other complications destroyed women\u0026#039;s futures. A world in which some women took their own lives rather than continuing with a pregnancy they could not bear.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The Supreme Court does not get the last word,\u0022 Warren emphasized. \u0022The American people—through their leaders in Congress—can and must take action.\u0022