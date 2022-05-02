IPCC Scientist Warns India-Pakistan Record Temps 'Testing Limits of Human Survivability'

As record-breaking temperatures continue to pummel the Indian subcontinent—endangering the lives of millions of people and scorching crops amid a global food crisis—climate scientists and activists are warning that deadly public health crises of this sort will only grow worse as long as societies keep burning fossil fuels.\r\n\r\n\u0022Governments can no longer approve fossil fuel projects, and financial institutions can no longer fund them, without our suffering on their hands.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This heatwave is definitely unprecedented,\u0022 Chandni Singh, senior researcher at the Indian Institute for Human Settlements and a lead author at the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), told CNN on Monday. \u0022We have seen a change in its intensity, its arrival time, and duration.\u0022\r\n\r\nAlthough heatwaves are common in India, especially in May and June, overpowering temperatures arrived several weeks earlier than usual this year—a clear manifestation of the fossil fuel-driven climate emergency, according to Clare Nullis, an official at the World Meteorological Organization.\r\n\r\nAs CNN reported:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe average maximum temperature for northwest and central India in April was the highest since records began 122 years ago, reaching 35.9º and 37.78ºC (96.62º and 100ºF) respectively, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).\r\n\r\nLast month, New Delhi saw seven consecutive days over 40ºC (104ºF), three degrees above the average temperature for the month of April, according to CNN meteorologists. In some states, the heat closed schools, damaged crops, and put pressure on energy supplies, as officials warned residents to remain indoors and keep hydrated.\r\n\r\nThe heatwave has also been felt by India\u0026#039;s neighbor Pakistan, where the cities of Jacobabad and Sibi in the country\u0026#039;s southeastern Sindh province recorded highs of 47ºC (116.6ºF) on Friday, according to data shared with CNN by Pakistan\u0026#039;s Meteorological Department (PMD). According to the PMD, this was the highest temperature recorded in any city in the Northern Hemisphere on that day.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is the first time in decades that Pakistan is experiencing what many call a \u0026#039;spring-less year,\u0022 Pakistan\u0026#039;s Minister of Climate Change, Sherry Rehman said in a statement.\r\n\r\n\r\nApril\u0026#039;s record-shattering temperatures came on the heels of India\u0026#039;s hottest March in more than a century and one of its driest. Meanwhile, the region\u0026#039;s annual monsoon season is still weeks away.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is what climate experts predicted and it will have cascading impacts on health,\u0022 said Singh. \u0022This heatwave is testing the limits of human survivability.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a statement released late last week, Shibaya Raha, a senior digital organizer with 350.org South Asia, said that \u0022we cannot deny this climate crisis any longer. We are experiencing heatwaves in spring.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The heat is unbearable and people are suffering,\u0022 Raha continued. \u0022Many in heavily populated areas do not have access to air conditioning, and workers with outdoor jobs are unable to carry out their work in this extreme heat, impacting sources of income.\u0022\r\n\r\nLand surface temperatures—a measure of how hot the Earth\u0026#039;s surface would feel to the touch in a particular location—exceeded 60ºC or 140ºF in parts of northwest India on Saturday, according to satellite imagery.\r\n\r\nIn addition to putting the lives of millions of farmers at risk, extreme heat is wreaking havoc on wheat fields. Gurvinder Singh, director of agriculture in the northern state of Punjab, known as \u0022India\u0026#039;s breadbasket,\u0022 told CNN that the April heatwave reduced yields by 500 kilograms per hectare.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The IPCC report predicts significant increases in heatwaves globally, but we are the human faces of that science,\u0022 said Raha. \u0022It looks daunting on paper but is even more devastating in reality and we demand immediate climate action.\u0022\r\n\r\nNamrata Chowdhary, chief of public engagement at 350.org, stressed that \u0022the truth behind these heatwaves is searingly clear: fossil fuels did this.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022While these temperatures are quite literally shocking, they come as no real surprise to communities that have long since lived on the frontlines of the climate crisis,\u0022 Chowdhary continued. \u0022This is the latest spike in a rapidly worsening disaster, one that was foretold by climate activists the world over.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The IPCC report had already predicted that this densely populated region, where the vulnerabilities of over a billion people are compounded by power outages and lack of access to water, will be one of the worst affected by climate impacts,\u0022 said Chowdhary.\r\n\r\nZeke Hausfather, a climate scientist and previous IPCC contributor, pointed out last week that the current heatwave is occurring in the context of 1ºC and 1.2ºC of warming in India and Pakistan, respectively.\r\n\r\nThe United Nations warned last year that even if governments around the world fulfill their current greenhouse gas-reduction pledges—few of which are backed by legislation or dedicated funding—the planet is whirling toward a \u0022catastrophic\u0022 global temperature rise of 2.7ºC by 2100.\r\n\r\nBased on the world\u0026#039;s current emissions trajectory, India and Pakistan are expected to experience 3.5ºC of warming by century\u0026#039;s end, according to country-level projections from researchers at Berkeley Earth.\r\n\r\n\u0022Unless we ditch fossil fuels immediately in favor of a just, renewable-energy based system,\u0022 said Chowdhary, \u0022heatwaves like this one will continue to become more intense and more frequent.\u0022\r\n\r\nRaha added that \u0022governments can no longer approve fossil fuel projects, and financial institutions can no longer fund them, without our suffering on their hands.\u0022