India’s Monsoon Fury Shows the Time for Climate Action Is Now

Climate change is no longer a distant threat lurking in the future. It is here, it is real, and it is staring us in the face. As extreme weather events become the new normal, it is high time we acknowledge the urgency of the situation and take immediate action to mitigate the catastrophic consequences. The recent monsoon fury in India, with its unprecedented rainfall, flash floods, and landslides, serves as a grim reminder of the impact of climate change on our lives.

The scientific community has been sounding the alarm for years, and now the evidence is undeniable. Rising temperatures, erratic rainfall patterns, and increased frequency of extreme weather events are all consequences of global warming. The very fabric of our environment is unraveling before our eyes, and it is our responsibility to act.

Meteorologists and climate scientists attribute the current spell of heavy rains to a combination of factors, including the alignment of weather systems and changes in monsoon patterns.

The rising land and sea temperatures have enhanced the atmosphere’s capacity to hold moisture, leading to heavier and prolonged rainfall. The consequences are devastating, with floods and landslides wreaking havoc in various parts of the country.





Expert's Take According to Mahesh Palawat, Vice-President, Meteorology and Climate Change, Skymet Weather, "The ongoing spell of extremely heavy rains is due to the alignment of three weather systems. However, global warming-led changes in monsoon patterns have made a difference. There has been a constant rise in both land and sea temperatures, which has increased the capacity of the air to hold moisture for a longer time. Thus, the role of climate change in the increasing extreme weather events in India has been strengthening with each passing year."

Science Speaks Numerous reports and research studies have confirmed the impact of climate change on Indian monsoons. But it’s not just the monsoon season that is affected; the effects of global warming extend to atmospheric and oceanic phenomena, further exacerbating the implications of climate change. El Niño, wildfires, warmer phases in the North Atlantic Ocean, and abnormal warming in the Arabian Sea all contribute to the intensification of extreme weather events. The Ministry of Earth Sciences warns that monsoonal rainfall is projected to become more intense in the future, affecting larger areas due to increased atmospheric moisture content. The frequency of localized heavy rain occurrences has already significantly increased over central India. Greenhouse gas emissions, aerosols, atmospheric stability, and urbanization all play a role in these changes.

Evidence Is Clear The evidence is clear: Human activities have influenced these changes in regional climate. The continuous rise in global surface and ocean temperatures has led to increased evaporation, amplifying the rainfall in the Indo-Gangetic plains. The relentless moisture feed from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea fuels the weather systems, resulting in extreme weather events. Moreover, there are other global factors at play, such as Arctic amplification. The alarming rate of polar ice melt is affecting atmospheric circulation patterns, impacting the weather in mid-latitude and tropical regions. The interconnectedness of these phenomena highlights the need for further research and a comprehensive understanding of climate change’s far-reaching consequences. The impacts of climate change are already visible, but the window of opportunity to prevent further devastation is narrowing. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has already warned about the surge in extreme weather events due to global warming. India is projected to experience a 20% increase in extreme rainfall events, leading to floods, depressions, and more frequent cyclonic events. As temperatures rise, compound extreme events, previously rare, will become more common.