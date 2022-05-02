Imagine a world in which independent media is gone...

And the only sources of news are controlled by a handful of giant corporations and oligarchs. It's not some far away dystopia. It's happening now.

Don't let it.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Nina Turner AOC

Ohio congressional candidate Nina Turner (left) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y., right) appear together at a July 24, 2021 campaign event in Cleveland. (Photo: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

'Better Late Than Never': AOC Endorses Nina Turner on Eve of Congressional Primary

The New York congresswoman said Turner "will be a powerful voice for policies that will make a meaningful difference in the lives of working people across this country."

Brett Wilkins

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday made an 11th-hour endorsement of Ohio congressional candidate Nina Turner, calling the former state senator and Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign co-chair a "powerful voice" for working people and progressive policies.

"Nina is exactly the kind of progressive leader we need more of in Congress."

"Nina is exactly the kind of progressive leader we need more of in Congress," Ocasio-Cortez's team wrote in a fundraising email sent on the eve of Tuesday's primary and first reported by The New York Times. "She has spent her entire career advocating for working people—on the Cleveland City Council, in the Ohio state Senate, and on Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns."

"She will be a powerful voice for policies that will make a meaningful difference in the lives of working people across this country—like Medicare for All, a $15 minimum wage, and a Green New Deal," the email added. "We need her alongside Alexandria in Congress in the fight for racial, economic, social, and environmental justice."

Turner is running in Ohio's 11th Congressional District Democratic primary for the second straight time. She lost last August to the current incumbent, Rep. Shontel Brown, in a special election to fill the House seat vacated by former Rep. Marcia Fudge's appointment as U.S. secretary of housing and urban development.

Last month, the Congressional Progressive Caucus—which counts both Brown and Ocasio-Cortez among its members—controversially endorsed the incumbent despite her strong support from corporate lobbyists, conservative Democrats, and a pro-Israel super PAC funded by a fossil fuel billionaire.

President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.), and other centrist and right-wing Democrats have also endorsed Brown.

In an April 26 Washington Post op-ed, Katrina vanden Heuvel, editor and publisher of The Nation, called Brown "a standard-issue establishment Democrat backed by the corporate-money wing of the Democratic Party that operates through outfits such as the D.C.-based think tank Third Way and various dark-money PACs."

Related Content

Nina Turner speaks at a rally

'I Am Not for Sale,' Says Nina Turner as Billionaire-Funded Super PAC Backs Opponent

Jake Johnson

Turner's endorsements include Sanders, former Labor Secretary Robert Reich, various progressive organizations including Our Revolution—the Sanders-affiliated political action group she formerly chaired—and the editorial board of Ohio's largest newspaper, the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Some progressives expressed dismay over the timing of Ocasio-Cortez's endorsement, with political commentator Krystal Ball tweeting, "Better later than never I guess?"

"At least AOC checked the box unlike the others," she added, referring to the conspicuous absence of progressive endorsements for Turner this time around. "But what will an endorsement 12 hours before Election Day voting starts actually accomplish? The abandonment of Nina by 'progressives' is an incredible betrayal."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Nina Turner AOC

'Better Late Than Never': AOC Endorses Nina Turner on Eve of Congressional Primary

The New York congresswoman said Turner "will be a powerful voice for policies that will make a meaningful difference in the lives of working people across this country."

Brett Wilkins ·

Ro Khanna cancel student debt

Khanna Shares Personal Struggle in Call for Biden to Cancel Student Debt

"If Democrats want to regain the trust of people across the country," the California progressive writes, "we need to deliver on the things that materially improve people's lives."

Brett Wilkins ·

Amazon workers participate in a May Day rally in Manhattan on May 1, 2022Amazon workers participate in a May Day rally in Manhattan on May 1, 2022 in New York City. (Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) in New York City. (Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

'The Fight Has Just Begun' Says Amazon Labor Union After Unionization Effort Fails

The loss came on the heels of a landmark vote at a separate Amazon facility in Staten Island which formed the company's first-ever union in the United States.

Andrea Germanos ·

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) walks with Amazon workers during a rally outside one of the company's buildings in New York City on April 24, 2022.

Sanders to Hold Hearing on Whether Taxpayer Dollars Should 'Go to Companies That Violate Labor Laws'

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders has invited Amazon founder and mega-billionaire Jeff Bezos to testify.

Kenny Stancil ·

Ron Desantis

'Terrifying': GOP Preparing 6-Week Federal Abortion Ban If They Win Back Congress

"A Democratic Senate chose to protect the filibuster instead of abortion rights," said one Democratic strategist. "The first thing a GOP Senate will do is toss the filibuster aside to effectively ban abortion nationwide."

Julia Conley ·

Most Popular

 
  1. What Far-Left? Asks AOC. 'We Can't Even Get Our Party to Import Cheaper Prescription Drugs from Canada'
  2. GOP Accidentally Admits That Biden Has the Power to Cancel Student Debt
  3. 'Staggering': Watchdog Finds Medicare Advantage Plans Deny Necessary Care
  4. US Secretary of Defense Admits the Real Strategic Goal in Ukraine: Quagmire for Russia
  5. 'Absolutely Tragic': Doctors Tie Trump's 30-Foot Border Wall to Surge in Injuries and Deaths
  6. Kinzinger Introduces Measure to Allow US Military Intervention in Ukraine
  7. Potential US Proxy War in Ukraine Could Be Disastrous
  8. Seeing Inflation as 'Opportunity,' Corporations Are Profiting From Price Hikes: Analysis
  9. 'A Down Payment on World War III': Peace Advocates Blast Biden's Ask for More Ukraine Aid
  10. 'Elon, There Are Rules': EU Says Twitter Must Comply With New Digital Services Act
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.