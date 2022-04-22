Activists Blockade Corporate Newspapers Over Inadequate Climate Coverage

A group of climate campaigners on Friday blockaded the entrance of a printing plant in New York City in an effort to hamper the distribution of the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and other corporate-owned newspapers to protest their failure to cover the planetary emergency with \u0022the frequency it deserves.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe activists, operating under the banner of Extinction Rebellion, stressed in a statement that the blockade was targeted not at individual journalists, but \u0022at the board of directors and senior management at these institutions that determine what to include and exclude in each publication.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Extinction Rebellion stands behind the right to free speech and a free press, and views the breaking of certain concrete mundane laws as a public plea for societal change,\u0022 the statement reads. \u0022The climate and ecological crisis is already here—destroying people\u0026#039;s homes and livelihoods with extreme weather, droughts, and fire—yet governments and corporations, influenced by mass media corporations, are complacent by continuing to ignore the root causes of the crisis and the dire situation humanity is facing.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe demonstration singled out News Corp, The New York Times Company, and Gannett—which respectively own the Journal, the Times, and USA Today—for \u0022enabling the government\u0026#039;s gaslighting of the public\u0022 by burying critical climate stories below the fold or in later pages. The outlets have also come under fire for plastering fossil fuel company ads alongside their coverage and actively perpetuating climate disinformation.\r\n\r\nSuch failures, the campaigners argued, make it \u0022easy for government to act like the climate and ecological crisis is years away, ignore scientists\u0026#039; urgent calls to action, and refuse to take the steps we need to start transforming our systems from finite and fragile to strong and resilient.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022They must be clear about the extreme cascading risks humanity now faces, the injustice this represents, its historic roots, and the urgent need for rapid political, social, and economic change,\u0022 the activists continued. \u0022This includes more front-page coverage of the climate emergency.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe demonstration came as scientists and youth climate activists around the world, marking Earth Day, engaged in rallies and non-violent civil disobedience to condemn their governments\u0026#039; continued support for fossil fuel production as accelerating warming wreaks havoc across the globe.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is not a \u0026#039;happy Earth Day,\u0026#039;\u0022 Swedish activist Greta Thunberg tweeted Friday. \u0022It never has been. Earth Day has turned into an opportunity for people in power to post their \u0026#039;love\u0026#039; for the planet, while at the same time destroying it at maximum speed.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nU.S. climate scientist Peter Kalmus, an expert who has taken direct action in recent days as part of a growing worldwide mobilization, wrote Thursday that \u0022the more we threaten the fossil fuel status quo, the less the media covers it.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Our experience with the global Scientist Rebellion was almost no media coverage, and then only a little after it had already gone viral,\u0022 Kalmus added. \u0022The revolution will not be televised.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAn online database unveiled earlier this week shows that financial institutions in G20 countries—many of which have pledged meaningful action to combat runaway warming—provided 2.5 times more financing for oil, gas, and coal projects than clean energy between 2018 and 2020, yet another example of governments\u0026#039; refusal to heed the increasingly dire warnings of climate scientists.\r\n\r\n\u0022The truth is, we have been poor custodians of our fragile home,\u0022 United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement Friday. \u0022Today, the Earth is facing a triple planetary crisis. Climate disruption. Nature and biodiversity loss. Pollution and waste.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This triple crisis is threatening the wellbeing and survival of millions of people around the world,\u0022 Guterres continued. \u0022We need to do much more. And much faster. Especially to avert climate catastrophe.\u0022