Fossil Fuel CEOs Making 'Unconscionable Profits' Amid Ukraine Crisis: Analysis

While consumers are getting pummeled by skyrocketing gas prices and energy bills, a new analysis out Wednesday found the value of shares held by the CEOs of just eight fossil fuel corporations has surged by nearly $100 million since the start of the year—further evidence, experts say, that oil and fracking executives are capitalizing on Russia\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine to consolidate their wealth.\r\n\r\nThe executives of fracking and liquefied natural gas (LNG) companies Cheniere, EQT, and EOG Resources; pipeline giants Kinder Morgan and Enbridge; and industry powerhouses Chevron, ConocoPhillips, and ExxonMobil see Russia\u0026#039;s deadly assault, which began on February 24, as a \u0022goldmine\u0022 and \u0022are in a mad dash to profit\u0022 from it, according to researchers at Food \u0026amp; Water Watch.\r\n\r\n\u0022While carnage happens in Ukraine, these predators are taking advantage of global price increases that have sent company stocks soaring,\u0022 they wrote, adding:\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\r\nThe value of Cheniere CEO Jack Fusco\u0026#039;s company stock is up $25 million from January to March 10. ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods\u0026#039; stock holdings have increased by $25 million over the same period. The value of Kinder Morgan CEO Steven Kean\u0026#039;s stock has jumped nearly $15 million. Some of these corporate leaders have sold shares to cash in on the crisis. ConocoPhillips\u0026#039; Ryan Lance sold shares for $23 million in mid-February, while Chevron\u0026#039;s Michael Wirth sold $14 million in stock by late February.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022This data shows that a small handful of fossil fuel CEOs are making enormous and unconscionable profits from this invasion and the ensuing humanitarian crisis,\u0022 Food \u0026amp; Water Watch research director Amanda Starbuck said in a statement.\r\n\r\nBig Oil raked in record profits last year as\u0026nbsp;average gas prices\u0026nbsp;steadily increased. Oil and gas costs have climbed even higher during the first three months of 2022, accelerating in the two weeks since President Joe Biden\u0026nbsp;announced\u0026nbsp;a U.S. ban on imports of Russian fossil fuels.\r\n\r\nThe\u0026nbsp;average price\u0026nbsp;for a gallon of gas in the U.S. is now hovering around $4.24, and given that the United Kingdom and the European Union have also taken steps to restrict imports of Russian oil and gas, fossil fuel executives are\u0026nbsp;reportedly\u0026nbsp;salivating at the prospect of forcing consumers to accept higher costs amid the war.\r\n\r\nMany fossil fuel firms, including those examined by\u0026nbsp;Food \u0026amp; Water Watch,\u0026nbsp;have rewarded investors with share buybacks and dividend bumps in recent months.\r\n\r\nAccording to researchers, the eight companies under scrutiny \u0022announced stock buybacks and repurchase authorizations in the last year totaling over $25 billion. That amassed wealth is equivalent to filling up 500,000,000 gas tanks with 10 gallons of gas at $5 a gallon. It\u0026#039;s also enough to heat the homes of over 33 million people for the winter (assuming a $750 gas bill).\u0022\r\n\r\nEven before Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale attack on Ukraine, the U.S. fossil fuel industry and members of Congress who are\u0026nbsp;heavily invested\u0026nbsp;in it advocated for further ramping up\u0026nbsp;fracked gas exports to Europe, portraying it as vital to the continent\u0026#039;s security.\u0026nbsp;\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nIn a\u0026nbsp;DeSmog\u0026nbsp;essay published Wednesday, journalist Stella Levantesi characterized\u0026nbsp;the oil and gas sector\u0026#039;s calls for \u0022energy independence,\u0022 which have only grown stronger in recent weeks, as \u0022\u0026#039;peace-washing\u0026#039; the fossil fuels that enabled this conflict.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs Food \u0026amp; Water Watch pointed out, the fossil fuel industry is also trying to \u0022peddle LNG\u0022 as a purportedly climate-friendly solution.\r\n\r\nEQT, the largest gas company in the U.S., recently launched what researchers called \u0022a brazen PR campaign\u0022 titled \u0022Unleashing U.S. LNG: The Largest Green Initiative on the Planet.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The climate crisis demands a shift away from fossil fuels, and these companies are attempting to drive us in the opposite direction.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe report cites EQT CEO Toby Rice, who described LNG as \u0022one of the world\u0026#039;s largest weapons to combat climate change,\u0022 and claimed that \u0022it would allow us to provide energy security to our allies while weakening the energy dominance of our adversaries.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn reality, Food \u0026amp; Water Watch responded, \u0022LNG transportation and export has significant environmental, public health, and safety\u0026nbsp;impacts. Further taking into account the life cycle including leaks, fracked gas can be as bad or worse for the climate than coal, especially in the short term.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to Starbuck, \u0022The fracking industry is seeking a long-term strategy to deepen global dependence on dirty fossil fuels.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It is nothing short of a cynical exploitation of a genuine crisis,\u0022 she added.\r\n\r\nOver the past ten years, a\u0026nbsp;drilling and fracking boom\u0026nbsp;turned the\u0026nbsp;Permian Basin\u0026nbsp;of the U.S. Southwest into the most productive oil and gas field in the world, and Congress\u0026#039; decision to lift a ban on crude exports in late 2015 led to a surge in the construction of\u0026nbsp;pipelines\u0026nbsp;and related infrastructure. Earlier this year, the U.S. became the world\u0026#039;s top LNG exporter.\r\n\r\nThe report cites numerous fossil fuel executives, including Chevron CEO\u0026nbsp;Colin Parfit, who\u0026nbsp;said\u0026nbsp;earlier this month—in reference to his company\u0026#039;s Permian drilling projects—that \u0022the U.S. isn\u0026#039;t big enough to absorb it all, so essentially you need to create export alternatives for all of it.\u0022\r\n\r\nStarbuck, meanwhile, emphasized that \u0022the climate crisis demands a shift away from fossil fuels, and these companies are attempting to drive us in the opposite direction.\u0022