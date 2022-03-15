Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Ukrainian refugees
Refugees fleeing Ukraine arrive at a train station March 8, 2022 in Zahony, Hungary. (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

UN Warns Women and Girls in Ukraine Are Paying 'Highest Price' for War

"We see with every passing day the damage done to the lives, hopes, and futures of Ukrainian women and girls," said one U.N. official.

Julia Conley

The United Nations' annual Commission on the Status of Women opened Monday with a warning that women and girls in Ukraine are paying "the highest price" for Russia's invasion of the country, as millions of people are forced to flee the country and those who have remained face daily intensifying violence.

"All crises and conflicts exact their highest price from women and girls; from Myanmar to Afghanistan, from the Sahel to Haiti, from Palestine to Syria, to Somalia, to Yemen, to Ethiopia," said Sima Bahous, undersecretary-general and executive director of U.N. Women. "The horrifying war in Ukraine now joins this list."

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported last week that women and girls make up 54% of people in need of assistance in Ukraine, including cash assistance, food, support for healthcare and education services, water and sanitation, and shelter assistance as some towns have seen 90% of residences damaged by shelling.

"It is of critical importance that we integrate a gender-responsive approach in all our efforts to respond to the conflict in Ukraine."

U.N. Women has also reported that women and girls make up the vast majority of the nearly three million people who have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24.

Last week, Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić noted in a statement that "war is always associated with distinct forms of violence against women and girls."

"As they try to escape conflicts, women and girls become even more vulnerable, threatened by violence, sexual assault, and rape," said Burić. "Women and girls fleeing the conflict require specific support and protection."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said earlier this month that the government has heard "numerous reports" of Russian soldiers sexually assaulting women.

CNN also aired an interview with Svetlana Zorina, a resident of the southern city of Kherson, in which Zorina claimed at least one girl she knew had been assaulted.

"Our resistance now is to just sit at home and take care of ourselves," she said.

The country's health ministry reported three days into the conflict that at least six women had given birth in bomb shelters set up in subway stations and hospital basements.

More recently, Russian forces drew international outrage when they bombed a maternity hospital in Mariupol—one of dozens of confirmed attacks on healthcare facilities in Ukraine.

"We see with every passing day the damage done to the lives, hopes, and futures of Ukrainian women and girls," said Bahous on Monday. "I reiterate our solidarity and support and I pray that all those who are experiencing conflict will soon know peace."

In addition to wreaking havoc on the lives of civilians in Ukraine, Bahous noted, Russia's assault is expected to have reverberating effects on women and girls around the world as it threatens food security.

As Common Dreams reported last week, the war between Russia—the largest wheat exporter in the world—and Ukraine, the fifth largest, is expected to seriously affect dozens of countries across the Global South which heavily rely on the two country's supplies.

The conflict is "a stark reminder of the interconnectedness of the global challenges we face," said Bahous.

"The war in Ukraine, between two wheat- and oil-producing nations, threatens food security and access to essential services the world over," she said. "This too, will impact women and girls the hardest."

Like the climate crisis—the main focus of this year's Commission on the Status of Women—the food security crisis that is likely to arise as the result of the war will disproportionately harm "those who are already being left behind," said the undersecretary-general.

"Female-headed households; rural women; women who cannot access land; young girls who must walk further to fetch water in times of drought and missing school to do so; older women; women without access to finance" are likely to suffer most as food supplies are slashed, she added.

Fifty-four member states of the U.N. signed a statement Tuesday at the meeting, calling on Russia to end its assault, which has killed more than 600 civilians so far, and reaffirming their "full support to Ukraine and its people, in particular the women and girls of Ukraine."

"It is of critical importance that we integrate a gender-responsive approach in all our efforts to respond to the conflict in Ukraine," said the member states. "We must ensure that local civil society organizations, including women's movements and women's rights organizations on the ground have the resources to play the decisive role in meeting the rights and needs of women and girls and shaping gender-responsive solutions."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Ukrainian refugees

UN Warns Women and Girls in Ukraine Are Paying 'Highest Price' for War

"We see with every passing day the damage done to the lives, hopes, and futures of Ukrainian women and girls," said one U.N. official.

Julia Conley ·

A coalition of healthcare advocacy organizations gathered outside Pfizer Worldwide Headquarters in Manhattan on March 11, 2020. (Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

'Appalling': Deal on IP Waiver Reportedly Limited to Covid Vaccines

Justice campaigners are urging World Trade Organization members to reach an agreement that also boosts access to tests and treatments.

Jessica Corbett ·

Peace activists gathered outside the Internal Revenue Service offices in Manhattan on April 15, 2021 to protest against spending federal tax dollars on the Pentagon and U.S. wars.

War in Ukraine a Windfall for Weapons Industry

Military contractors "will benefit, and in the short term we could be talking about tens of billions of dollars, which is no small thing, even for these big companies," said one analyst.

Kenny Stancil ·

Steven Donziger

100+ Groups Urge Biden to Pardon Human Rights Lawyer Steven Donziger

In a letter, the groups call Donziger's prosecution "one more example of how far powerful interests are willing to go in their quest to silence those standing up for justice and exposing their wrongdoing."

Brett Wilkins ·

Joe-Biden-2600x1361

Biden Will Head to Brussels for Talks With EU Leaders Over Ukraine War

The U.S. president will discuss "transatlantic efforts to impose economic costs on Russia, provide humanitarian support to those affected by the violence, and address other challenges related to the conflict."

Common Dreams staff ·

Most Popular

 
  1. The GOP Is Actually Running on Raising Taxes on the Poor and Destroying Medicare and Social Security
  2. Inspired by Oligarch Plane Tracker, Greenpeace Follows Russian Oil Tankers Funding Putin's War
  3. Manchin Opposes Fueling US Electric Vehicle Revolution Because... the 1970s Oil Crisis
  4. Dems Introduce Windfall Tax on Big Oil So Companies 'Pay a Price When They Price Gouge'
  5. Russia Calls Western Arms Shipments to Ukraine 'Legitimate Targets'
  6. Instead of Taxing the Poorest, the US Needs a Maximum Income
  7. Republicans Don't Want to Talk About the Real Culprit of Inflation: Corporate Greed
  8. Progressives Denounce Big Oil for 'Shamelessly' Price-Gouging Amid Ukraine War
  9. There Is No Wisdom in Pretending That Ukraine's Neo-Nazis Don't Exist
  10. 'Brutal Display of Impunity': Saudi Regime Executes 81 People in Single Day

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.