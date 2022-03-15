Sign up for our newsletter.

Food aid is distributed in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Food aid is distributed to people in Kharkiv, Ukraine on March 13, 2022 as Russian attacks continue. (Photo: Andrea Carrubba/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

UN Chief: Russia's War on Ukraine Risks 'Meltdown of Global Food System'

"We must do everything possible to avert a hurricane of hunger," said U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres.

Jake Johnson

The head of the United Nations warned Monday that Russia's assault on Ukraine is pushing the global food system to the brink of disaster as wheat prices skyrocket and key supply chains are thrown into chaos, threatening a hunger crisis in Europe and well beyond.

"Russia and Ukraine represent more than half of the world's supply of sunflower oil and about 30% of the world's wheat," U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said in remarks to the press in New York City. "Ukraine alone provides more than half of the World Food Programme's wheat supply... All of this is hitting the poorest the hardest and planting the seeds for political instability and unrest around the globe."

"Further escalation of the war, whether by accident or design, threatens all of humanity."

Oxfam International sounded the alarm Tuesday over the impact that Russia's war on Ukraine could have on the already hunger-stricken people of Syria, a country that relies heavily on imports from Russia.

Guterres noted in his statement that, weeks into Russia's invasion, "grain prices have already exceeded those at the start of the Arab Spring and the food riots of 2007-2008" and the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) global food prices index is now "at its highest level ever."

"Forty-five African and least-developed countries import at least one-third of their wheat from Ukraine [or] Russia—18 of those countries import at least 50%," Guterres continued. "This includes countries like Burkina Faso, Egypt, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. We must do everything possible to avert a hurricane of hunger and a meltdown of the global food system."

Guterres also warned that Russia's invasion of its neighbor and President Vladimir Putin's alarming rhetoric has brought the prospect of a full-blown nuclear war "back within the realm of possibility."

"Further escalation of the war, whether by accident or design, threatens all of humanity. Raising the alert of Russian nuclear forces is a bone-chilling development," Guterres said. "It's time to stop the horror unleashed on the people of Ukraine and get on the path of diplomacy and peace."

The U.N. chief's urgent appeal for a halt to the conflict came as Russian and Ukrainian negotiators prepared for another round of talks Tuesday amid Russia's continued military onslaught. According to the Associated Press, "Russia's relentless bombardment of Ukraine edged closer to central Kyiv on Tuesday, with a series of strikes hitting a residential neighborhood."

"Shortly before dawn, large explosions thundered across Kyiv from what Ukrainian authorities said [were] artillery strikes," AP reported. "The shelling ignited a huge fire and a frantic rescue effort in a 15-story apartment building. At least one person was killed and others remain trapped inside."

Russia's intensifying attacks on the Ukrainian capital came as the leaders of Slovenia, Poland, and the Czech Republic announced they would visit Kyiv on Tuesday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a show of support.

In an address Monday night, Zelenskyy—who is demanding an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of all Russian troops—sounded a note of cautious optimism following the latest round of diplomatic talks between Russia and Ukraine's delegations, saying the discussions went "pretty well."

A farmer tries to pour water on an area close to an illegally lit fire in the Amazon rainforest, south of Novo Progresso in the Brazilian state of Pará on August 15, 2020. (Photo: Carl de Souza/AFP via Getty Images)

As UN Biodiversity Talks Begin, 360+ Groups Blast Corporate-Backed 'Nature-Based Solutions'

"Corporations and governments must cut carbon emission at source, rather than use NBS for greenwashing," said a Friends of the Earth International campaigner.

Jessica Corbett ·

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a rally

'There Should Be Consequences for It': Ocasio-Cortez Slams Big Oil Price Gouging

Echoing her fellow "Squad" member, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said that "Big Oil CEOs need to be held accountable for profiteering."

Brett Wilkins ·

Marina Ovsyannikova

"They're Lying to You": Anti-War Protester Interrupts Russian State TV Broadcast

"It's in our power alone to stop this madness," the demonstrator, Channel One editor Marina Ovsyannikova, says in a pre-recorded video. "Go protest. Don't be afraid of anything. They can't put us all in prison."

Brett Wilkins ·

fight_poverty_not_poor

Poor People's Campaign Holds Cleveland Rally as March Toward DC Continues

Monday night's action in Ohio "will call attention to the needs of the 3.8 million poor and low-income people in the state and the 140 million people nationally who were poor or low-income before Covid."

Kenny Stancil ·

