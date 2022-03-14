Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

A malnourished child lies on a bed at the malnutrition treating ward in a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, March 13, 2022.

A malnourished child lies on a bed at the malnutrition treating ward in a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, March 13, 2022. (Photo: Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua via Getty Images)

'Countdown to Catastrophe': UN Agencies Warn of Hunger Emergency in 'Overlooked' Nation

"Unless we receive substantial new funding immediately, mass starvation and famine will follow," said the U.N. food program chief of the crisis in Yemen.

Andrea Germanos

Multiple United Nations agencies on Monday sounded heightened alarm over the food crisis in Yemen, warning of a projected five-fold increase in famine conditions.

"We need to act now."

Warnings from the Food and Agriculture Organization, the World Food Program (WFP), and UNICEF came in response to the just-released Integrated Phase Classification (IPC) analysis on Yemen, which lays primary blame for the food crisis on the ongoing conflict.

The IPC is a collaborative initiative that tracks the severity and magnitude of acute and chronic food insecurity in hotspots across the globe.

"The resounding takeaway" from the new report, said U.N. resident and humanitarian coordinator for Yemen David Gressly, "is that we need to act now."

The IPC analysis expresses particular concern that 31,000 people in the country are currently facing extreme hunger levels—what it classifies as a phase 5 catastrophe—and that the figure is projected to rise to 161,000 over the second half of the year.

The report also categorized 17.4 million people in Yemen in at least a phase 3 "serious" acute malnutrition stage and in need of assistance. The number is expected to increase to a record 19 million starting in June.

There are also 2.2 million children acutely malnourished—538,000 of whom are severely malnourished. Further troubling is that 1.3 million pregnant and lactating women are also suffering from acute malnutrition.

"More and more children are going to bed hungry in Yemen," UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell said a statement. "This puts them at increased risk of physical and cognitive impairment, and even death."

"The plight of children in Yemen can no longer be overlooked," she said. "Lives are at stake."

The new figures come amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which has forced 2.5 million Ukrainians to flee and triggered a food and fuel crisis.

Yemen is heavily dependent upon food imports, and it imports roughly 30% of its wheat from Ukraine, according to the U.N.

In a statement earlier this month, WFP executive director David Beasley linked the Ukraine invasion with the catastrophe in Yemen, warning that "the bullets and bombs in Ukraine could take the global hunger crisis to levels beyond anything we've seen before." He warned the war will impact global supply chains and the cost of food.

Just after Russia launched its invasion, Beasley expressed concern that malnourished Yemeni children have "been forgotten by the world."

Reacting Wednesday to the IPC report, Beasley said, "These harrowing figures confirm that we are on a countdown to catastrophe in Yemen and we are almost out of time to avoid it."

"Unless we receive substantial new funding immediately, mass starvation and famine will follow," he said. "But if we act now, there is still a chance to avert imminent disaster and save millions."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Sen. Joe Manchin leaves the U.S. Capitol

Manchin Opposes Fueling US Electric Vehicle Revolution Because... the 1970s Oil Crisis

"Tell us you don't know how electric vehicles work without telling us you don't know how electric vehicles work."

Jessica Corbett ·

A child is tested for Covid-19

China, Hong Kong Battling 'Stealth Omicron' Surges as US Lifts Restrictions

"People should not get the wrong impression that the virus situation is now under control," said one public health expert in Hong Kong.

Julia Conley ·

Schumer and Pelosi

'Now Is the Moment': Progressives Urge Schumer to Jumpstart Bold Agenda on Care and Climate

Groups call on Democratic leadership to "do everything in their power to pass a reconciliation package that invests in our communities, brings down costs for families, makes the wealthy and corporations pay their fair share, and takes urgently needed climate action."

Jon Queally ·

A malnourished child lies on a bed at the malnutrition treating ward in a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, March 13, 2022.

'Countdown to Catastrophe': UN Agencies Warn of Hunger Emergency in 'Overlooked' Nation

"Unless we receive substantial new funding immediately, mass starvation and famine will follow," said the U.N. food program chief of the crisis in Yemen.

Andrea Germanos ·

Thousands of people gathered in Paris, France on March 12, 2022 to draw attention to the climate crisis and social injustice amid the presidential election campaign. (Photo: Esra Taskin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Tens of Thousands March in 'Look Up' Climate Rallies Across France

Inspired by the allegorical film "Don't Look Up," tens of thousands of people across France hit the streets in multiple cities this past weekend to demand climate action.

Kenny Stancil ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.