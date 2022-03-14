'Countdown to Catastrophe': UN Agencies Warn of Hunger Emergency in 'Overlooked' Nation

Multiple United Nations agencies on Monday sounded heightened alarm over the food crisis in Yemen, warning of a projected five-fold increase in famine conditions.\r\n\r\n\u0022We need to act now.\u0022\r\n\r\nWarnings from the Food and Agriculture Organization, the World Food Program (WFP), and UNICEF came in response to the just-released Integrated Phase Classification (IPC) analysis on Yemen, which lays primary blame for the food crisis on the ongoing conflict.\r\n\r\nThe IPC is a collaborative initiative that tracks the severity and magnitude of acute and chronic food insecurity in hotspots across the globe.\r\n\r\n\u0022The resounding takeaway\u0022 from the new report, said U.N. resident and humanitarian coordinator for Yemen David Gressly, \u0022is that we need to act now.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe IPC analysis expresses particular concern that 31,000 people in the country are currently facing extreme hunger levels—what it classifies as a phase 5 catastrophe—and that the figure is projected to rise to 161,000 over the second half of the year.\r\n\r\nThe report also categorized 17.4 million people in Yemen in at least a phase 3 \u0022serious\u0022 acute malnutrition stage and in need of assistance. The number is expected to increase to a record 19 million starting in June.\r\n\r\nThere are also 2.2 million children acutely malnourished—538,000 of whom are severely malnourished. Further troubling is that 1.3 million pregnant and lactating women are also suffering from acute malnutrition.\r\n\r\n\u0022More and more children are going to bed hungry in Yemen,\u0022 UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell said a statement. \u0022This puts them at increased risk of physical and cognitive impairment, and even death.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The plight of children in Yemen can no longer be overlooked,\u0022 she said. \u0022Lives are at stake.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe new figures come amid Russia\u0026#039;s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which has forced 2.5 million Ukrainians to flee and triggered a food and fuel crisis.\r\n\r\nYemen is heavily dependent upon food imports, and it imports roughly 30% of its wheat from Ukraine, according to the U.N.\r\n\r\nIn a statement earlier this month, WFP executive director David Beasley linked the Ukraine invasion with the catastrophe in Yemen, warning that \u0022the bullets and bombs in Ukraine could take the global hunger crisis to levels beyond anything we\u0026#039;ve seen before.\u0022 He warned the war will impact global supply chains and the cost of food.\r\n\r\nJust after Russia launched its invasion, Beasley expressed concern that malnourished Yemeni children have \u0022been forgotten by the world.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nReacting Wednesday to the IPC report, Beasley said, \u0022These harrowing figures confirm that we are on a countdown to catastrophe in Yemen and we are almost out of time to avoid it.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Unless we receive substantial new funding immediately, mass starvation and famine will follow,\u0022 he said. \u0022But if we act now, there is still a chance to avert imminent disaster and save millions.\u0022