100+ Groups Urge Biden to Pardon Human Rights Lawyer Steven Donziger

More than 100 environmental and human rights groups on Tuesday sent a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden urging him to pardon Steven Donziger, the attorney under house arrest for refusing to hand over privileged client information in a high-profile environmental case.\r\n\r\n\u0022Powerful interests are... trying to send a chilling message to environmental activists around the world that fighting against corporate interests can cost them their liberty and more.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn the letter, the groups decry the prosecution of Donziger—who has been jailed in his home and federal prison since 2019—as \u0022retaliation for his work in defense of the rights of Indigenous peoples in Ecuador who were victims of Chevron Corporation\u0026#039;s oil dumping.\u0022\r\n\r\nDonziger represented tens of thousands of Ecuadorian farmers and Indigenous people in a class-action lawsuit against Chevron that resulted in a multibillion-dollar judgment—which the fossil fuel giant has never paid—for its subsidiary Texaco\u0026#039;s dumping of more than 16 billion gallons of toxic wastewater into rivers and pits in the Amazon rainforest.\r\n\r\nIn July 2021, a U.S. federal judge—who was previously a member of the Chevron-funded right-wing Federalist Society—found Donziger guilty of contempt of court for refusing to turn over his computer and cellphone to the oil major.\r\n\r\nLast September, the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention said it was \u0022appalled by uncontested allegations in this case\u0022 and called Donziger\u0026#039;s detention apparent \u0022retaliation for his work as a legal representative of Indigenous communities\u0022 and his refusal \u0022to disclose confidential correspondence with his clients in a very high-profile case against a multinational business enterprise.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe new letter notes that the U.N. experts determined that Donziger\u0026#039;s \u0022deprivation of liberty is arbitrary because it violates several norms relating to the right to a fair trial, including the apparent lack of impartiality of the courts,\u0022 as well as the \u0022lack of independence, objectivity, and impartiality of the judge who ordered Mr. Donziger to remain in pre-trial house arrest for over two years in violation of his right to liberty.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022U.S. judicial authorities have thus far failed to take any action to remedy the situation and implement the working group\u0026#039;s call to ensure Mr. Donziger\u0026#039;s immediate release,\u0022 the signatories write.\r\n\r\n\u0022Donziger\u0026#039;s fate could have lasting effects on environmental and corporate accountability activists, against whom threats and legal harassment already loom large and are escalating.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Steven Donziger\u0026#039;s prosecution is one more example of how far powerful interests are willing to go in their quest to silence those standing up for justice and exposing their wrongdoing,\u0022 the letter continues. \u0022By doing so, they are also trying to send a chilling message to environmental activists around the world that fighting against corporate interests can cost them their liberty and more.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe signatories assert the urgency of Donziger\u0026#039;s immediate release, as well as the implementation of additional measures \u0022to ensure that corporations can no longer abuse the justice system to target and harass human rights defenders.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe letter concludes that \u0022the continued reprisals against Steven Donziger are sending a worrying message to corporations in the USA and around the world that they can keep weaponizing the justice system to intimidate human rights defenders without any consequence.\u0022\r\n\r\nDaniel Joloy, a senior policy adviser at Amnesty International—one of the letter\u0026#039;s signatories—said in a statement that Donziger \u0022is a human rights defender that bravely stood up against one of the most powerful corporations in the world. In response, he has endured years of harassment, intimidation, smear campaigns, and more than two years in arbitrary detention.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022President Biden must now listen to the over 100 human rights and environmental organizations calling to pardon Steven Donziger and ensure he is released immediately and unconditionally,\u0022 Joloy added. \u0022Allowing this ordeal to continue only sends a chilling message that corporations around the world can continue attacking human rights defenders without consequences.\u0022\r\n\r\nAnnie Leonard, co-executive director at letter signatory Greenpeace USA, said that \u0022Chevron\u0026#039;s legal attack on Donziger is not the first, nor will it be the last case of its kind.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Right now, the right to dissent is being repressed by both our government and corporations,\u0022 she continued. \u0022While the severity of Donziger\u0026#039;s fate may seem unprecedented, it is emblematic of the larger trend of silencing activists, many of whom are fighting for the solutions desperately needed to combat the global climate crisis exacerbated by multinational fossil fuel companies.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Donziger\u0026#039;s fate could have lasting effects on environmental and corporate accountability activists,\u0022 Leonard added, \u0022against whom threats and legal harassment already loom large and are escalating.\u0022