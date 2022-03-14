Sign up for our newsletter.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a rally

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—seen here speaking at a New York City rally on June 5, 2021—says that price-gouging corporate profiteers should be held accountable. (Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

'There Should Be Consequences for It': Ocasio-Cortez Slams Big Oil Price Gouging

Echoing her fellow "Squad" member, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said that "Big Oil CEOs need to be held accountable for profiteering."

Brett Wilkins

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday took aim at corporate profiteers, calling for "consequences" for those who price gouge under the pretext of record inflation and international crises.

Responding to a tweet from MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle, who asked "what's going on" with gas prices averaging $4.43 a gallon nationwide, Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) replied: "Profiteering. And there should be consequences for it."

Echoing Ocasio-Cortez, fellow "Squad" member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) tweeted that "Big Oil CEOs need to be held accountable for profiteering."

Last week, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) introduced the Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax to target fossil fuel companies profiteering amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. The measure is co-sponsored by Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) simultaneously introduced a House version.

In a separate tweet Monday, Ocasio-Cortez highlighted a failure by lawmakers to hold fossil fuel companies accountable—especially those who take money from the industry.

Targeting Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)—who opposes government funding for electric vehicle infrastructure while raking in hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign cash from carbon polluters and profiting handsomely from his family's coal business—Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that it is "truly bizarre" how such conflicts of interest are "totally allowed" but "what's not acceptable is raising that fact and questioning the connection."

Last week, Common Dreams reported that 82% of respondents to a survey conducted by the advocacy group Fight Corporate Monopolies believe that inflation—which recently reached a 40-year high—is fueled by corporations hiking prices in pursuit of profit.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
A farmer tries to pour water on an area close to an illegally lit fire in the Amazon rainforest, south of Novo Progresso in the Brazilian state of Pará on August 15, 2020. (Photo: Carl de Souza/AFP via Getty Images)

As UN Biodiversity Talks Begin, 360+ Groups Blast Corporate-Backed 'Nature-Based Solutions'

"Corporations and governments must cut carbon emission at source, rather than use NBS for greenwashing," said a Friends of the Earth International campaigner.

Jessica Corbett ·

Marina Ovsyannikova

"They're Lying to You": Anti-War Protester Interrupts Russian State TV Broadcast

"It's in our power alone to stop this madness," the demonstrator, Channel One editor Marina Ovsyannikova, says in a pre-recorded video. "Go protest. Don't be afraid of anything. They can't put us all in prison."

Brett Wilkins ·

fight_poverty_not_poor

Poor People's Campaign Holds Cleveland Rally as March Toward DC Continues

Monday night's action in Ohio "will call attention to the needs of the 3.8 million poor and low-income people in the state and the 140 million people nationally who were poor or low-income before Covid."

Kenny Stancil ·

postal_service_trump

Democrats Demand IG Probe Into USPS Contract for New 'Gas-Guzzling' Fleet

House Dems have also introduced legislation to prevent the Trump-era postmaster general's purchase of polluting delivery vehicles.

Jessica Corbett ·

