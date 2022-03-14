'There Should Be Consequences for It': Ocasio-Cortez Slams Big Oil Price Gouging

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday took aim at corporate profiteers, calling for \u0022consequences\u0022 for those who price gouge under the pretext of record inflation and international crises.\r\n\r\nResponding to a tweet from MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle, who asked \u0022what\u0026#039;s going on\u0022 with gas prices averaging $4.43 a gallon nationwide, Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) replied: \u0022Profiteering. And there should be consequences for it.\u0022\r\n\r\nEchoing Ocasio-Cortez, fellow \u0022Squad\u0022 member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) tweeted that \u0022Big Oil CEOs need to be held accountable for profiteering.\u0022\r\n\r\nLast week, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) introduced the Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax to target fossil fuel companies profiteering amid Russian President Vladimir Putin\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine. The measure is co-sponsored by Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) simultaneously introduced a House version.\r\n\r\nIn a separate tweet Monday, Ocasio-Cortez highlighted a failure by lawmakers to hold fossil fuel companies accountable—especially those who take money from the industry.\r\n\r\nTargeting Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)—who opposes government funding for electric vehicle infrastructure while raking in hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign cash from carbon polluters and profiting handsomely from his family\u0026#039;s coal business—Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that it is \u0022truly bizarre\u0022 how such conflicts of interest are \u0022totally allowed\u0022 but \u0022what\u0026#039;s not acceptable is raising that fact and questioning the connection.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLast week, Common Dreams reported that 82% of respondents to a survey conducted by the advocacy group Fight Corporate Monopolies believe that inflation—which recently reached a 40-year high—is fueled by corporations hiking prices in pursuit of profit.