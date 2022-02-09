'Don't Say Gay' Bill by Florida GOP Ignites National Condemnation

Opponents of bigotry and censorship are raising their voices in protest after Florida\u0026#039;s GOP-controlled Senate Education Committee on Tuesday advanced legislation that would effectively prohibit teachers from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity in primary grades or at any level \u0022in a manner that is not age-appropriate.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It is always appropriate for kids to talk about themselves, their experiences, and their family. These are not taboo subjects, but banning them makes them seem so.\u0022\r\n\r\nDubbed the \u0022Don\u0026#039;t Say Gay\u0022 bill by critics, S.B. 1834 and its companion, H.B.1557, would also require all school districts\u0026#039; trainings on \u0022student support services\u0022 to adhere to the guidelines, standards, and frameworks established by the Florida Department of Education (DOE). But as the ACLU of Florida pointed out, the state DOE \u0022currently excludes anti-bullying resources intended to help prevent LGBTQ+ youth suicides.\u0022\r\n\r\nKara Gross, legislative director of the ACLU of Florida, said Tuesday in a statement that \u0022this government censorship bill seeks to ban classroom discussions related to sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. If passed, it would effectively silence students from speaking about their LGBTQ+ family members, friends, neighbors, and icons.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn addition, said Gross, \u0022it would bar LGBTQ+ students from talking about their own lives and would deny their very existence. It is always appropriate for kids to talk about themselves, their experiences, and their family. These are not taboo subjects, but banning them makes them seem so.\u0022\r\n\r\nAfter Florida\u0026#039;s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis voiced support for the legislation earlier this week, President Joe Biden tweeted: \u0022I want every member of the LGBTQI+ community—especially the kids who will be impacted by this hateful bill—to know that you are loved and accepted just as you are. I have your back, and my administration will continue to fight for the protections and safety you deserve.\u0022\r\n\r\nEquality Florida, the state\u0026#039;s largest organization dedicated to ending discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, has launched a petition\u0026nbsp;people can use to tell lawmakers to oppose legislation that the group says \u0022is meant to stigmatize LGBTQ people, isolate LGBTQ kids, and make teachers fearful of providing a safe, inclusive classroom.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If we don\u0026#039;t speak up now, and act, Republicans will keep fighting to make laws like DeSantis\u0026#039; hateful \u0026#039;Don\u0026#039;t Say Gay\u0026#039; bill the norm,\u0022 warned Patrick Gaspard, president of the Center for American Progress.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to Gross, the \u0022dangerously vague provisions\u0022 in\u0026nbsp;S.B. 1834 and H.B. 1557 \u0022would have a chilling effect on support for LGBTQ+ youth because it creates new costly liabilities for school districts. Under the bill, any parent who thinks that a classroom discussion was inappropriate or who is unsupportive of a district\u0026#039;s policies would be given broad powers to sue for damages and attorneys\u0026#039; fees.\u0022\r\n\r\nJeffrey Sachs, a researcher at PEN America, recently noted that GOP lawmakers across the U.S.\u0026nbsp;have introduced at least 137 bills that aim to limit the ability of teachers and students to discuss gender, racism, and other topics—including a growing number of proposals\u0026nbsp;to establish so-called \u0022tip lines\u0022 that would empower parents to discipline teachers.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nIn an opinion piece published Wednesday, Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent argued that this tidal wave of restrictive education bills has \u0022an obvious purpose: to make teachers\u0026nbsp;feel perpetually on thin ice, so they shy away from difficult discussions about our national past rather than risk breaking laws in ways they cannot themselves anticipate.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022But there\u0026#039;s another, more pernicious goal driving these bills that might well succeed politically precisely because it remains largely unstated,\u0022 Sargent continued. \u0022The darker underlying premise here is that these bills are needed in the first place, because subversive elements lurk around every corner in schools, looking to pervert, indoctrinate, or psychologically torture your kids.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe \u0022combination of... vagueness and punitive mechanisms such as rights of action and tip lines\u0022 is intentionally designed to promote self-censorship, wrote Sargent. \u0022Precisely because teachers might fear that they can\u0026#039;t anticipate\u0026nbsp;how\u0026nbsp;they might run afoul of the law—while also fearing punishment for such transgressions—they might skirt difficult subjects altogether.\u0022\r\n\r\nHe added:\r\n\r\n\r\nFlorida-based strategist Rick Wilson, who has broken with the GOP and knows from within how Republicans prosecute such culture wars,\u0026nbsp;calls this\u0026nbsp;a new \u0022snitch culture\u0022 that\u0026#039;s taking hold of his former party.\r\n\r\n\u0022They want teachers to be scared in the classroom,\u0022 Wilson\u0026nbsp;says. \u0022We\u0026#039;re going to see test cases... all over this country.\u0022 As Wilson notes, the entire point is to put the base on high alert for \u0022apostasy.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe roots of this run deep. As a\u0026nbsp;great episode of the \u0022Know Your Enemy\u0022 podcast\u0026nbsp;details, calls for maximal parental choice and control in schools have been used by the right for decades as a smoke screen to sow fears and doubts about public education at its ideological foundations. The move from restricting race discourse to more \u0022snitch\u0022 lines is perfectly in sync with that history.\r\n\r\n\r\nGross, meanwhile, said that the Florida bill \u0022does nothing to help and support our youth.\u0022 To the contrary, it \u0022will have a real and devastating impact on LGBTQ+ youth, who already experience higher rates of bullying, homelessness, and suicide.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Legislators,\u0022 she added, \u0022should oppose this bill and instead pass proposals that protect all students and truly address the challenges so many LGBTQ+ youth face in Florida schools.\u0022