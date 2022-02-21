Florida GOP Denounced for Making Anti-LGBTQ Bill 'Even More Dangerous'

Advocates for civil rights are sounding the alarm after a Republican lawmaker in Florida filed an amendment to House Bill 1557—dubbed the \u0022Don\u0026#039;t Say Gay\u0022 bill by critics—that would\u0026nbsp;require schools to out LGBTQ students even if educators believe the disclosure will result in \u0022abuse, abandonment, or neglect.\u0022\r\n\r\nH.B. 1557 and its companion, S.B. 1834, would effectively prohibit teachers from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity in primary grades or at any level \u0022in a manner that is not age-appropriate,\u0022 a term that remains undefined. It would also require all school districts\u0026#039; trainings on \u0022student support services\u0022 to adhere to the guidelines, standards, and frameworks established by the Florida Department of Education, which currently excludes anti-bullying resources meant to help prevent LGBTQ youth suicides.\r\n\r\n\u0022This will have devastating consequences for our youth.\u0022\r\n\r\nFlorida\u0026#039;s \u0022Don\u0026#039;t Say Gay\u0022 bill—advanced by the state\u0026#039;s GOP-controlled Senate Education Committee and House Education and Employment Committee and endorsed by far-right Gov. Ron DeSantis—was already the subject of nationwide criticism before its House sponsor, Rep. Joe Harding (R-22), filed his amendment on Friday.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nWhile the legislation originally allowed school personnel to withhold information about a student\u0026#039;s\u0026nbsp;sexual orientation or\u0026nbsp;gender identity from a parent \u0022if a reasonably prudent person would believe that disclosure would result in abuse, abandonment, or neglect,\u0022 Harding\u0026#039;s amendment states that \u0022the school principal or his or her designee shall develop a plan, using all available governmental resources, to disclose such\u0026nbsp;information within six weeks after the decision to withhold such information from the parent.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022This will have devastating consequences for our youth,\u0022 Rep. Carlos Smith (D-49), Florida\u0026#039;s first LGBTQ\u0026nbsp;Latino legislator, tweeted Sunday.\r\n\r\nCiting research from The Trevor Project and youth.gov, Smith noted that young\u0026nbsp;LGBTQ\u0026nbsp;people\u0026nbsp;are four times more likely than their peers to seriously consider, make a plan for, or attempt suicide,\u0026nbsp;and they are more likely to be unhoused for various reasons, including family rejection; physical, emotional, or sexual abuse; and financial and emotional neglect.\r\n\r\n\u0022#DontSayGay makes this worse,\u0022 he said.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022This backwards cruelty must stop,\u0022 added\u0026nbsp;Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate. \u0022Speak out against targeted hate legislation and support those leading the charge to protect civil rights... before it\u0026#039;s too late!\u0022\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nEquality Florida, the state\u0026#039;s largest organization dedicated to ending discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, has launched a\u0026nbsp;petition\u0026nbsp;people can use to tell lawmakers to oppose legislation that the group says \u0022is meant to stigmatize LGBTQ people, isolate LGBTQ kids, and make teachers fearful of providing a safe, inclusive classroom.\u0022\r\n\r\nFlorida Rep. Michele Rayner-Goolsby (D-70), a U.S. House candidate in Florida\u0026#039;s 13th congressional district, said\u0026nbsp;Sunday on social media that \u0022proponents of the bill and amendment don\u0026#039;t ACTUALLY care about families and children.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If they did, we wouldn\u0026#039;t see this harmful amendment to an already trash bill,\u0022 Rayner-Goolsby added. \u0022Cruelty is the point.\u0022\r\n\r\nJournalist Judd Legum\u0026nbsp;shared a list of companies that have donated to Harding since 2020, including Spectrum, Chevron, Comcast, NBC, Merck, and T-Mobile. Last week, Legum,\u0026nbsp;Tesnim Zekeria, and\u0026nbsp;Rebecca Crosby\u0026nbsp;detailed how \u0022major corporations that claim to be champions of LGBTQ rights\u0022 have been bankrolling\u0026nbsp;the GOP lawmakers behind the \u0022Don\u0026#039;t Say Gay\u0022 bill.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022This is scheduled for a vote in the full Florida House on Tuesday,\u0022\u0026nbsp;Legum said Sunday\u0026nbsp;on social media. \u0022Opponents have been given 40 MINUTES to speak.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I\u0026#039;ve reached out to all the top corporate donors to the politicians behind this bill,\u0022 he added. \u0022None have responded. We did not see this kind of corporate ambivalence to anti-LGBTQ legislation in North Carolina in 2016. 2022 is different.\u0022\r\n\r\nFlorida Republicans are\u0026nbsp;far from alone in pushing bigoted legislation. The Hill reported Saturday that GOP lawmakers have proposed 15 \u0022Don\u0026#039;t Say Gay\u0022-style censorship bills nationwide.\r\n\r\nAccording to the outlet:\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile Florida is currently a poster state for anti-LGBTQ+ curriculum laws, others are\u0026nbsp;proposing and moving faster on\u0026nbsp;farther-reaching bills. Oklahoma legislators have put five measures before its Congress that regulate how schools from K-12 to higher education teach LGBTQ+ issues. Two bills,\u0026nbsp;S.B. 1142\u0026nbsp;and\u0026nbsp;S.B. 1654, would prohibit librarians and teachers from distributing materials on or outright discussing \u0022any form of non-procreative sex,\u0022 gender identity, and \u0022lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender issues.\u0022\r\n\r\nAnother Oklahoma\u0026nbsp;Senate bill\u0026nbsp;would ban public schools from employing anyone who \u0022promotes positions in the classroom or at any function of the public school that is in opposition to closely held religious beliefs of students.\u0022 And\u0026nbsp;S.B. 1141\u0026nbsp;would bar requiring public university courses on \u0022gender, sexual, or racial diversity, equality, or inclusion,\u0022 supplementing an already-passed House bill that is currently part of a\u0026nbsp;federal lawsuit brought\u0026nbsp;by the ACLU.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\r\nJeffrey Sachs, a researcher at PEN America, recently\u0026nbsp;noted\u0026nbsp;that GOP lawmakers across the U.S.\u0026nbsp;have introduced at least\u0026nbsp;137 bills\u0026nbsp;that aim to limit the ability of teachers and students to discuss gender, racism, and other topics—including a growing number of\u0026nbsp;proposals\u0026nbsp;to establish so-called \u0022tip lines\u0022 that would empower parents to discipline teachers.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nEarlier this month, Kara Gross, legislative director of the ACLU of Florida, warned that the \u0022dangerously vague provisions\u0022 in\u0026nbsp;Florida\u0026#039;s \u0022Don\u0026#039;t Say Gay\u0022 bill would have \u0022a chilling effect on support for LGBTQ+ youth because it creates new costly liabilities for school districts. Under the bill, any parent who thinks that a classroom discussion was inappropriate or who is unsupportive of a district\u0026#039;s policies would be given broad powers to sue for damages and attorneys\u0026#039; fees.\u0022\r\n\r\nWashington Post\u0026nbsp;columnist Greg Sargent has\u0026nbsp;argued\u0026nbsp;that the \u0022combination of... vagueness and punitive mechanisms such as rights of action and tip lines\u0022 is intentionally designed to promote self-censorship. \u0022Precisely because teachers might fear that they can\u0026#039;t anticipate\u0026nbsp;how\u0026nbsp;they might run afoul of the law—while also fearing punishment for such transgressions—they might skirt difficult subjects altogether.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Calls for maximal parental choice and control in schools,\u0022 wrote Sargent, \u0022have been used by the right for decades as a smoke screen to sow fears and doubts about public education at its ideological foundations.\u0022