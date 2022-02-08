Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Russian Army T-72B3 tanks take part in an exercise at Kadamovsky Range on January 27, 2022. (Photo: Erik Romanenko/TASS via Getty Images) 

Bernie Sanders Says US War With Russia Over Ukraine Must Be Avoided at All Costs

"I am extremely concerned when I hear the familiar drumbeats in Washington, the bellicose rhetoric that gets amplified before every war."

Brett Wilkins

Warning of the potentially catastrophic consequences of what could be the deadliest European conflict since World War II, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Tuesday stressed the imperative for a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis that's brought the world's two nuclear superpowers perilously close to war. 

"Wars rarely turn out the way the experts tell us they will. Just ask the officials who provided rosy scenarios for the wars in Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq."

Writing for The Guardian, Sanders (I-Vt.) notes that "wars rarely turn out the way the experts tell us they will. Just ask the officials who provided rosy scenarios for the wars in Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq, only to be proven horribly wrong. Just ask the mothers of the soldiers who were killed or wounded in action during those wars. Just ask the millions of civilians who became 'collateral damage.'" 

Citing estimates that "there could be over 50,000 civilian casualties in Ukraine, and millions of refugees flooding neighboring countries," the democratic socialist considers "the possibility that this 'regional' war could escalate to other parts of Europe."

"What might happen then is even more horrifying," he says. 

Echoing anti-war activists who argue that U.S.-imposed economic sanctions are a dangerous provocation, Sanders asserts: 

The sanctions against Russia and Russia's threatened response to those sanctions could result in massive economic upheaval—with impacts on energy, banking, food, and the day-to-day needs of ordinary people throughout the entire world. It is likely that Russians will not be the only people suffering from sanctions. And, by the way, any hope of international cooperation to address the existential threat of global climate crisis and future pandemics would suffer a major setback.

While calling Russian President Vladimir Putin "most responsible for this looming crisis," Sanders says that "I am extremely concerned when I hear the familiar drumbeats in Washington, the bellicose rhetoric that gets amplified before every war, demanding that we must show strength,' 'get tough,' and not engage in 'appeasement.'"

"A simplistic refusal to recognize the complex roots of the tensions in the region undermines the ability of negotiators to reach a peaceful resolution," Sanders stresses before highlighting some of Moscow's concerns—including the expansion of NATO into former Soviet republics and satellites and, specifically, the refusal of the U.S. to rule out Ukraine's membership in what is seen as an anti-Russia alliance. 

Related Content

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby

Escalating Ukraine Tensions, Pentagon Deploys 3,000 Troops to Eastern Europe

Julia Conley

"Does anyone really believe that the United States would not have something to say if, for example, Mexico was to form a military alliance with a U.S. adversary?" he asks. 

"Countries should be free to make their own foreign policy choices, but making those choices wisely requires a serious consideration of the costs and benefits," Sanders contends. "The fact is that the U.S. and Ukraine entering into a deeper security relationship is likely to have some very serious costs—for both countries."

The senator concludes that "we must vigorously support diplomatic efforts to deescalate this crisis and reaffirm Ukrainian independence and sovereignty. And we must make clear that Putin and his gang of oligarchs will face major consequences should he continue down the current path."

"At the same time, we must never forget the horrors that a war in the region would cause and must work hard to achieve a realistic and mutually agreeable resolution—one that is acceptable to Ukraine, Russia, the United States, and our European allies," he added, "and that prevents what could be the worst European war in over 75 years."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Mann

Climate Expert Debunks Big Oil's Lies About Carbon Capture, Nature-Based Solutions

Michael Mann also told a House panel that "investing in natural gas is crowding out investment in true clean, renewable energy that can help us decarbonize our economy and address the climate crisis."

Jessica Corbett ·

Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Bernie Sanders Says US War With Russia Over Ukraine Must Be Avoided at All Costs

"I am extremely concerned when I hear the familiar drumbeats in Washington, the bellicose rhetoric that gets amplified before every war."

Brett Wilkins ·

Girls collect water from a well in Hajjah province, north Yemen on December 11, 2020.

Aid Groups Warn Biden Not to Revive Trump's Terror Designation for Houthis in Yemen

"There is no set of carve-outs or humanitarian exemptions that would counteract the designation's chilling effects," 20 international organizations told Biden in a letter.

Kenny Stancil ·

Minnesota students walk out over Amir Locke's killing

Mass Student Walkouts Over Police Killing of Amir Locke

Locke, a 22-year-old Black man, was killed last week by police executing a no-knock search warrant.

Julia Conley ·

Memphis Starbucks

'They Are Firing the Entire Committee!' Memphis Workers Say Starbucks Targeting Union Organizers

"The arc of Starbucks' union-busting is long, but it bends toward losing," said Starbucks Workers United.

Brett Wilkins ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.