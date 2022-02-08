Bernie Sanders Says US War With Russia Over Ukraine Must Be Avoided at All Costs

Warning of the potentially catastrophic consequences of what could be the deadliest European conflict since World War II, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Tuesday stressed the imperative for a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis that\u0026#039;s brought the world\u0026#039;s two nuclear superpowers perilously close to war.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022Wars rarely turn out the way the experts tell us they will. Just ask the officials who provided rosy scenarios for the wars in Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq.\u0022\r\n\r\nWriting for\u0026nbsp;The Guardian, Sanders (I-Vt.) notes that \u0022wars rarely turn out the way the experts tell us they will. Just ask the officials who provided rosy scenarios for the wars in Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq, only to be proven horribly wrong. Just ask the mothers of the soldiers who were killed or wounded in action during those wars. Just ask the millions of civilians who became \u0026#039;collateral damage.\u0026#039;\u0022\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nCiting estimates that \u0022there could be over 50,000 civilian casualties in Ukraine, and millions of refugees flooding neighboring countries,\u0022 the democratic socialist considers \u0022the possibility that this \u0026#039;regional\u0026#039; war could escalate to other parts of Europe.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022What might happen then is even more horrifying,\u0022 he says.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nEchoing anti-war activists who argue that U.S.-imposed economic sanctions are a dangerous provocation, Sanders asserts:\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\r\nThe sanctions against Russia and Russia\u0026#039;s threatened response to those sanctions could result in massive economic upheaval—with impacts on energy, banking, food, and the day-to-day needs of ordinary people throughout the entire world. It is likely that Russians will not be the only people suffering from sanctions. And, by the way, any hope of international cooperation to address the existential threat of global climate crisis and future pandemics would suffer a major setback.\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile calling Russian President Vladimir Putin \u0022most responsible for this looming crisis,\u0022 Sanders says that \u0022I am extremely concerned when I hear the familiar drumbeats in Washington, the bellicose rhetoric that gets amplified before every war, demanding that we must show strength,\u0026#039; \u0026#039;get tough,\u0026#039; and not engage in \u0026#039;appeasement.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022A simplistic refusal to recognize the complex roots of the tensions in the region undermines the ability of negotiators to reach a peaceful resolution,\u0022 Sanders stresses before highlighting some of Moscow\u0026#039;s concerns—including the expansion of NATO into former Soviet republics and satellites and, specifically, the refusal of the U.S. to rule out Ukraine\u0026#039;s membership in what is seen as an anti-Russia alliance.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Does anyone really believe that the United States would not have something to say if, for example, Mexico was to form a military alliance with a U.S. adversary?\u0022 he asks.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022Countries should be free to make their own foreign policy choices, but making those choices wisely requires a serious consideration of the costs and benefits,\u0022 Sanders contends. \u0022The fact is that the U.S. and Ukraine entering into a deeper security relationship is likely to have some very serious costs—for both countries.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe senator concludes that \u0022we must vigorously support diplomatic efforts to deescalate this crisis and reaffirm Ukrainian independence and sovereignty. And we must make clear that Putin and his gang of oligarchs will face major consequences should he continue down the current path.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022At the same time, we must never forget the horrors that a war in the region would cause and must work hard to achieve a realistic and mutually agreeable resolution—one that is acceptable to Ukraine, Russia, the United States, and our European allies,\u0022 he added, \u0022and that prevents what could be the worst European war in over 75 years.\u0022