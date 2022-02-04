Sign up for our newsletter.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a rally

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) speaks during an event outside Union Station on June 16, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

AOC Headed to Texas Rally for Progressives Casar and Cisneros

"Texans, are you ready?" the New York Democrat asked about next week's event. "This one's going to be special."

Jessica Corbett

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed Friday that she is heading to Texas later this month for a rally with a pair of progressive Democrats running to join her in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"We are 10 days away from voting in Texas, and the stakes couldn't be higher."

The New York Democrat will join Greg Casar and Jessica Cisneros at the San Antonio event venue Paper Tiger on the afternoon of February 12, just over two weeks before the March 1 primary.

"Texans, are you ready?" Ocasio-Cortez asked in a tweet announcing next week's get-out-the-vote event. "This one's going to be special."

Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Casar—one of four Democratic candidates for the state's 35th Congressional District—on Monday, saying that "Texas working families deserve a progressive Democrat like Greg who will show up and fight for them."

"Because of his roots as a labor organizer, I know Greg and I will work together to organize year-round and deliver on Medicare for All, good jobs, and climate justice," the congresswoman added of the former Austin City Council member.

Noting their shared commitment to those and other progressive priorities, Casar said in a statement that "we're ready to rally San Antonio voters with Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, who boldly fights for working families every single day."

Ocasio-Cortez has also endorsed Cisneros, who is challenging Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar in Texas' 28th District for a second time.

Cuellar, who narrowly beat Cisneros in the last cycle, has long been under fire for his anti-choice positions; he now faces added scrutiny in the wake of FBI agents raiding his home and campaign office last month as part of a federal probe involving U.S. businesspeople and the country of Azerbaijan.

In an email last month, Ocasio-Cortez—who also backed Cisneros in 2020—pointed out that Cuellar is "the last anti-choice 'Democrat' in the House" and two years ago, "Jessica was massively outspent, but only lost by about 2,700 votes."

"We have a real opportunity to expand progressive leadership in Congress by electing Jessica this year," the second-term congresswoman added.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that Cisneros on Friday highlighted that early voting for next month's primary begins on February 14.

"We are 10 days away from voting in Texas, and the stakes couldn't be higher," she said. "Together, we'll fight for representation that will champion the interests of South Texans by investing in us through Medicare for All, good-paying union jobs, and our reproductive freedom."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
