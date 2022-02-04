AOC Headed to Texas Rally for Progressives Casar and Cisneros

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed Friday that she is heading to Texas later this month for a rally with a pair of progressive Democrats running to join her in the U.S. House of Representatives.\r\n\r\n\u0022We are 10 days away from voting in Texas, and the stakes couldn\u0026#039;t be higher.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe New York Democrat will join Greg Casar and Jessica Cisneros at the San Antonio event venue Paper Tiger on the afternoon of February 12, just over two weeks before the March 1 primary.\r\n\r\n\u0022Texans, are you ready?\u0022 Ocasio-Cortez asked in a tweet announcing next week\u0026#039;s get-out-the-vote event. \u0022This one\u0026#039;s going to be special.\u0022\r\n\r\nOcasio-Cortez endorsed Casar—one of four Democratic candidates for the state\u0026#039;s 35th Congressional District—on Monday, saying that \u0022Texas working families deserve a progressive Democrat like Greg who will show up and fight for them.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Because of his roots as a labor organizer, I know Greg and I will work together to organize year-round and deliver on Medicare for All, good jobs, and climate justice,\u0022 the congresswoman added of the former Austin City Council member.\r\n\r\nNoting their shared commitment to those and other progressive priorities, Casar said in a statement that \u0022we\u0026#039;re ready to rally San Antonio voters with Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, who boldly fights for working families every single day.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOcasio-Cortez has also endorsed Cisneros, who is challenging Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar in Texas\u0026#039; 28th District for a second time.\r\n\r\nCuellar, who narrowly beat Cisneros in the last cycle, has long been under fire for his anti-choice positions; he now faces added scrutiny in the wake of FBI agents raiding his home and campaign office last month as part of a federal probe involving U.S. businesspeople and the country of Azerbaijan.\r\n\r\nIn an email last month, Ocasio-Cortez—who also backed Cisneros in 2020—pointed out that Cuellar is \u0022the last anti-choice \u0026#039;Democrat\u0026#039; in the House\u0022 and two years ago, \u0022Jessica was massively outspent, but only lost by about 2,700 votes.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We have a real opportunity to expand progressive leadership in Congress by electing Jessica this year,\u0022 the second-term congresswoman added.\r\n\r\nThe San Antonio Express-News reports that Cisneros on Friday highlighted that early voting for next month\u0026#039;s primary begins on February 14.\r\n\r\n\u0022We are 10 days away from voting in Texas, and the stakes couldn\u0026#039;t be higher,\u0022 she said. \u0022Together, we\u0026#039;ll fight for representation that will champion the interests of South Texans by investing in us through Medicare for All, good-paying union jobs, and our reproductive freedom.\u0022