After Altercation, Rep. Cori Bush to Move Office Away From Far-Right Marjorie Taylor Greene for Team's Safety

Rep. Cori Bush on Friday said she was relocating her congressional office "for my team's safety" after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and members of her staff "berated" the progressive Democrat in a hallway and harassed her on social media.

The Hill reports the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) granted a request from Bush (D-Mo.) to change her office assignment following an encounter with Greene (R-Ga.) and aides on January 13, the same day the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a historic second time.

"On January 13, I was walking with my staff to vote," Bush tweeted Friday. "I was in the tunnel between the Cannon Office Building and the Capitol when Marjorie Taylor Greene came up from behind me, ranting loudly into her phone while not wearing a mask."

"Out of concern for the health of my staff, other members of Congress, and their congressional staff, I repeatedly called out to her to put on a mask," Bush wrote. "Taylor Greene and her staff responded by berating me, with one staffer yelling, 'Stop inciting violence with Black Lives Matter.'"

On Jan. 13 — after members tested positive for COVID-19 after being locked down with her on Jan. 6 — Marjorie Taylor Greene came up from behind me, loud and unmasked. I called out to her to put hers on. Her staff yelled at me, “Stop inciting violence with Black Lives Matter.” pic.twitter.com/GtN5AmGrkO — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 29, 2021

Bush wrote that Greene previously harangued her on Martin Luther King Jr. Day "to falsely accuse me of leading a mob that called for 'the rape, murder, and burning of the home' of the McCloskey family in St. Louis—thus naming me as a target to her hundreds of thousands of Twitter followers."

Referring to the revelation earlier this week that Greene on numerous occasions showed online support for murdering prominent Democrats, Bush—a longtime Black Lives Matter activist—wrote: "In the context of Taylor Greene's repeated endorsements of executing Democratic politicians... [her] renewed, repeated antagonization of the movement for Black lives in the last month directed towards me personally is cause for serious concern."

"All of this led to my decision to move my office away from Taylor Greene's for the safety of my team," Bush concluded. "My office is currently being relocated from the Longworth House Office Building."

A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway. She targeted me & others on social media. I'm moving my office away from hers for my team's safety.

I've called for the expulsion of members who incited the insurrection from Day 1. Bring H.Res 25 to a vote.





I've called for the expulsion of members who incited the insurrection from Day 1. Bring H.Res 25 to a vote. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 29, 2021

While campaigning last year, Greene—an ardent supporter of Trump, his lie that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen," and other conspiracy theories including QAnon and Pizzagate—posted an image of herself holding a gun alongside progressive Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), with the caption: "We need strong conservative Christians to go on the offense against these socialists who want to rip our country apart."

Ocasio-Cortez—who like other members of the so-called "Squad" has been the target of numerous death threats since her election—took refuge with Greene and other maskless, coronavirus-spreading Republicans colleagues during the deadly January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol incited by Trump and some GOP lawmakers. Ocasio-Cortez said afterward that she had feared for her life due to "QAnon and white supremacist sympathizers, and frankly white supremacist members of Congress... who would create opportunities to allow me to be hurt, kidnapped."

In the wake of the attack, Bush introduced a resolution—supported by dozens of House Democrats—calling for the investigation and expulsion of Republican lawmakers who helped incite the Capitol siege.

Despite Greene's anti-Semitic, Islamophobic, and white supremacist views, her attack on a school shooting survivor, and her embrace of conspiracy theories—including that school massacres were "false-flag" operations—Republican leaders appointed her to the House Education and Labor Committee earlier this week, sparking outrage among Democrats and the parents of mass shooting victims.

On Thursday, Pelosi—one of the Democrats whose execution Greene endorsed online—blasted the GOP appointment of a lawmaker who "mocked the killing of little children at Sandy Hook Elementary School" and "mocked the killing of teenagers in high school at Marjory Stoneman Douglas" in Parkland, Florida.

"What could they be thinking?" Pelosi said. "Or is 'thinking' too generous a word for what they might be doing? It's absolutely appalling, and I think that the focus has to be on the Republican leadership of this House of Representatives for the disregard they have for the death of those children."

Reps. Nikema Williams (D-Ga.) and Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.) announced Friday that they will introduce a resolution next week to formally censure Greene and call for her resignation over her support for executing prominent Democrats.