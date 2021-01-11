Published on
Justice Democrats Endorses Nina Turner for Congress Based on Record of 'Fighting to Uplift' Working People

The Ohio Democrat and former Bernie Sanders campaign advisor "has stood with our progressive movement since day one," said Alexandra Rojas.

Former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner (D) speaks before Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders takes the stage for a town hall discussion about health care on July 25, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo: David McNew/Getty Images)

Former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner (D)—seen here at a July 25, 2019 rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) 2020 presidential bid—has secured the endorsement of Justice Democrats as she runs for Ohio's 11th U.S. congressional district seat. (Photo: David McNew/Getty Images)

The progressive political action committee Justice Democrats on Monday endorsed former Democratic Ohio state senator and 2020 Bernie Sanders presidential campaign co-chair Nina Turner in her bid to represent the Buckeye State's 11th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. 

"We know Sen. Turner will help create a mission-driven team in Congress to deliver relief during this pandemic and fight for Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, racial justice, and getting big money out of politics."
—Alexandra Rojas,
Justice Democrats

"We are so proud to support Nina Turner because she has stood with our progressive movement since day one," Justice Democrats executive director Alexandra Rojas said in a statement.

"She has a strong public service record of fighting to uplift working-class people and deliver justice," the statement added. "We know Sen. Turner will help create a mission-driven team in Congress to deliver relief during this pandemic and fight for Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, racial justice, and getting big money out of politics."

Turner announced her congressional candidacy last month following President-elect Joe Biden's selection of Rep. Marcia Fudge as his nominee to head the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Turner is also the former president of the Our Revolution PAC that came out of Sanders' (I-Vt.) 2016 presidential campaign, for which she served as a leading surrogate.

Known for her electrifying speeches at Sanders rallies—which usually featured her trademark "Hello, Somebody" greeting—Turner enjoys tremendous grassroots support among backers of the Vermont democratic socialist. If elected to Congress, she has vowed to fight for single-payer healthcare, direct payments for coronavirus relief, a $15 federal minimum wage, student loan debt cancellation, and free college and trade school.

Turner also supports a Green New Deal and an end to U.S. wars of imperial aggression. 

Reps. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), as well as former Democratic congressman and current Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, are among those who have also endorsed Turner. 

