Led by Sanders and Omar, 300+ Global Lawmakers Call on IMF, World Bank to Cancel All Debt of Poor Nations Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Ilhan Omar led a group of more than 300 lawmakers from around the world Wednesday in calling on political leaders and global financial organizations—including the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank—to fully cancel the debt that is shackling poor nations as they work to combat the coronavirus crisis and avert total economic devastation.

"This is a global economic and public health crisis unlike any we have seen in our lifetimes," Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, said in a statement. "We as a global community must seize this opportunity to get relief to those who are suffering by cancelling debt for nations who cannot afford it. As the largest contributor to the IMF and the leading force behind the establishment of the World Bank, the United States should take the lead in this effort."

"We cannot allow these countries to be deprived of the resources they need to purchase food, medicine, protective gear, and medical equipment."

—Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sanders, a senator from Vermont, warned that without sweeping relief, poor nations could be forced to "dedicate money that should be going towards protecting the health and safety of their people to pay off unsustainable debts."

"We cannot allow these countries to be deprived of the resources they need to purchase food, medicine, protective gear, and medical equipment," said Sanders. "The steps that our international coalition of lawmakers is proposing are not radical. It is the very least that these financial institutions should do to prevent an unimaginable increase in poverty, hunger, and disease that threatens hundreds of millions of people."

The lawmakers' letter (pdf) was sent Wednesday to World Bank president David Malpass and IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva and also forwarded to world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The letter's demand for debt cancellation—not merely temporary suspension and deferment—for more than 70 International Development Association (IDA) countries as well as an urgent infusion of financial support was backed by hundreds of lawmakers from more than two dozen nations, including Spain, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, France, Italy, and Argentina.

"We call on all G-20 leaders through these [international financial institutions] to support the cancellation of debt obligations held by all IDA countries during this unprecedented pandemic," the letter reads. "The vulnerable communities that lack the resources and privileges to adopt adequate public health measures will ultimately face the disproportionate burden of coronavirus."

"We also urge you to support a major issuance of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) in order to provide developing countries with urgent financial support," the letter continues. "An issuance of SDRs on the order of trillions of dollars will be required to avert major increases in poverty, hunger and disease."

As the Washington Post's Ishaan Tharoor wrote Wednesday, the coronavirus crisis "has underscored the stark depths of global inequality: Even before the pandemic hit, 64 countries spent more in servicing their debts to richer countries, multilateral organizations such as the IMF, and private lenders than they did on the healthcare of their own people."

Sanders said Wednesday that the Covid-19 pandemic shows "that we have got to act as a global community—we truly are all in this together."

"That means protecting the most vulnerable amongst us," said Sanders.

Read the full letter and list of signatories below: