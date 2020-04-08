'Return to Normalcy' Not Going to Be Enough to Win Our Support, Young Progressives Tell Joe Biden

A group of progressive, youth-led organizations on Wednesday released an open letter to former Vice President Joe Biden urging the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee to "champion the bold ideas" that have energized younger voters.

The new letter, signed by coalition of eight youth movement leaders—including Alliance for Youth Action, March for Our Lives Action Fund, and the Sunrise Movement—was released the same day Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) announced the end of his presidential campaign run and just as Biden responded with a statment in which he appealed to Sanders supporters saying, "I understand the urgency of what it is we have to get done in this country," and vowed to defeat President Donald Trump in the general election.

But to realize that victory and win them over, the groups wrote, Biden still has a lot of work to do.

For one thing, the letter to Biden stated, "it is clear that you were unable to win the votes of the vast majority of voters under 45 years old during the primary"—a cohort "poised to play a critical role deciding the next president." The groups grounded their demands in recent history as they called on Biden to recognize why much bolder policies are necessary:

[W]e grew up with endless war, skyrocketing inequality, crushing student loan debt, mass deportations, police murders of black Americans and mass incarceration, schools which have become killing fields, and knowing that the political leaders of today are choking the planet we will live on long after they are gone. We've spent our whole lives witnessing our political leaders prioritize the voices of wealthy lobbyists and big corporations over our needs. From this hardship, we've powered a resurgence of social movements demanding fundamental change. Why would we want a return to normalcy? We need a vision for the future, not a return to the past.

To help reach that vision, the letter outlines specific policy recommendations for Biden that include: embracing the Green New Deal legislation and making commitment to a just transition to 100% clean energy by 2030; comprehensively working towards gun violence prevention; expanding DACA and closing "the vast and cruel web of detention camps"; supporting Medicare for All; ending the failed War on Drugs; supporting free tuition at public colleges and vocational schools; and repealing the 2001 and 2002 AUMFs that have resulted in nearly two decades of constant overseas war.

The letter also demands that Biden adhere to personnel guidelines that would show he understands that the corporate grip on the Democratic Party must be loosened. "Commit to appointing progressive elected officials who endorsed Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren as Transition Co-Chairs, such as Representatives Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal, Ayanna Pressley, or Katie Porter," the letter says. The groups also called on Biden to vow to have no Wall Street executives or corporate lobbyists in his Cabinet, and to create a task force exclusively focused on issues unique to young Americans.

Following through on the prescriptions, the groups assured Biden, won't represent some fringe approach.

"Calling for solutions that match the scale, scope, and urgency of the problems we are facing is not radical," the letter stated. "If nothing else, this moment of crisis should show that it is the pragmatic thing to do."

The full letter—signed by Alliance for Youth Action, IfNotNow Movement, Justice Democrats, March for Our Lives Action Fund, NextGen America, Student Action, Sunrise Movement, and United We Dream Action—follows: