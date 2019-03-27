Published on
by

Warren, Sanders, and Gillibrand Top Performers on 2020 Climate Leadership Scorecard

"No one is getting an A+ on this climate test just for admitting that the climate crisis is happening. Real climate leadership means real commitment to bold action."

by
0 Comments

Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) are the only Democratic candidates whose climate action agenda won 350 Action's seal of approval on the group's 2020 scorecard. (Photo: @ewarren/@BernieSanders/@SenGillibrand/Twitter)

Scoring 15 presidential candidates on their commitment to climate action, the advocacy group 350 Action found that only three contenders have demonstrated true leadership by supporting key policies to address the crisis of a rapidly warming planet.

Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) received checkmarks across the board on 350 Action's 2020 Scorecard, which the group released Wednesday.

All three support a Green New Deal to shift to a green energy economy while creating millions of jobs; have taken action to end fossil fuel extraction projects; and signed a pledge not to accept donations from the fossil fuel industry.

350 Action's 2020 Climate Scorecard

"We're making it clear where 2020 candidates land on the policies and practices essential to any meaningful attempt at addressing the climate crisis," said May Boeve, executive director of 350 Action. "Stopping new fossil fuel projects, supporting a Green New Deal, and saying no to Big Oil money are the standards by which we should measure any presidential hopeful."

"Bold climate action that strengthens our economy and communities is not only what most Americans want—it's also the reasonable and responsible way forward," she added.

The scorecard illustrates which candidates are most closely aligned with the American public on climate action issues, the group notes.

According to a recent poll by YouGov Blue, 56 percent of respondents favored renewable energy projects over the continued use of oil, gas, and coal, while 59 percent backed a Green New Deal.

Along with President Donald Trump, John Delaney and John Hickenlooper are the only Democratic candidates who don't support a Green New Deal, while Rep. Tulsi Gabbard's (D-Hawaii) position is not known by 350 Action.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Beto O'Rourke, Delaney, and Hickenlooper have so far not signed the pledge to refuse fossil fuel industry campaign donations.

On 350 Action's website, users can view the scorecard along with information about how they can get in touch with candidates to demand that they join the majority of the American public and more than 100 lawmakers in supporting the Green New Deal and other climate action policies.

"Our next president needs to be a real climate leader," 350 Action said. "No one is getting an A+ on this climate test just for admitting that the climate crisis is happening. Real climate leadership means real commitment to bold action."

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Climate, U.S.
,
Election 2020, Green New Deal, Environment, Fossil Fuels