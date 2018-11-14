Published on
Fox News Once Again Forgets That "Radical New Democratic Ideas" Are Really Popular

In latest unintentional informercial for progressive agenda, the right-wing channel reminds viewers that newly-elected Democrats have some pretty awesome solutions to nation's most pressing problems

In a segment called "Freshman Insurrection," right-wing host Laura Ingraham presented newly-elected House members—namely Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota—as a cabal of nutty radicals hell-bent on upending Nancy Pelosi's leadership as they advocate for "wacky" ideas like providing every, single person in the United States access to healthcare and saving the planet's natural systems from destruction while providing quality, high-paying jobs to millions of people as the country makes a rapid transition to a renewable energy system. (Image: Screenshot/Fox News)

Once again proving they probably don't realize just how popular such ideas have become, Fox News on Tuesday tried to ridicule and discredit key platform planks that progressive Democrats successfully ran on this election cycle but ended up just reminding people that these ideas actually make a lot of sense.

"Oh no! They discovered our vast conspiracy to take care of children and save the planet." —Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)

In a response Wednesday morning to the segment, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: "Oh no! They discovered our vast conspiracy to take care of children and save the planet."

As the left-leaning group People for Bernie [Sanders] pointed out:

"Fox really makes the best pro-progressives graphics," said another as screenshots of Ingraham's segment began to make the rounds on social media. The outlet has been caught doing the same multiple times in the last year (here, here, and here).

In a response Wednesday morning to the segment, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: "Oh no! They discovered our vast conspiracy to take care of children and save the planet."

As it turns out, an increasing number of Americans support bold climate action, a Medicare for All plan, student loan forgiveness and tuition-free higher education, and a more humane immigration system. As these recent Common Dreams headlines attest:

Meanwhile, Parker Malloy, editor-at-large for Media Matters for America, offered Fox News her graphic design skills so "wacky" Republicans in the House (albeit less of them in the coming Congress) do not feel left out:

Update: This post was updated from its original to include reaction from Ocasio-Cortez.

