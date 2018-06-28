Fox News Reminds Us Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Platform Is...Pretty Reasonable

Sometimes, you get an indication that someone on Fox News is getting high on their own supply. Or maybe Sean Hannity's graphics team is just getting sick of him. But it seems more likely that President Trump's late-night-phone-companion is so deep into the Lib-Bashing Vortex that he is starting to lose his grip on things. The result is that, Wednesday night, Hannity found himself bashing a political platform that included "support seniors" and "clean campaign finance."
The segment was designed to attack the platform of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the 28-year-old Democratic Socialist who defeated a titan of the New York Democratic machine in a primary Tuesday night. At one point, Hannity's production team decided to throw up the policies on the screen behind him. Except they failed to run the graphic through the normally rigorous process of Fox News scaremongerization and white-resentment optimization. They just put it up there, spin-free, and it looked...pretty reasonable?
Sean Hannity just presented this agenda as a negative pic.twitter.com/mYoByIRyr5— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) June 28, 2018
Hannity seems to think these positions are self-evidently extreme. But:
- Medicare for All has the support of 63 percent of registered voters.
- Tuition-free public college has 63 percent support.
- There isn't much polling on "housing as a human right," but there is strong majority support for rent control. We also already subsidize affordable housing, though far more money flows to higher-income homeowners through tax deductions.
- A federal jobs guarantee is a new initiative, but one poll in May suggested it has 46 percent support. Another poll indicates strong majority support in every state.
- Three-quarters of Americans support criminal justice reform.
- There's not much polling on abolishing ICE, but in a Fox News poll last year, 83 percent supported a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants.
