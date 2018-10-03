'Furious About Kavanaugh?' Here's the Detailed Plan to Fight Back and Defeat Trump's Nominee

Outrage over Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination is growing this week with the FBI preparing to wrap up its investigation into sexual assault claims against him without interviewing Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and President Donald Trump opening mocking Ford's allegations—but progressive groups are rallying women and men across the country on Wednesday to take part in dozens of actions to demand the Senate vote against Kavanaugh.

Dozens of protest vigils are planned in cities across the country for Wednesday afternoon and evening, with organizers in some key states planning to drop off letters to senators urging them to vote "no" on Kavanaugh.

Meanwhile, the Women's March, Planned Parenthood, and other groups are organizing a major march set to begin at 12:30pm on Thursday in Washington, D.C., starting at the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals where Kavanaugh is currently a judge and ending at the Supreme Court, where a large rally will take place.

Thursday. 10/4. One week after #ChristineBlaseyFord bravely testified before @senjudiciary. We’re marching from Kavanaugh’s current courthouse to the one he hopes to ascend to. We’ll do everything we can to make sure he doesn’t get there. #CancelKavanaugh #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/V8oyu0kxpR — Women's March (@womensmarch) October 1, 2018

If there ever was a time for "we the people," this is it. Let's be the people: On Thursday, join me for a massive protest in DC. At stake is nothing less than the country’s standard of justice, which is the model for the country’s future. https://t.co/gUWXJpQ80k #CancelKavanaugh — Maria Popova (@brainpicker) October 3, 2018

Details for Wednesday's events can be found here.



Details for Thursday's actions and the D.C. rally can be found here.

On Twitter, MoveOn.org Washington Director Ben Wikler shared several other ways Americans can get involved if they're not able to be in the nation's capital on Thursday.

Furious about Kavanaugh? Don’t just sit there. We need your power. The truth is, there’s a LOT you can do. We may only have four days until the final vote, and your voice is needed now. This is a thread about what’s coming, and how you can help. Please follow along and share. 1/ — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) October 3, 2018

So, what can you do to stop Kavanaugh? How can you help? First, VIGILS WEDNESDAY NIGHT. Nationwide. 64 so far & growing fast. Find one here, or register a new one: https://t.co/OzFD9VE9rx. We'll help recruit. Let's make these powerful. Again, https://t.co/OzFD9VE9rx—pls share. — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) October 3, 2018

Wikler highlighted vigils in Maine and West Virginia—where Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) are considered possible "no" votes, as especially important chances for voters in those states to show their senators how strong the country's resistance to Kavanaugh is.

The most important Kavanaugh vigil is the one planned in Maine. Make it big enough that Susan Collins sees it in the paper. Starts at 4:30pm, at 1 Temple St in Portland. Know anyone in Maine? Go to the event's Facebook page and invite them here:https://t.co/0oooBxI2KU — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) October 3, 2018

If you're in West Virginia, your voice matters now. This is the vigil to stop Kavanaugh in Charleston, West Virginia, across from Sen. Manchin's campaign headquarters. RSVP and invite your friends on Facebook here: https://t.co/T6IGFTKSfT — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) October 3, 2018

Protesters were also encouraged to continue calling their senators to demand that they oppose Kavanaugh's nomination—a tactic that Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), another potential "no" vote, has taken notice of in recent days.

Sen. @lisamurkowski says the volume of calls from Alaskans on Kavanaugh is unprecedented. Deluge is larger than before the health care vote. "All the voicemail boxes are are literally filled within the first hour," she says. — Liz Ruskin (@lruskin) October 2, 2018

Wikler urged voters to try calling all of their senators' offices throughout the state until they're able to speak to someone or leave a message—as voicemail boxes are filling up quickly amid the #CancelKavanaugh push.

Call your senators to say no to Kavanaugh—but don't just call the switchboard. And don't give up if the line is busy or voicemail box is full. Senators have lots of offices. Find them all at https://t.co/mVcLW0VjNi. Here's Susan Collins, to take one totally random example: pic.twitter.com/ZLokl6WPOi — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) October 3, 2018

Senators employ staff assistants to answer the phone, check if callers are real constituents, then tally their positions. How many support Kavanaugh? How many oppose? Most offices circulate the call tallies to entire staff + senator every day. Your calls are counted. They count. — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) October 3, 2018

Wikler's thread made clear that all Americans are encouraged to find an action they feel comfortable taking this week, regardless of how much activism experience they have or how comfortable they are calling their senators. Using Resistbot to learn what to say in a letter—like the ones being delivered to Collins in Maine Wednesday afternoon—was named as an option, as well as attending a training to learn how to effectively confront senators as activists with the Center for Popular Democracy, Maria Gallagher and Ana Maria Archila, and Ady Barkan have.

If you don't like talking on the phone, or it's tough for you to call, that doesn't mean you don't have a voice. One quick thing to do is DM @resistbot or go to https://t.co/9OVdjhEvl4 or text "resist" to 50409. It'll help you write a message & send it as a fax or letter. — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) October 3, 2018

Speaking of heroes. Remember when @AdyBarkan met @JeffFlake on a plane & asked him to be a hero? Remember @AnaMariaArchil2 (in a #BeAHero shirt!) & @mgallagher822 talking to Flake on the elevator last week? Learn to do what they did. Trainings 3x/daily if you come to DC. — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) October 3, 2018

Want to get trained as a bird-dogger? It's a skill that will last you a lifetime. @UltraViolet is coordinating the thrice-daily trainings. Help them help you by signing up at advance here: https://t.co/0vIu6YPZn9 ... and follow @mcbyrne for realtime updates. — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) October 3, 2018

Wikler's detailed thread included a number of other ways to help as well, including donating money to the groups leading actions this week, but his overall message was this: "Show up. Fight back. The time, folks, is now."