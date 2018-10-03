Published on
'Furious About Kavanaugh?' Here's the Detailed Plan to Fight Back and Defeat Trump's Nominee

"You have power. For the next four days, you have power. If all of us wield that power, we have a chance to win a fight with impossibly vast stakes."

by
Protests against Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination have erupted across the country in recent days. (Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Outrage over Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination is growing this week with the FBI preparing to wrap up its investigation into sexual assault claims against him without interviewing Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and President Donald Trump opening mocking Ford's allegations—but progressive groups are rallying women and men across the country on Wednesday to take part in dozens of actions to demand the Senate vote against Kavanaugh. 

Dozens of protest vigils are planned in cities across the country for Wednesday afternoon and evening, with organizers in some key states planning to drop off letters to senators urging them to vote "no" on Kavanaugh.

Meanwhile, the Women's March, Planned Parenthood, and other groups are organizing a major march set to begin at 12:30pm on Thursday in Washington, D.C., starting at the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals where Kavanaugh is currently a judge and ending at the Supreme Court, where a large rally will take place.

Details for Wednesday's events can be found here.

Details for Thursday's actions and the D.C. rally can be found here.

On Twitter, MoveOn.org Washington Director Ben Wikler shared several other ways Americans can get involved if they're not able to be in the nation's capital on Thursday.

Wikler highlighted vigils in Maine and West Virginia—where Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) are considered possible "no" votes, as especially important chances for voters in those states to show their senators how strong the country's resistance to Kavanaugh is. 

Protesters were also encouraged to continue calling their senators to demand that they oppose Kavanaugh's nomination—a tactic that Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), another potential "no" vote, has taken notice of in recent days.

Wikler urged voters to try calling all of their senators' offices throughout the state until they're able to speak to someone or leave a message—as voicemail boxes are filling up quickly amid the #CancelKavanaugh push.

Wikler's thread made clear that all Americans are encouraged to find an action they feel comfortable taking this week, regardless of how much activism experience they have or how comfortable they are calling their senators. Using Resistbot to learn what to say in a letter—like the ones being delivered to Collins in Maine Wednesday afternoon—was named as an option, as well as attending a training to learn how to effectively confront senators as activists  with the Center for Popular Democracy, Maria Gallagher and Ana Maria Archila, and Ady Barkan have.

Wikler's detailed thread included a number of other ways to help as well, including donating money to the groups leading actions this week, but his overall message was this: "Show up. Fight back. The time, folks, is now."

