Maria Gallagher, Ana Maria Archila and the Amazing Power of Everyday People Raising Their Voice

But separate and apart from the truth of 36 years ago is the indisputable fact that Kavanaugh, in the fall of 2018, is also furious that anyone dare challenge a system of privilege and entitlement for certain kinds of people who come from the right families and go to the right schools, and who are used to using their power to get away with things — and are very much not used to common people challenging that authority.

These two heroes, who confronted @JeffFlake this morning, just changed the course of the Kavanaugh process. Weyou so much, @AnaMariaArchil2 and Maria Gallagher. #StopKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/Hd4gxLWcCE — Make the Road Action (@MaketheRoadAct) September 28, 2018

The courage of Gallagher and Archila in confronting a powerful U.S. senator on his own turf, and in saying things on live national television that before Friday they'd not wanted to tell even their own parents, was an epic event — yet it was not an isolated incident.