Renewable Resilience: Why the US and Ukraine Should Team up on Clean Energy

The war in Ukraine is a catastrophe that has plunged the country into a humanitarian crisis and sparked global geopolitical tensions from the China/Taiwan conflict to growing Russian influence in swaths of Africa . Russia continues to use disinformation campaigns to help swing elections in the USA , Europe , and across the planet . But Russian President Vladimir Putin's most immediate target is its Western neighbor, where Russia is intensifying its assault on Ukraine's power structure, resulting in massive suffering in summer , with life-threatening situations for millions predicted this winter .



The recent attack on Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital exemplifies the immense suffering endured by the Ukrainian people. Despite taking place thousands of miles away, the war continues to be a political football used by former U.S. President Donald Trump and his followers to attack their opponents, further dividing people in the USA, just as Putin wants. Even with all of these challenges, there is potential for significant help in all these areas, through creative strategies and the adoption of clean energy solutions, which can also help defeat climate change.



The war in Ukraine has dramatically impacted the global energy landscape, highlighting the vulnerabilities of outdated and polluting fossil fuel systems, and the risks associated with Russia's manipulation of energy supplies. This situation underscores the urgent need for a global transition to clean energy. However, it also offers an opportunity for a mutually beneficial partnership between the United States and Ukraine. By collaborating on renewable energy projects in Ukraine, both countries can secure beneficial economic, environmental, and geopolitical gains.

Economic Benefits, Clean Energy Competitiveness, and Stopping Climate Disruption The clean energy sector in the United States is booming. Related job growth reached 4% in 2022 , bringing the total number of workers in the sector to more than 3.3 million. This sector represents not only a path to future economic prosperity for retrained working- and middle-class people but also an avenue for the United States to build an edge when compared to China, which has been well documented as using forced labor to keep solar prices artificially low . By partnering with Ukraine on renewable energy projects, the U.S. can leverage this skilled domestic workforce in renewable energy to support project development and component manufacturing. This strategic collaboration could also lower production costs for U.S. companies, speeding up the clean energy transition in America, boosting impact of the Green New Deal, and enhancing global efforts to beat climate change. Domestic renewable energy projects, such as solar or wind installations, can also contribute to the economic revitalization of war-torn regions in Ukraine. Increased collaboration would also boost demand for U.S.-made clean energy technologies, such as solar panels, wind turbines, and energy storage systems. This, in turn, would revitalize domestic-quality job creation in the energy sector as fossil fuel industries like coal disappear. This aligns with post-pandemic economic recovery efforts by creating high-skilled jobs and bolstering domestic supply chains . The urgency of this transition is underscored by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which warns of the catastrophic outcomes if global warming exceeds 1.5°C . The U.S. is already experiencing the economic impacts of climate change, with the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) reporting that weather and climate disasters since 1980 exceeded $2,7 trillion . Supporting a Ukrainian renewable energy revolution also helps mitigate the worst effects of climate disruption, saving trillions of dollars and countless lives in the long run through avoided climate-related damages.

Strengthening Ukraine's Energy Security and Fostering Stability Russia's manipulation of energy resources has long been a tool of geopolitical coercion, particularly against Ukraine. By developing a diverse mix of renewable energy sources, Ukraine can reduce its dependency on imported energy sources, enhancing its energy security and resilience. This shift is not just strategic but necessary, as the country seeks to replace destroyed Soviet-era coal plants and phase out risky nuclear facilities. Energy experts have noted that it is significantly harder for an adversary to disable a solar installation or wind farm's dispersed turbines compared to incapacitating a conventional power plant. Domestic renewable energy projects, such as solar or wind installations, can also contribute to the economic revitalization of war-torn regions in Ukraine. Hospitals and schools can stay open by installing new, affordable solar panels on their roofs , which are easy to replace by local technicians. These projects can be rapidly deployed and maintained, fostering local economies and job creation in war-torn regions, crucial for long-term stability.