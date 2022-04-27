Global Climate Coalition Tells Biden Ukraine War Is Chance to 'End the Fossil Fuel Era'

Over 520 organizations told President Joe Biden on Wednesday to urgently \u0022end the fossil fuel era\u0022 and commit to a rapid renewable energy transition rooted in justice and a more peaceful world.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is the opportunity of our lifetimes to stop the violence of fossil fuels and build a new era of peace and justice to confront the climate crisis.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe demand was delivered in a letter that points to a \u0022cascade of emergencies\u0022 currently facing humanity including the climate crisis and Russia\u0026#039;s ongoing war in Ukraine, which \u0022share the same dangerous thread: dependence on fossil fuels.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Russia\u0026#039;s invasion into Ukraine is fueled by their fossil fuel extraction power, and the world\u0026#039;s reliance upon it,\u0022 the signatories, including global groups like Climate Action Network International and 350.org, wrote.\r\n\r\nThe letter declares that \u0022war makes it more apparent that fossil fuel dependence puts people at risk and makes energy systems insecure\u0022 and points to fossil fuel extraction and combustion\u0026#039;s wide-ranging adverse impacts from driving the biodiversity crisis to causing deaths worldwide.\r\n\r\nIn order \u0022to preserve a livable planet,\u0022 the letter outlines four broad steps to make an exit from fossil fuels. They include a stop to any new permits or financing for coal, oil, and gas extraction and related infrastructure. The letter puts a 2030 deadline for coal extraction and 2031 deadline for gas extraction by richer nations such as the U.S.\r\n\r\nNuclear must also be phased out, given it\u0026#039;s \u0022an inherently dirty, dangerous, and costly energy source,\u0022 the letter asserts.\r\n\r\nEconomic policy must also advance a fossil fuel exit; that necessitates no further subsidies for the industry but instead a tax on \u0022windfall profits.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe letter additionally calls for the creation of \u0022an international plan for an equitable phaseout of fossil fuel production and use in line with the 1.5ºC target\u0022 of the Paris climate agreement, one that recognizes \u0022the historical responsibility of rich industrialized countries for the climate crisis and the necessity of their leadership, and the different capacity of countries to rapidly transition and diversify their economies.\u0022\r\n\r\nAdditional steps are needed, the coalition says, to ensure a future renewable energy system doesn\u0026#039;t \u0022repeat the violence of the extractive, fossil fuel past.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The good news is that President Biden has the executive tools to break free from fossil fuel oligarchs and turn the U.S. into a renewable-energy powerhouse.\u0022\r\n\r\nOn this front, the signatories say global cooperation is a must. Related steps include ensuring renewable energy deployment goes to the Earth\u0026#039;s estimated one billion people still without electricity. And, where possible, decentralized renewable energy-based systems—like roof-based and community solar—should be prioritized.\r\n\r\nExtraction of minerals needed for green technology must not run afoul of human and Indigenous rights, nor unleash devastation on ecosystems, Biden was told.\r\n\r\nFrom the local to the global level, \u0022agreements and approaches to drastically scale up the transfer of technology and finance\u0022 must additionally be undertaken.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is the opportunity of our lifetimes to stop the violence of fossil fuels and build a new era of peace and justice to confront the climate crisis,\u0022 the signatories conclude.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nJean Su, Energy Justice Program director at the Center for Biological Diversity, one of the U.S. signatories to the letter, said some of Biden\u0026#039;s recent actions on fossil fuels—including resumption of oil and gas lease sales on public lands and plans to increase gas exports to Europe as a response to Russia\u0026#039;s invasion—are steps in the absolutely wrong direction.\r\n\r\n\u0022The fossil fuel blood money funding Russia\u0026#039;s war machine reveals the link between dirty energy and deadly conflict,\u0022 she said. \u0022But instead of working to break this vicious cycle, President Biden is doubling down on fossil fuels with expanded exports and broken-promise federal leasing.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe right response to Russian\u0026#039;s invasion, said Su, \u0022isn\u0026#039;t more drilling, but an energy transformation built on renewables, justice, and peace. The good news is that President Biden has the executive tools to break free from fossil fuel oligarchs and turn the U.S. into a renewable-energy powerhouse.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The violence of fossil fuels,\u0022 she added, \u0022must come to an end to save life on Earth.\u0022