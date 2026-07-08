Pressure Rises on Home Depot to Address ICE Raids at Stores

Pressure is rising on Home Depot to do something—say something—about the raids taking place at its stores. In Washington, DC, over two dozen members of Congress signed a letter to the company in a letter requesting answers about the Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol raids that have taken place at its stores over the past year. In Sacramento, a state bill would require big box home improvement stores to report on the raids. And meanwhile, local neighbors of the company continue to show up at the store—for day laborers being targeted by President Donald Trump—and sending messages to the company in more creative ways.

One year ago, in June of 2025, Trump henchman Stephen Miller berated Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials and demanded they increase arrests by targeting Home Depot parking lots . The result has been hundreds of arrests at the stores, with militarized and masked agents carrying out violent and chaotic raids, racially profiling and brutalizing customers and neighbors, and utilizing the store as bait for day laborers looking for work.

In response, thousands of local volunteers have shown up at their local Home Depots to document the raids and to show solidarity and support for their neighbors and day laborers—and to protest the presence of ICE or Border Patrol police at their local home improvement stores. The protests have continued on a rolling basis, with a recent one showcasing two dozen store customers joining a colorful sing-song protest calling on Home Depot to “do the right thing.”

Meanwhile, the response from the company has been… silence. With so much attention on the home improvement giant—which has become a site of numerous human and civil rights abuses against its own customers—members of several state legislatures and the US Congress have taken notice. On June 25, U.S. Rep Judy Chu (-D-Calif.) led 25 members of Congress in a letter addressed to Home Depot and Lowe's , asking for the companies to answer questions about the raids taking place at their stores.

The Members wrote:



While we recognize that your companies do not control federal immigration enforcement operations and may not receive advance notice of such activity, these operations have occurred repeatedly at or near your stores across the country. As Members of Congress, we believe it is important to understand what information your companies possess regarding these incidents and what steps are being taken to protect the safety of workers, customers, bystanders, and surrounding communities.

Read the full letter here .

In California, Pasadena state Sen. Sasha Renee Perez (D-25) introduced the “REPAIR Act” ( SB1103 ), which would compel big box home improvement stores to report when raids take place on their properties. The bill is a direct response to Home Depot’s refusal to give clear answers—or to share information with the public—about the arrests, abuses, and surveillance taking place on its properties, or to make clear its position on the raids. The bill has passed the state Senate, and on June 23 the legislation, known as the "ICE Out of Home Depot" state bill, passed the Assembly’s Judiciary Committee .