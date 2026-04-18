Give the People What They Want: Impeach Trump!

For over a year, firing President Donald Trump via Impeachment in Congress has been a taboo subject for the so-called Democratic leadership—House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). Recently, their grip on their flock is unravelling. (See: RootsAction’s petition “Tell Democrats in Congress to Insist That Schumer and Jeffries Step Aside.”)

Jeffries is a repetitive “one-note Charley”—“House Democrats are going to focus on making life more affordable for the American people.” Speak for yourself, Hakeem. The majority of House Democrats are for Impeachment in part because Trump’s war, wage, price, and tariff policies define UNAFFORDABILITY and, in part, because he is driven by a dangerously unstable, violent personality whose accusations against his critics “as deranged and demented” can be more precisely applied to his megalomanic state of mind that worsens by the week.

Calls for impeachment or removal by the 25th Amendment are coming from not just “…partisans on the left, late-night comics, or mental health professionals… It can be heard now among retired generals, diplomats, and foreign officials. And most strikingly, it can be heard now on the political right among onetime allies of the president,” reports The New York Times’ formidable White House reporter Peter Baker.

Some of this resurgence has been provoked recently by Tyrant Trump himself—the Jesus episode, the epithets about Pope Leo, threats to wiping out Iran’s 5,000-year civilization, and many more unhinged vituperatives and chronic lying about serious matters of state on his misnamed Truth Social.

Trump, of course, just keeps doubling down with his clenched-jawed rage, strengthening the case against himself.

A majority of Americans polled want him impeached. A corporate lawyer-dominated Bar Association of the New York City Bar last month issued a detailed report concluding with the demand that Trump be immediately impeached. (See report: 'The Crisis Deepens: Congress Must Act Now to Address Escalating Abuses of Executive Power.")

Trump, of course, just keeps doubling down with his clenched-jawed rage, strengthening the case against himself. His impulsive ego-rage is off the charts. He falsely boasts that he has ended nine wars with a 10th coming in Lebanon—a war he backed and provided Israel with weapons without conditioning their use in the mass war crimes Israel commits daily.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, sent a letter to the White House physician requesting an evaluation of Trump, indicating that he is exhibiting symptoms “consistent with dementia and cognitive decline” and that he has become “increasingly incoherent, volatile, profane, deranged, and threatening.” Raskin, a former constitutional law professor, is planning a briefing for House Democrats on Impeachment and the 25th Amendment. Close allies expect him to schedule a “shadow hearing” in the House on these subjects, with prominent witnesses and growing mass media interest.

Kathleen Parker, a long-time centrist columnist for The Washington Post, ended her April 9, 2026 piece with the conclusion that “Donald Trump is a danger to the world and should be stopped by any legal means.”

It was Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) who first stepped forward after Trump started illegally bombing Iran last summer, right in the middle of negotiations with Iranian officials, and filed a resolution to impeach Trump for his “direct violation of the War Powers Clause of the US Constitution in his military attack on Iran without congressional authorization.”

This month, moderate Congressman John Larson (D-Conn.) filed 13 articles of Impeachment and plans to send a “Dear Colleague” sign-on letter once the House returns next week from one of its many recesses. Last week, the first organized civic symposium in a House of Representatives committee room—"Expert Legal Symposium on Impeachment and the Meaning of “Bribery, or other High Crimes and Misdemeanors”—was held. C-SPAN covered this event, which will serve to encourage more organized citizens around the country to demand their cautious representatives call for Trump’s impeachment.

Annie Karni, the congressional correspondent for The New York Times, reported (April 10, 2026) Democrats saying “their phone lines were being flooded with phone calls to do something—anything—to try to stop Mr. Trump from pursuing his deeply unpopular war with Iran.”

This drive for presidential accountability stems from the 15 months of Trump wrecking America, weakening America, endangering America and its people. (See nader.org for previous columns and many feature articles from the mainstream press.)

The congressional switchboard for your demands is 202-224-3121.