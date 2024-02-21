How Nations Can End Israel’s Genocide in Gaza

If the nations of the world—particularly the United States and the Arab countries—wanted to stop Israel’s slaughter, torture, and ethnic cleansing in Gaza, they could do so tomorrow with suspension of oil, arms, and technology imports and exports to and from Israel.

Though “Free Palestine” and “and Let Gaza Live” protesters may shut down bridges, occupy train stations, and march by the millions in cities across the globe, key governments—the U.S., U.K., Germany, Canada, Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and India—continue to keep commerce humming, monarchies in place, and an empire standing even in the midst of what the World Court ruled was a plausible case of genocide. Members of the United Nations would do the world a favor if they followed the lead of South Africa at the International Court of Justice to condemn both in deed and action the crimes of Israel.

Stop the Oil First the Good News (Well, Sort of…) Yemen’s Houthis launched a solidarity blockade of Red Sea shipments to Israel resulting in an 85% drop in activity at Israel’s port of Eilat. Unfortunately, the Ansar Allah’s demands for a cease-fire and commitment to uphold the U.N. Convention on Genocide have resulted in U.S. bombings of the impoverished nation’s capital Saana, one of the oldest cities in the Middle East. Oil: From Azerbaijan through Turkey to Israel Despite Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s tough anti-Israel rhetoric, Turkey remains a principal oil supplier to Israel with miles of pipelines that deliver oil from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, suppliers of anywhere from 40- 60% of Israel’s oil, through Turkey’s port of Ceyhan in the eastern Mediterranean. Earlier, on October 21, the tanker Seavioletreportedly carried one million barrels of oil from Muslim Azerbaijan to Israel’s port of Eilat on the Red Sea, though since then Yemen’s Houthis have blockaded Red Sea shipments to Israel. So How Is Oil Reaching Israel Now? British Petroleum, which has drilled for oil in Azerbaijan for three decades, is circumventing the Red Sea blockade to ship crude oil via the Cape of Good Hope in Africa, but there’s a more efficient solution for those intent on undermining the U.N. Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. “Zionist Land Bridge” Mint Press Newscites Israel’s Hebrew television station Channel 13 reports that Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE are together undermining the Houthis’ efforts to block the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, the passageway to the Suez Canal for a quarter of global trade, including oil to Israel. Rather than reroute ships through the treacherous waters of Africa’s Cape of Good Hope—adding a month and a million dollars in fuel to the journey—the four Arab countries have established land corridors, with goods first unloaded at the ports of Dubai and Bahrain, then transported overland on highways from the UAE to Saudi Arabia, then onto Jordan until the cargo reaches Israel via the 115-mile long Jordan Highway overlooking the Dead Sea. While Israel imports almost all of its oil, it also exports crude to Bulgaria, India, Italy, Palestine, and Australia, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC), a data visualization tool developed at the MIT Media Lab. A Gas Grab For months there’s been speculation that Israel viewed October 7 as an opportunity to ethnically cleanse Gaza in order to exploit the coastal area’s natural gas resources. To grab the goods, however, Israel would first have to remove the Palestinians who might claim title. In keeping with a plan hatched by the euphemistically named Defense Ministry, Israel told a million Palestinians to go south to Rafah for safety, only to bomb residential buildings while ramping up for a ground invasion of the city that straddles Egypt. Palestinian rights advocates say this “go south” edict is to push Gazans further south into the scorching Sinai desert, into Egypt’s lap, into tent cities, into an exile reminiscent of the first Nakba in 1948 when Israel drove 750,000 Palestinians from their land to bar them from ever returning. The Pieces of the Puzzle Come Together In February Israel approved gas exploration licenses to six Israeli and international companies for natural gas exploration in Palestine maritime areas off the coast of Gaza. Several organizations—Al Mezan Center for Human Rights and the Palestinian Center for Human Rights—warn Israel it had better cancel those contracts or face the consequences for violating international law. In a world, however, where Israel repeatedly violates international law—including orders from the World Court to stop killing Palestinians and provide massive humanitarian aid—it’s unlikely those contracts will be canceled any time soon unless there is a tsunami of civil unrest or a collective uproar in the 193-member U.N. General Assembly. Under the Uniting for Peace resolution, the General Assembly could with a two-third’s vote (129 members) exert enormous pressure by sanctioning Israel and suspending it from U.N. activities.

Stop the Tech First the Good News… Internal dissent rocks Google in the United States, where employees waving Palestinian flags shut down Market Street (12/14/23) in San Francisco to protest Google’s Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion contract with the Israeli military for cloud computing engineered by Google and Amazon. Months earlier, before October 7, hundreds of Amazon and Google tech workers protested the contract in four cities across the country with signs reading, “No Tech for Apartheid.” In an open letter, anonymous employees in 2021 charged that the Nimbus contract greenlights “unlawful data collection on Palestinians, and facilitates expansion of Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian land.” Multinational corporations like Microsoft, Google, IBM, and Intel all have offices in Israel. Google’s 8,000 square mile campus in Tel Aviv occupies eight floors of Electra Tower, with one floor reserved for Google’s “Campus Tel Aviv,” a hub for entrepreneurs and start-up companies. Hewlett-Packard—a target of the global BDS movement—profits off the Israeli occupation with biometric identification, hand and facial recognition, used at checkpoints throughout the West Bank, where excruciating wait times can take Palestinians all day to reach family in a village 30 miles away. A boycott of Israel’s technology—computers, electronics, cybersecurity software—could send Israel’s economy into an inflationary spiral, for high tech contributes 18% of the gross domestic product, employs over 12% of the workforce, accounts for half the country’s exports, and contributes 30% of the tax base, according toCNN. If the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, India, and the Arab countries complicit in Israel’s slaughter refuse to reverse course—if they insist on aiding and abetting genocide in the face of the International Court of Justice’s condemnation and global outrage over Israel’s slaughter—then it’s time for other countries to expose Israel and its abettors in a criminal tribunal on the floor of the United Nations to put the criminals, from Biden to Netanyahu, on trial for genocide. Israel’s surveillance technology includes Pegasus spyware that can invade your cell phone, capture text messages, and collect passwords; border drones that monitor the movement of migrants across the Mediterranean; thermal cameras that can see through walls during police raids; and facial-recognition software for cameras at checkpoints and borders. One of Israel’s biggest trading partners is the European Union, which in 2018 purchased Elbit Systems drones to track and collect intelligence on asylum seekers. Critics charge the use of these drones without offering rescue operations for refugees, risking their lives, violates the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea. The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor has long wanted the contracts canceled. Professor Richard Falk, chair of Euro-Med’s Board of Trustees, said the purchase is outrageous considering the “repressive and unlawful ways” drones are used to oppress Palestinians in the occupied territories. In the UAE, where dissent is outlawed and labor unions forbidden, those who might protest their country’s cozy relationship with Israel risk prison and torture, so it’s not surprising that the royal family easily welcomed an Israeli tech hub to Abu Dhabi in 2022 and announced plans for a UAE technology institute in Haifa come 2024. “We will work on some of the most interesting challenges in AI and at the same time contribute to the vision of scientific collaboration articulated in the Abraham Accords,” writes Yoelle Maarek, the soon-to-be director of the center, who previously worked as an executive at Google, IBM, Amazon, and Yahoo. Another top shopper for Israeli tech is India, which, according to The New York Times, bought Pegasus Spyware in 2017 to keep tabs on opponents of Modi’s ultra-nationalist regime. And it’s no secret that Saudi Arabia is one of Israel’s best customers for tech used to hack the phones and spy on people deemed enemies of the state. Though the planned normalization agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel is off the table for now, Saudi Arabia’s $620-billion Public Investment Fund (PIF) continues to invest in Israeli tech start-ups. Coming Attractions on the Tech Market… The Israeli military says it’s relying on an artificial intelligence-based system called Habsora (the Gospel) to “produce targets at a fast pace” in Gaza, where to date Israel has killed over 28,000 and wounded over 68,000 people. The Israeli military says it’s relying on an artificial intelligence-based system called Habsora (the Gospel) to “produce targets at a fast pace” in Gaza, where to date Israel has killed over 28,000 and wounded over 68,000 people. Richard Moyes , a researcher for Article 36, a team of policy experts based in the U.K., discounts the accuracy of AI algorithms, telling The Guardian, “We’re seeing the widespread flattening of an urban area with heavy explosive weapons, so to claim there’s precision and narrowness of force being exerted is not borne out by the facts.”