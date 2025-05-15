The GOP Hates You and Wants You to Have a Harder Life

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
Having a steady and reliable supply of cheap labor to maintain high profits requires widespread poverty, ignorance, death, and disease. So their policy agenda is built around creating that.
Republicans in the House of Representatives voted out of committee early Wednesday morning legislation that would strip as many as 14 million Americans of their Medicaid-based healthcare, including millions of seniors in nursing homes and children living in poverty.
Ironically, red states will be hit harder by this than blue states, as they’re generally less capable of making up the loss of federal funds (Medicaid is administered at the state level with block grants from the feds).
Which provokes some serious head-scratching among the pundit class: Why would Republicans kneecap their own people? Do they really think they can get away with it, just to fund tax breaks for Elon, Mark, Jeff, and Donald? And, for that matter, why is it that red states are so vulnerable to this GOP perfidy?
Republicans are more than willing to tolerate massive, desperate levels of human suffering to make sure there’s a steady supply of cheap labor. In fact, they intentionally run their states that way to produce those results.
One of the enduring mysteries of America is why the citizens of red states are generally poorer, less educated, and sicker than the citizens of blue states. To that question, I step up as your hierophant with an answer to this deep mystery that you may not have previously considered.
First, that generalization is broadly true:
And, second, it’s undeniably true (and documented with each hotlink below) that Republican-controlled red states, almost across the board, have higher rates of:
But are all these things happening because Republicans simply hate their citizens and explicitly want high levels of poverty, ignorance, death, and disease?
Turns out there’s a much simpler answer.
The problem for red states is that Republicans worship cheap labor, because it drives up profits for the fat cats who own American businesses—and having a steady and reliable supply of cheap labor to maintain high profits requires widespread poverty, ignorance, death, and disease.
That poverty, of course, brings along with it the long list of social ills above, but Republicans are more than willing to tolerate massive, desperate levels of human suffering to make sure there’s a steady supply of cheap labor. In fact, they intentionally run their states that way to produce those results.
If you have any doubts about this, if that sounds like hyperbole, simply look at the policies the GOP has promoted for the past century:
So, the next time somebody asks why Republican policies so often hurt their own people, just tell them, “It’s all because of the cheap-labor Republicans and their loyalty to their greedy billionaire owners.”
