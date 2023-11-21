(Photo: Action Against Hunger)
How We Can Fight Hunger Even as the Planet Warms
These approaches are proven to help communities adapt to the damage already done and can transform current systems to help minimize future consequences.
Where I live in Kenya, weeks of heavy rainfall and severe flooding have caused deaths, displacement, and damage to crops and infrastructure. So far, 33 people have died and more than 121,000 have been forced to relocate. We were already struggling with hunger and poverty after a severe, prolonged drought, which affected more than 4 million Kenyans. This climate whiplash from extreme drought to extreme flooding is unprecedented, and we need to build new systems for adaptation and resilience.
The situation is not unique to Kenya. Many of the world’s poorest countries bear the brunt of the climate crisis, despite contributing the least to the problem. Somalia experienced its worst drought in 40 years, floods have devastated Pakistan, and the impacts of a worsened El Niño in Central America are not just tragedies, but a great injustice.
Rising global temperatures are having immediate impacts on the world’s most vulnerable people. As temperatures rise and weather patterns grow more unpredictable, basic necessities are becoming increasingly scarce. Already more than 783 million people go to bed hungry every night. The Lancet predicts that 525 million more people could face climate-induced hunger as soon as 2041.
Climate and hunger are intimately linked and current systems have failed the world’s most vulnerable communities.
With the world’s largest climate gathering, COP28, around the corner, these urgent implications are top of mind, with a full day dedicated to how climate is impacting food, agriculture, and water—something our teams deal with every day.
Our teams work in 55 countries, responding to climate catastrophes that undermine food security and livelihoods all over the world. Increasingly, climate collapse is forcing people to leave their homes and start anew. Women are particularly vulnerable, since in some regions, women make up more than 60% of the agricultural workforce yet own only 20% of the land. The impacts of biodiversity loss, extreme weather events, and shorter growing seasons are being felt globally.
At COP28, Action Against Hunger is calling for governments to take action in these five ways:
Climate and hunger are intimately linked and current systems have failed the world’s most vulnerable communities. These five approaches are proven to help communities adapt to the damage already done and can transform current systems to help minimize future consequences. Without serious intervention, hunger will rise. Despite the dire outlook, climate-resilient solutions are available and effective. But we have to act now.
