WHO: Pandemic Pact Risks Repeating Covid-19 Failures

Countries Should Revise Draft to Fully Align with Human Rights Obligations
World Health Organization (WHO) member countries negotiating a new international agreement to address pandemics need to ensure that the agreement reflects their domestic and international obligations to respect, protect, and fulfill all human rights, Human Rights Watch said today. Negotiators will meet in Geneva for two weeks starting September 9, 2024.
The draft WHO Pandemic Agreement, which negotiators hope to finalize before the next World Health Assembly in May 2025, proposes to fundamentally alter the international system of pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response. After two years of negotiations, the draft still risks repeating the profound failures of the Covid-19 pandemic by failing to align with international human rights law standards and principles.
“The WHO Pandemic Agreement is a rare opportunity to establish guard rails to prevent a Covid-19-like human rights catastrophe from happening again,” said Matt McConnell, economic justice and rights researcher at Human Rights Watch. “But by failing to clearly require governments to align their responses with their human rights obligations, it ignores Covid’s lessons.”
Four-and-a-half years after the WHO declared Covid-19 a pandemic, more than 7 million deaths have been reported. The harm caused by both the virus and governments’ responses will be felt for decades to come.
During the pandemic, governments weaponized public health responses to target activists and opponents and violate the rights of asylum seekers. Wealthy governments hoarded healthcare resources and privileged private profit over people’s lives by blocking efforts to waive intellectual property rules. Pharmaceutical companies refused to share their technology widely, limiting global production of lifesaving health products, especially in low- and middle-income countries.
Many governments closed schools without adequate alternatives, which affected children unequally and led to widespread, devastating learning losses. Others rushed to endorse online learning platforms without regard to how intrusive they were or how they surveilled children. Governments frequently failed to ensure the rights of older peopleandpeople with disabilities. They also failed to address the deep impact of the pandemic on women and girls, and aglobal surge in violence against women.
Despite the pandemic, many governments still failed to meet vital public healthcare spending benchmarks, leaving many people unable to access needed health care. While some governments like the United States made major investments in programs to keep people housed and in social security to protect people’s livelihoods, resulting domestic reductions in inequality proved as temporary as these programs.
Recognizing many of these failures, the WHO’s World Health Assembly in December 2021 established an intergovernmental negotiating body to draft and negotiate an international instrument to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. This negotiating body consists of representatives from all 194 WHO member countries, but the process has been guided by representatives from six countries, one from each of the six WHO regions.
Tasked with completing these negotiations by June 2024, the group’s process was widely criticized by civil society organizations as inadequately transparent, participatory, or consultative. Hampered by the short timeline, immense complexity, diplomatic tension, and substantive disagreement, negotiators requested a one-year extension for the process, which they received. But negotiators may now aim to conclude their work as soon as December.
At the Geneva meeting, the negotiating body will need to address major substantive and procedural concerns remainingabout how the negotiations are being conducted and what is and is not reflected in the draft agreement under discussion. This includes financing, the transfer of technologies, the equitable distribution of vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics, and how the agreement will ensure its efficacy.
When the body previously gathered in November 2023, Human Rights Watch issued a joint statement with Amnesty International, the Global Initiative for Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, and the International Commission of Jurists calling on negotiators to enshrine core human rights standards protected under international law in the agreement.
The organizations highlighted that international human rights law provides a framework to guide the resolution of outstanding concerns in a way that complies with governments’ existing human rights obligations. As member countries meet in Geneva, they should ensure that human rights guides negotiations by:
Reflecting core principles of human rights law essential to an effective and equitable pandemic response: Reinstate (e.g., in Article 3) fundamental principles of human rights law that appear to have been removed from the current draft, including non-discrimination, gender equality, and the need to protect people in vulnerable situations. Where human rights are currently mentioned in the agreement (e.g., in Article 3.2), they should encompass the full scope of governments’ obligations to respect, protect, and fulfill human rights, both domestically and extraterritorially.
Expanding equitable and affordable access to pandemic-related health products: Where the agreement discusses access to testing, vaccines, and therapeutics during health emergencies (e.g., in Articles 10, 11, and 12), it should reflect governments’ obligations to ensure that such access is also affordable. This should be accomplished by facilitating technology transfers consistent with governments’ international obligations to provide international assistance and cooperation, and to ensure that everyone can access the applications of scientific progress. It should also prohibit retaliation against governments that take advantage of “flexibilities” under the World Trade Organization (WTO) Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS Agreement).
Reaffirming governments’ obligations to ensure any restrictions on human rights in the context of pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response are consistent with international human rights law: Reaffirm (e.g., in Article 3 and throughout Chapter II) governments’ obligations to demonstrate that any measures that have the effect of restricting the realization of human rights are evidence-based, legally grounded, nondiscriminatory, and necessary and proportionate to a legitimate purpose, such as the protection of others’ rights. It should also reiterate that, whenever such restrictions undermine the enjoyment of economic, social and cultural rights, governments should provide appropriate relief.
Improving governments’ implementation: Include (e.g., in Chapter III) a system of monitoring and periodic review that draws on the best practices of other international instruments to ensure its rights-aligned implementation, including continually expanding affordable access to testing, treatments, and vaccines during health emergencies. Additionally, the agreement should reaffirm (e.g., in Article 3) that domestic laws may not be used as an excuse for falling short of international standards, and specify more clearly the bases upon which a party may make reservations (e.g., in Article 27).
Negotiators have not addressed these and similar recommendations calling for a rights-based agreement, including those raised by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and major coalitions of civil society groups and experts, such as the People’s Medicine Alliance, Civil Society Alliance, Global Health Law Consortium, and Geneva Global Health Hub.
The negotiators’ unwillingness to address these issues is more than just a missed opportunity, Human Rights Watch said. Should the agreement proceed without addressing these concerns, it may fail to prevent many of the disastrous domestic and international policies that motivated its creation. It would muddle international human rights law, international trade law, and global health law, and possibly reinforce the failed idea that governments should rely on voluntary efforts by private companies to respond to a global health crisis.
“Negotiators meeting in Geneva still have the chance to draft an agreement to ensure that governments and companies respect, protect, and fulfill all human rights when the next pandemic comes around,” McConnell said. “But if governments rush to enact something that falls short of their existing human rights obligations, there is a real danger that the agreement could instead serve as a tool to justify rights violations.”
A spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry called on Israel's allies to "stop supporting and arming it."
The Israeli military carried out a series of airstrikes on central Syria late Sunday, reportedly killing more than a dozen people and prompting a furious response from Syrian ally Iran.
"We strongly condemn this criminal attack," Nasser Kanaani, a spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said during a press conference in Tehran.
Kanaani went on to urge Israel's weapons suppliers, chiefly the United States and Germany, to "stop supporting and arming it" as its catastrophic assault on the Gaza Strip spills out across the region. Nearly 40 people were wounded in Israel's strikes on Sunday, according to a Syrian health official, and several are in critical condition.
Citing two unnamed regional intelligence sources, Reutersreported early Monday that the Israeli strikes hit a "major military research center for chemical arms production located near Misyaf."
The facility, according to Reuters, "is believed to house a team of Iranian military experts involved in weapons production."
Kanaani denied that the facility hit was connected to Iran.
"What official sources from the Syrian government have announced is that there were attacks on some Syrian facilities, including an attack on a research center affiliated with the Ministry of Defense and the Syrian army," he said.
Civilians were reportedly among those killed and wounded in Sunday's strikes, which came as the world awaited Iran's expected military response to Israel's assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in late July.
Israeli forces have carried out dozens of airstrikes in Syria—including one targeting Iran's consulate in Damascus—since the Hamas-led October 7 attack, which prompted Israel's large-scale assault on Gaza.
Al Jazeerareported that Israeli forces continued to pummel the Palestinian enclave on Monday, bombing "al-Amoudi street in the Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City." The outlet noted that "at least 10 people have been killed today in attacks across the Gaza Strip."
Unionized machinists are set to vote on the contract on Thursday.
A tentative deal made early Sunday morning between aerospace giant Boeing and the union that represents more than 33,000 of its workers was a testament to the "collective voice" of the employees, said the union's bargaining committee—but members signaled they may reject the offer and vote to strike.
The company and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 751 reached an agreement that if approved by members in a scheduled Thursday vote, would narrowly avoid a strike that was widely expected just day ago, when Boeing and the bargaining committee were still far apart in talks over wages, health coverage, and other crucial issues for unionized workers.
The negotiations went on for six months and resulted on Sunday in an agreement on 25% general wage increases over the tentative contract's four years, a reduction in healthcare costs for workers, an increase in the amount Boeing would contribute to retirement plans, and a commitment to building the company's next aircraft in Washington state. The union had come to the table with a demand for a 40% raise over the life of the contract.
"Members will now have only one set of progression steps in a career, and vacation will be available for use as you earn it," negotiating team leaders Jon Holden and Brandon Bryant told members. "We were able to secure upgrades for certain job codes and improved overtime limits, and we now have a seat at the table regarding the safety and quality of the production system."
Jordan Zakarin of the pro-labor media organization More Perfect Union reported that feedback he'd received from members indicated "a strike may still be on the cards," and hundreds of members of the IAM District 751 Facebook group replied, "Strike!" on a post regarding the tentative deal.
The potential contract comes as Boeing faces federal investigations, including a criminal probe by the Department of Justice, into a blowout of a portion of the fuselage on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 jetliner that took place when the plane was mid-flight in January.
The Federal Aviation Administration has placed a limit on the number of 737 MAX planes Boeing can produce until it meets certain safety and manufacturing standards.
As The Seattle Timesreported on Friday, while Boeing has claimed it is slowing down production and emphasizing safety inspections in order to ensure quality, mechanics at the company's plant in Everett, Washington have observed a "chaotic workplace" ahead of the potential strike, with managers "pushing partially assembled 777 jets through the assembly line, leaving tens of thousands of unfinished jobs due to defects and parts shortages to be completed out of sequence on each airplane."
Holden and Bryant said Sunday that "the company finds itself in a tough position due to many self-inflicted missteps."
"It is IAM members who will bring this company back on track," they said. "As has been said many times, there is no Boeing without the IAM."
Without 33,000 IAM members to assemble and inspect planes, a strike would put Boeing in an even worse position as it works to meet manufacturing benchmarks.
On Thursday, members will vote on whether or not to accept Boeing's offer and on reaffirming a nearly unanimous strike vote that happened over the summer.
If a majority of members reject the deal and at least two-thirds reaffirm the strike vote, a strike would be called.
If approved, the new deal would be the first entirely new contract for Boeing workers since 2008. Boeing negotiated with the IAM over the last contract twice in 2011 and 2013, in talks that resulted in higher healthcare costs for employees and an end to their traditional pension program.
"Expressing one's vote will be useless as long as Macron is in power," said one demonstrator.
In cities and towns across France on Saturday, more than 100,000 people answered the call from the left-wing political party La France Insoumise for mass protests against President Emmanuel Macron's selection of a right-wing prime minister.
The demonstrations came two months after the left coalition won more seats than Macron's centrist coalition or the far-right Rassemblement National (RN) in the National Assembly and two days after the president announced that Michel Barnier, the right-wing former Brexit negotiator for the European Union, would lead the government.
The selection was made after negotiations between Macron and RN leader Marine Le Pen, leading protesters on Saturday to accuse the president of a "denial of democracy."
"Expressing one's vote will be useless as long as Macron is in power," a protester named Manon Bonijol toldAl Jazeera.
A poll released on Friday by Elabe showed that 74% of French people believed Macron had disregarded the results of July's snap parliamentary elections, and 55% said the election had been "stolen."
Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the leader of La France Insoumise (LFI), or France Unbowed, also accused Macron of "stealing the election" in a speech at the demonstration in Paris on Saturday.
"Democracy is not just the art of accepting you have won but the humility to accept you have lost," Mélenchon told protesters. "I call you for what will be a long battle."
He added that "the French people are in rebellion. They have entered into revolution."
Macron's centrist coalition won about 160 assembly seats out of 577 in July, compared to the left coalition's 180. The RN won about 140.
Barnier's Les Républicains (LR) party won fewer than 50 parliamentary seats. French presidents have generally named prime ministers, who oversee domestic policy, from the party with the most seats in the National Assembly.
Barnier signaled on Friday that he would largely defend Macron's pro-business policies and could unveil stricter anti-immigration reforms. Macron has enraged French workers and the left with policies including a retirement age hike last year.
Protests also took place in cities including Nantes, Nice, Montpellier, Marseilles, and Strasbourg.
All four left-wing parties within the Nouveau Front Populaire (NFP) coalition have announced plans to vote for a motion of no confidence against Barnier.
The RN has not committed to backing Barnier's government yet and leaders have said they are waiting to see what policies he presents to the National Assembly before deciding how to proceed in a no confidence vote.