White House Considers LNG Permitting Pause

Climate activists want a halt to massive fracked gas buildout

The New York Times is reporting that the Biden administration is considering a pause in the process of considering a massive new gas export terminal on the Gulf Coast, one of at least 17 pending LNG facilities.

For months, activists have been pressuring the White House to reject the CP2 (Calcasieu Pass 2) project, which would create a massive increase in climate pollution. The administration is reportedly considering new criteria to evaluate the climate and national security impacts of the project – a move that would apply to other proposed LNG facilities as well. In December, 170 climate scientists wrote to the administration urging rejection of CP2 and all other LNG permits, citing the significant climate impacts.

In response,Food & Water Watch Executive Director Wenonah Hauter issued the following statement:

“The rumored pause in new LNG export permitting by the Biden administration could be welcome relief for our climate and communities living with the toxic pollution of oil and gas infrastructure. But we don’t need new criteria if they only serve to arrive at the original conclusion, and increased exports are eventually approved. President Biden should permanently halt new and existing oil and gas exports, and aggressively ramp down the fossil fuel industry once and for all.”

Food & Water Watch mobilizes regular people to build political power to move bold and uncompromised solutions to the most pressing food, water, and climate problems of our time. We work to protect people's health, communities, and democracy from the growing destructive power of the most powerful economic interests.

