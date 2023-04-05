April, 04 2023, 08:40pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: press@standupamerica.com
Victory for Democracy: Judge Janet Protasiewicz Wins and Flips Control of Wisconsin State Supreme Court
Stand Up America Members Sent More Than 1 Million Peer-to-Peer Texts and 22,000 Handwritten Letters to Get out the Vote for Judge Janet Protasiewicz
Tonight, Stand Up America celebrated Judge Janet Protasiewicz’s victory over former justice Daniel Kelly in Wisconsin's Supreme Court race. Her win flips control of the court to a 4-3 progressive majority. Stand Up America's Founder and President, Sean Eldridge, issued the following statement after the race was called:
The stakes were high in this election, and Judge Protasiewitz's victory is a huge win for protecting Wisconsinites' fundamental freedoms. For more than three decades, Judge Protasiewicz has defended Wisconsinites' constitutional rights, maintained judicial independence, and earned recognition for her commitment to the community. She will continue that important work on the Supreme Court.
Judge Protasiewicz will act as a check on conservative efforts to take away reproductive freedom, disenfranchise voters of color through racial gerrymandering, and overturn election results they don’t like. Her victory helps build a firewall for our democracy and the freedom to vote ahead of 2024.
This election was a sound rejection of MAGA extremism, including their attacks on the freedom to vote and the right to access abortion care. The people of Wisconsin spoke through the ballot box and their message was undeniable: MAGA extremism has no place on our court, and neither does Dan Kelly.
Stand Up America members sent over 1 million peer-to-peer texts, joined hundreds of volunteer shifts, and wrote 22,000 handwritten letters to educate Wisconsin voters about the importance of the race and get out the vote for Judge Jane Protasiewicz. Stand Up America also partnered with our national surrogates network to mobilize prominent Americans including Misha Collins, Ilana Glazer, Bradley Whitford, Meghann Fahy, Amy Schumer, and Alicia Keys to encourage their fans to vote and volunteer in this election.
Stand Up America is a progressive advocacy organization with over two million community members across the country. Focused on grassroots advocacy to strengthen our democracy and oppose Trump's corrupt agenda, Stand Up America has driven over 600,000 phone calls to Congress and mobilized tens of thousands of protestors across the country.
LATEST NEWS
'A Win for the History Books': Brandon Johnson Defeats School Privatizer in Chicago
"Tonight is the beginning of a Chicago that truly invests in all of its people," Johnson said in his victory speech.
Apr 05, 2023
News
"They said this would never happen," he told a crowd of supporters. "If they didn't know, now they know."
Progressive Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson defeated conservative Democrat and school privatizer Paul Vallas in Chicago's mayoral runoff on Tuesday, a victory he called a "gateway to a new future" for the nation's third-largest city.
"Tonight is the beginning of a Chicago that truly invests in all of its people," Johnson said in his victory speech, pledging to help usher in "a city that actually respects the workers who keep it running" and one "where public schools have the resources to meet the needs of every child."
Education policy quickly emerged as a central issue in the contest between Johnson and Vallas, which the progressive won with just over 51% of the vote.
A former public school teacher and longtime union organizer, Johnson vowed to prioritize investments in public education and oppose charter expansions—an agenda that couldn't have contrasted more sharply with that of Vallas, the former CEO of Chicago Public Schools and an ardent supporter of school privatization.
Vallas, whose campaign was backed by Republican donors and business interests, aggressively pursued school privatization schemes during his tenure as the head of school districts in Chicago, New Orleans, and Philadelphia—a record that Johnson's campaign spotlighted in an ad that aired this week as well as in debates ahead of Tuesday's vote.
"My opponent talks about school closures," Johnson said during one debate. "Well, he set up the market for schools to be closed. He got so good at it, he went around the country doing it."
Maurice Mitchell, national director of the Working Families Party, said in a statement late Tuesday that the Chicago runoff marks "a win for the history books."
"Brandon Johnson just defeated a deluge of far-right money and misinformation thanks to people power and his positive vision for a safe and thriving Chicago," Mitchell added. "Now comes the hard work of building a Chicago for the many, with strong schools, good jobs, and safe communities," Mitchell added. "We look forward to working with Brandon and the new class of Working Families alder members to reopen mental health clinics, pass universal childcare, and implement a local Green New Deal."
\u201cTonight, we have shown the world the power of hope, the strength of organizing, and the might of our collective voice.\n\nTomorrow, the real work begins. We will build a safer, stronger Chicago that reflects the hopes and dreams of every one of us \u2014 together.\u201d— Brandon Johnson (@Brandon Johnson) 1680667897
In contrast to Vallas, whose campaign was also backed by a super PAC with close ties to former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, the bulk of Johnson's support came from unions such as the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) and the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU).
"Make no mistake about it," Johnson said in his victory speech, "Chicago is a union town."
Stacy Davis Gates, president of the CTU, said in a statement that "today, Chicago has spoken."
"Chicago has said yes to hope; yes to investment in people; yes to housing the unhoused, and yes to supporting young people with fully-funded schools," said Gates. "It is a new day in our city."
AFT President Randi Weingarten called Johnson's win "a transformational moment" that "sends a message that efforts to exploit anxiety will not work in the face of a multiracial, multiethnic, multigenerational working-class movement standing together as one."
Johnson's upset win Tuesday capped off a remarkable rise for a progressive lawmaker who was polling at just over 3% in December. At that time, according to one survey, Vallas was polling at 19%.
In January, Chicago's outgoing mayor, Lori Lightfoot, brushed aside the CTU's endorsement of Johnson, saying: "Brandon Johnson isn't going to be the mayor of this city."
During his remarks Tuesday night, Johnson gave a nod toward those who dismissed his chances.
"They said this would never happen," he told a crowd of supporters. "If they didn't know, now they know."
Keep ReadingShow Less
'Now Do Bush': Trump Arraignment Contrasts Typical Impunity for US Leaders
"Trump should be prosecuted for a variety of crimes, committed both as a private citizen and public official," argues Jeremy Scahill. "But if we want to claim that our system is exceptional, then the same fate should be brought to bear on the Bushes, Cheneys, and Kissingers of the world as well."
Apr 04, 2023
News
The United States is notably not a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the treaty which established the Hague-based tribunal to investigate and prosecute people from around the world for genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the crime of aggression.
The historic arraignment of former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday highlighted how infrequently American political leaders are held accountable for any crimes.
"The last time anything remotely similar happened was" in 1872, when a police officer arrested then-President Ulysses S. Grant for speeding in a two-horse carriage—an incident that only came to light in a 1908 interview,The New York Timesreported.
Trump, now a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, faces 34 felony counts for allegedly "falsifying New York business records in order to conceal damaging information and unlawful activity from American voters before and after the 2016 election."
As Free Speech for People noted, the twice-impeached former president still has not faced legal consequences for alleged "crimes related to the January 6, 2021 insurrection and the events leading up to it; crimes related to Trump's January 2, 2021 phone call demanding that the Georgia Secretary of State 'find 11,780 votes'... the obstruction of justice crimes identified by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the second part of his report; crimes identified by the inspector general of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence related to Trump's attempts to extort Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy; and others."
"Trump may be the first former president to face criminal prosecution, but that fact in and of itself is a damning condemnation of the U.S. system of impunity."
Trump's prosecution in New York "is a good first step," according toThe Intercept's Jeremy Scahill, but it "is not evidence that our much-vaunted justice system can actually be applied fairly and evenly to all, even a former president."
"Trump may be the first former president to face criminal prosecution, but that fact in and of itself is a damning condemnation of the U.S. system of impunity that has long permeated our system of American exceptionalism," the journalist argued Tuesday. "This case against Trump would be a mere footnote of history, albeit a wild one, if the U.S. actually believed in holding presidents and other top officials accountable for their crimes, including those committed in office."
Pointing to former U.S. President George W. Bush; his vice president, Dick Cheney; and Henry Kissinger, who served as secretary of state and national security adviser in the Nixon and Ford administrations, he asserted, "The truth is that all of them should be serving substantial prison sentences for directing and orchestrating the gravest of criminal activity: war crimes."
\u201cGeorge W. Bush, Dick Cheney, and the vile living corpse of Henry Kissinger should be serving substantial prison sentences for directing and orchestrating the gravest of criminal activity: war crimes, writes @jeremyscahill. https://t.co/jQ3r7Y91CX\u201d— The Intercept (@The Intercept) 1680644514
However, former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) "steadfastly refused to even consider impeachment proceedings against Bush," and former President Barack Obama made clear that "no one would be prosecuted for running a secret global kidnap and torture regime under Bush and Cheney," Scahill wrote. "The system depends on such bipartisan impunity."
The prosecution of Trump comes on the heels of the 20th anniversary of Bush's illegal invasion of Iraq. Just ahead of that milestone last month, the U.S-based Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR) renewed its call for reparations and accountability.
"Reparations are rooted in precedent and international law, as well as a strong tradition of justice-based organizing by civil rights movements, and we should not let the difficulty of securing justice deter us from seeking it—for Iraqis and for all others harmed by U.S. imperialism, exploitation, and genocide," CCR said. "Justice also entails accountability for the perpetrators of these horrific crimes, including those responsible for the torture at Abu Ghraib and other detention centers in Iraq."
CCR further demanded justice for those tortured and detained in the broader war against terrorism that Bush declared in response to the September 11, 2001 attacks—while also acknowledging that "legal efforts against high-level political and military leaders for the invasion itself and the many crimes committed in the 'war on terror' pose a different set of challenges, as demonstrated by our efforts to hold high-level Bush administration officials accountable at the International Criminal Court for crimes in or arising out of the war in Afghanistan or under universal jurisdiction."
The United States is notably not a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the treaty which established the Hague-based tribunal to investigate and prosecute people from around the world for genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the crime of aggression.
Nearly a year after 9/11, Bush signed into law the American Servicemembers' Protection Act. Dubbed the "Hague Invasion Act" by critics, it empowers the president to use "all means necessary and appropriate to bring about the release" of any U.S. or allied person "who is being detained or imprisoned by, on behalf of, or at the request of the International Criminal Court."
Last month, roughly a year into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the ICC issued international arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova for allegedly abducting Ukrainian children.
\u201cAfter flexing its jurisdiction by issuing an arrest warrant for Putin, Hannah al-Khafaji argues that the ICC must do the same for the architects of the Iraq invasion, who have evaded accountability for 20 years despite a long list of war crimes:\nhttps://t.co/Do69s28IMz\u201d— The New Arab (@The New Arab) 1680631319
While Putin has "exhibited zero concern about his indictment," his "invasion of Ukraine has created an interesting predicament for the U.S. empire on these matters," Scahill highlighted, explaining that though President Joe Biden has called the Russian leader a war criminal, the United States has long "encouraged ad hoc tribunals" rather than supporting ICC prosecutions.
"The whole purpose of this from the U.S. perspective is to ensure that these laws will never be applied to Americans or their friends," he wrote. "The prosecution of Trump should thus serve as a reminder that the U.S. does not actually believe in holding its most powerful citizens accountable for even the most serious of acts. And that position has real consequences, including in how it can be weaponized by criminals like Putin."
"Make no mistake, Trump should be prosecuted for a variety of crimes, committed both as a private citizen and public official," Scahill concluded. "But if we want to claim that our system is exceptional, then the same fate should be brought to bear on the Bushes, Cheneys, and Kissingers of the world as well."
Keep ReadingShow Less
'Our Lungs and Planet Can't Wait': Protesters Demand EPA Pass New Power Plant Rules
"For the sake of good health, justice, and the climate, we need action now from the EPA," said one organizer of the Washington, D.C. rally.
Apr 04, 2023
News
"The Biden administration claimed to make environmental justice and climate action top priorities yet has repeatedly failed to deliver on its own self-imposed deadlines," he added. "EPA finalizing these power plant rules is a vital step in fulfilling campaign promises to help vulnerable Americans and set our nation on the path to a cleaner, greener, and more equitable future."
Activists from a coalition of over 150 environmental justice groups rallied and marched in Washington, D.C. Tuesday to demand that the Biden administration "quit delaying rules to curb harmful pollution that kills thousands of Americans every year."
At the noon "EPA Stop Smoking" rally outside U.S. Environmental Protection Agency headquarters, the demonstrators—who represented groups as diverse as 350.org, Center for Biological Diversity, Interfaith Power & Light, and Hip Hop Caucus—had one resounding message: "Deliver power plant rules now."
"For the sake of good health, justice, and the climate, we need action now from the EPA," said Quentin Scott, federal policy director of the Chesapeake Climate Action Network—a coalition member and lead rally organizer. "Any further delays by the agency will put lives in danger and create the risk of a future hostile administration arriving in time to reverse everything."
\u201cHey @EPA: 150 of us are here calling for #NoMoreDelays on fossil fuel pollution rules. We have four demands for you to clean up your act. #PleaseStopSmoking and listen! \n\nhttps://t.co/djGOTxAK7d\u201d— Chesapeake Climate (@Chesapeake Climate) 1680625463
"We're gratified that EPA has been listening over the past few months, since we started this campaign," Scott added. "We're here today with our allies to urge the EPA to build on recent momentum and break the bad habit of delaying industry pollution rules."
According to a March report from coalition member Evergreen Collaborative, "the White House's latest Unified Regulatory Agenda shows that EPA is falling behind on eight key climate change and air quality regulations for the power sector, with only two rules on track."
"After several delays and missed deadlines, EPA must go further, faster to finalize these rules during President [Joe] Biden's first term and keep our climate and environmental justice targets within sight," the report argues.
\u201cWe made it to @CCAN's rally today in DC to ask @EPA to stop the delay on power plant rules!\n\n#EPAStopTheDelay #StopPollution #ClimateChange #CleanEnergy #Solar #CommunitySolar #StopFossilFuels #WeGoBeyond #BCorp #BusinessforGood\u201d— Neighborhood Sun (@Neighborhood Sun) 1680636238
The coalition is demanding that the EPA:
- End the delays and release carbon standards for power plants in April, as promised;
- Strengthen the soot standard for power plants;
- Update and expedite mercury and air toxics standards;
- Take action on coal ash;
- Approve California's vehicle emissions waiver; and
- Implement cumulative impact analysis in permitting.
"The EPA has a legal and moral responsibility to ensure our air and water is clean, which requires protecting frontline communities from the adverse health impacts and toxic pollution from coal and gas plants," Hip Hop Caucus climate policy director Russell Armstrong said.
"The Biden administration claimed to make environmental justice and climate action top priorities yet has repeatedly failed to deliver on its own self-imposed deadlines," he added. "EPA finalizing these power plant rules is a vital step in fulfilling campaign promises to help vulnerable Americans and set our nation on the path to a cleaner, greener, and more equitable future."
\u201cAt a protest on Tuesday\u2013no, not that one\u2013demonstrators outside EPA headquarters in DC had a modest request for an agency that has fallen behind on pledges of tighter climate and clean air regulations: \u201cDo your job.\u201d https://t.co/B9e2dcLDY4\u201d— Phil McKenna (@Phil McKenna) 1680649574
Lois Wessel of the Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments, one of the coalition groups, said: "Over 100,000 Americans die of air pollution every year. EPA's habit of delaying rules for dirty energy power plants means that those plants are continuing business as usual—so people are getting sick, especially in poor communities, and the planet keeps warming."
"EPA was scheduled to release their carbon pollution rules in June 2022 and then in March 2023 but they punted both times," Wessel added. "Now the EPA needs to fulfill that promise and issue those rules before the end of April. Our lungs and planet can't wait!"
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular
SUPPORT OUR WORK.
We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100%
reader supported.
reader supported.