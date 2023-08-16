August, 16 2023, 02:25pm EDT
Dan Beeton
US Congressional Delegation Led by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Arrives in Santiago
A delegation of US Members of Congress and staff arrives in Santiago today for a series of high-level meetings with President Gabriel Boric, government ministers, congressional representatives, and civil society organizations to learn about Chile’s efforts to defend and deepen its democracy on the eve of the 50th anniversary of the coup against President Salvador Allende.
The delegation, which includes Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Joaquin Castro (D-TX), Nydia Velázquez (D-NY), Greg Casar (D-TX), and Maxwell Frost (D-FL), as well as Senator Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) Chief of Staff Misty Rebik, is traveling to Chile as part of a region-wide delegation sponsored by the Center for Economic and Policy Research.
“US foreign policy has too often contributed to instability in Latin America: we should be protecting democracy rather than supporting coups, and we should be creating peace and prosperity across the Western Hemisphere rather than replaying the Cold War,” Representative Greg Casar said. “Now is the time to talk about our history, jointly fight the climate crisis, and invest in lasting peace. That is why I’m joining this delegation to Brazil, Colombia, and Chile — to meet, listen, and learn from our counterparts and chart a new way forward.”
The itinerary will kick off with a reception by Santiago Mayor Irací Hassler to welcome the delegation to Chile and learn about the mayor’s projects to address food insecurity and discrimination against migrants in Santiago. The itinerary will close with a reception by President Gabriel Boric and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alberto Van Klaveren to learn about the administration’s vision for Chile and its leading efforts to address the environmental crisis, expand social rights, and defend its institutions in the face of rising antidemocratic forces.
In between these meetings, the delegation will attend a series of meetings with high-level Chilean government and civil society representatives committed to strengthening Chilean democracy and preserving historical memory of the 1973 US-backed coup against President Salvador Allende. These include a meeting with congressional leaders, a visit to the Museum of Memory and Human Rights with the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Luis Cordero Vega, and a meeting with the former President Michelle Bachelet.
The delegation continues with a dialogue across Chilean government and civil society about the country’s approach to the management of natural resources and the response to the climate crisis. Delegates will meet with Tomás Vodanovic, Mayor of Maipú, to learn about the city’s efforts to develop a local water strategy to protect the ecosystem and defend the right to clear water; Macarena Ripamonti, Mayor of Viña del Mar, to learn about her efforts to regulate construction on protected areas; and congressional leaders to discuss the challenges of economic development and green transition.
Finally, the itinerary will include a series of high-level meetings to learn about Chile’s approach to the expansion of economic and social rights. Delegates will meet with Minister of Women and Gender Equality Antonia Orellana to discuss how the government is implementing networks of social care, mental health, and legal mediation with a gender, inclusion and intercultural approach; with congressional leaders that fought and won the 40-Hour Law to strengthen worker rights; and Foreign Ministry Undersecretaries Gloria de la Fuente and Claudia Sanhueza to learn about Chile’s novel paradigm of “Feminist Foreign Policy”.
Representative Castro has said: “More than with any other region of the world, the future of the United States is intimately linked with that of our neighbors in the Western Hemisphere. As we grapple with transnational challenges – from managing migration to climate resilience – the time has come for a reimagined regional approach that prioritizes multilateralism, effective engagement, and mutual respect”.
“For much of the last seven decades, the United States has approached the Western Hemisphere with a Cold War mentality that prioritizes ideological alignment over shared commitments to democracy and freedom. This counterproductive approach has hampered our diplomacy, left many of our neighbors wary of U.S. engagement, and undermined potential progress on development, good governance, human rights, and more. At the same time, our reputation has been damaged by cruel migration policies that hurt vulnerable people and contradict our foundational values. As we move deeper into the 21st century and confront unprecedented challenges, I hope that members of Congress will work with our colleagues in neighboring countries and make policy that is informed by the diverse experiences of our own diaspora communities”.
“My family’s American story began when my grandmother, Victoria Castro, came to Texas as a young orphan in the wake of the Mexican Revolution. Her San Antonio relatives raised her in a city defined by Mexican culture, where recent migrants and long-established Hispanic families could chase their American dreams despite the prejudices of the time. Today, the vast and diverse Latino diaspora forms the backbone of communities from San Antonio to Springfield, Massachusetts, and newly arrived immigrants are breathing new life into cities across the industrial Midwest. Congress must learn how to harness America’s immigrant communities as a source of strength”.
“My priorities as Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere are to advance inclusive and sustainable development, expand regional economic cooperation to create good-paying jobs at home and abroad, promote a more humane approach to migration, strengthen our bilateral and multilateral relationships, and curb firearms trafficking from the United States into Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. These goals build on the progress I accomplished as chairman of the Subcommittee on International Development, International Organizations, and Global Corporate Social Impact, and I’m pleased to be able to continue many of the important conversations that began last Congress.”
Delegation coordinator David Adler said: “Fifty years ago, the United States supported a bloody coup against the democratically elected government of President Salvador Allende. The scars from this tragic event are still visible today — in the lasting memory of those who died and disappeared under General Augusto Pinochet, and in the institutional legacy of the neoliberal government that he left behind. This delegation arrives to help usher in a new chapter of US-Chile relations based on mutual understanding and the common pursuit of social justice. All too often, visitors from Washington come to the region to deliver lectures and unsolicited advice. This delegation has come to Chile to listen, learn, and forge lasting alliances for hemispheric cooperation.”
The Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR) was established in 1999 to promote democratic debate on the most important economic and social issues that affect people's lives. In order for citizens to effectively exercise their voices in a democracy, they should be informed about the problems and choices that they face. CEPR is committed to presenting issues in an accurate and understandable manner, so that the public is better prepared to choose among the various policy options.(202) 293-5380
Ignoring 'Mounting Threat to Clean Water,' EPA Denies Factory Farm Pollution Petition
"We know that animal factories are a huge source of water pollution and that our freshwater is in crisis, and yet EPA has failed to uphold its duty to protect our environment from this industry," said one advocate.
Aug 16, 2023
According to the Sierra Club, "water pollution is possible at virtually any point in a CAFO's operation," as waste from factory farms is generally not treated for disease-causing pathogens, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, or heavy metals.
Public health and environmental advocacy groups said that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chose to benefit the factory farming industry instead of protecting communities and drinking water late Tuesday when it denied an anti-pollution petition filed in 2017 by nearly three dozen groups.
Food & Water Watch (FWW), the Center for Food Safety (CFS), and North Carolina Environmental Justice Network were among the organizations that filed the petition six years ago and sued the agency last year due to its "unreasonable delay" in answering the request for stronger rules to prevent water pollution from hundreds of thousands of factory farms across the United States.
The EPA responded to the legal challenge Tuesday by denying the original petition and announcing it would form a federal subcommittee to study the effects of pollution from concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) and make recommendations to the agency.
The subcommittee is expected to convene in 2024 and its work could take 12-18 months, leaving open the possibility that—should President Joe Biden lose his reelection campaign next year—the question of regulating factory farm pollution could be left up to a Republican administration.
"Factory farms pose a significant and mounting threat to clean water, largely because EPA's weak rules have left most of the industry entirely unregulated," said Tarah Heinzen, legal director for FWW. "EPA's deeply flawed response amounts to yet more delay, and completely misses the moment."
Though the EPA pledged to study the effects of water pollution from factory farms, the petitioners noted that the impact has already been well-documented.
According to the Sierra Club, "water pollution is possible at virtually any point in a CAFO's operation," as waste from factory farms is generally not treated for disease-causing pathogens, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, or heavy metals.
Animal waste spills and overflows can lead to contaminated runoff that ends up in waterways, stormwater can mix with manure and milkhouse waste that flows into drains, waste storage units can overflow or burst, and catch basins can inadvertently drain waste into waterways.
CFS said in a statement that factory farms "operate like sewerless cities" and can contaminate "drinking water with cancer-causing nitrates" as well as flooding homes with waste during storms and leaving communities without safe places for water recreation.
Citing the EPA's own data in a 2020 brief, FWW found that pollution from factory farms "threatens or impairs over 14,000 miles of rivers and streams and more than 90,000 acres of lakes and ponds nationwide."
"We know that animal factories are a huge source of water pollution and that our freshwater is in crisis, and yet EPA has failed to uphold its duty to protect our environment from this industry," said Amy van Saun, a senior attorney with CFS. "We have a right to clean and safe water and we cannot afford to wait any longer to stop the tide of pollution from animal factories."
The 2017 petition called on the EPA to improve the CAFO permitting process, as fewer than one-third of the largest 21,000 factory farms have National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permits, which regulate the point sources which discharge pollutants into waterways.
Ben Lilliston, director of rural strategies at the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy, said that by denying the petition the EPA "chose to further a special exemption for factory farms that benefits global meat companies while undermining independent farmers raising animals in ways that protect our water."
"Today's EPA decision kicks the can down the road," he said, "instead of acting to protect rural communities and our nation's waterways."
A Quarter of the Global Population Is Facing 'Extremely High Water Stress'
"Living with this level of water stress jeopardizes people's lives, jobs, food, and energy security," warns a new report from the World Resources Institute.
Aug 16, 2023
Extreme drought has ravaged nations in the Middle East and Africa in recent years as global temperatures have surged, driven up by record greenhouse gas emissions stemming primarily from fossil fuels.
A report published Wednesday by the World Resources Institute estimates that roughly two billion people around the world face "extremely high water stress" each year as the climate crisis fuels worsening drought conditions.
WRI's analysis of data from its Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas shows that 25 nations that are home to a quarter of the global population experience severely inadequate water supply annually. Half of the world's population lives under highly water-stressed conditions for at least one month per year, the analysis notes.
"Living with this level of water stress jeopardizes people’s lives, jobs, food, and energy security," wrote Samantha Kuzma, Liz Saccoccia, and Marlena Chertock, the authors of the new report. "Water is central to growing crops and raising livestock, producing electricity, maintaining human health, fostering equitable societies, and meeting the world's climate goals."
The regions facing the most severe water stress each year are North Africa and the Middle East—83% of the population in those regions are exposed to extreme water stress, according to WRI.
The organization categorizes a country as under extreme water stress if it utilizes at least 80% of its available supply each year.
"Even a short-term drought puts these places in danger of running out of water and sometimes prompts governments to shut off the taps," the new report observes. "We've already seen this scenario play out in many places around the world, such as England, India, Iran, Mexico, and South Africa. The five most water-stressed countries are Bahrain, Cyprus, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, and Qatar. The water stress in these countries is mostly driven by low supply, paired with demand from domestic, agricultural, and industrial use."
Extreme drought has ravaged nations in the Middle East and Africa in recent years as global temperatures have surged, driven up by record greenhouse gas emissions stemming primarily from fossil fuels.
Research released earlier this year by World Weather Attribution suggests catastrophic drought in the Horn of Africa was made around 100 times more likely by the fossil fuel-driven climate crisis.
WRI suggests a number of steps nations and international development institutions can take to improve water management, from protecting and restoring wetlands to providing debt relief for poor countries struggling to afford improvements to water infrastructure.
But the report stresses that "every level of government, as well as communities and businesses, must step up to build a water-secure future for all."
"The world will ultimately require an all-of-the-above approach, as well as solutions specific to individual catchments and regions," the report adds. "These findings may be daunting, but with the right management, every country can prevent water stress from turning into water crisis."
Kids Who Live Near Fracking Sites Are Up to 7 Times More Likely to Develop Lymphoma: Study
"Once again, science confirms fracking is extremely hazardous to human life."
Aug 16, 2023
"We also found that mothers who lived near active wells were more likely to have babies who were small for gestational age," the researchers wrote in a summary of their results.
"Politicians and big business [are] still lagging far behind with near unrequited support for this destructive practice," Nemeth added.
Researchers in Pennsylvania published a series of studies late Tuesday showing that children who live near fracking operations are roughly five to seven times more likely to develop lymphoma than kids whose homes are at least five miles away from drilling sites.
Released by the University of Pittsburgh and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the studies also found a "strong link" between fracked gas development and "severe exacerbations, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations for asthma in people living within 10 miles of one or more wells" producing gas.
While the studies weren't designed to establish a causal connection between fracking and cancer or asthma, they add to the large and growing body of literature indicating that oil and gas operations pose a significant threat to public health.
The publicly funded research out Tuesday suggests there are "no associations" between proximity to fracking activities and childhood leukemia or brain and bone cancers.
But the results "indicated that children who lived within one mile of a well had approximately five to seven times the chance of developing lymphoma, a relatively rare type of cancer, compared to children who lived in a place with no wells within five miles," the researchers wrote. "Data suggests that those who lived closer, especially in areas with greater intensity of unconventional natural gas development activities, had the highest risk."
"For perspective, the incidence of lymphoma is, on average, 0.0012% in U.S. children under 20 years of age," they added. "Our study estimates that rate would be 0.006% to 0.0084% for children living within one mile of a well."
The studies also examined links between gas development activities and adverse birth outcomes, finding that babies born to mothers who lived close to active fracking wells during the production phase were around an ounce smaller at birth.
"We also found that mothers who lived near active wells were more likely to have babies who were small for gestational age," the researchers wrote in a summary of their results.
Edward Ketyer, president of Physicians for Social Responsibility, told the Associated Press that the findings are a "bombshell" further demonstrating that the "closer you live to fracking activity, the increased risk you have of being sick with a variety of illnesses."
"The biggest question is, why is anybody surprised about that?" asked Ketyer, a retired pediatrician who served on an advisory board for the new research.
The studies were published after around four years of research that drew from the medical histories of thousands of southwestern Pennsylvania residents. In 2021, Pennsylvania produced more shale gas—a product of fracking—than any U.S. state other than Texas.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazettereported late Tuesday that a community meeting with residents and activists became "intense and at times emotional" as researchers and Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) officials presented the results of their studies.
"Parents talked about watching their kids suffer with cancer or asthma, about the lack of state guidance if their water was drinkable and air healthy enough to play outside," the newspaper reported. "DOH executive deputy secretary Kristen Rodack tried to assure them that the studies are just the beginning."
"The DOH said it would be updating its cancer incidence studies, making space on its website for people to submit environmental health complaints, and educating physicians and healthcare providers how to 'identify and treat people with environmental exposures,'" the Post-Gazette added. "It will also work with parents and schools on air quality awareness, and look at the potential for future research."
Climate advocates and medical experts have long demanded a national halt to fracking operations, citing both public health risks and threats to the planet. President Joe Biden pledged to ban new fracking operations on public lands during his 2020 campaign, but he has reneged on that promise.
Matt Nemeth, a member of Sunrise Movement Pittsburgh, wrote in response to the new research that "once again, science confirms fracking is extremely hazardous to human life."
"Politicians and big business [are] still lagging far behind with near unrequited support for this destructive practice," Nemeth added.
In a 2022 roundup of more than 2,000 studies and investigative reports, Physicians for Social Responsibility and Concerned Health Professionals of New York noted that "recent national and global efforts to increase oil and gas production and liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports have dire impacts on public health and the climate."
Sandra Steingraber, co-founder of Concerned Health Professionals of New York, said that "for over 10 years, individual studies have demonstrated impacts in multiple areas, including toxic air pollution, water contamination, radioactive releases, earthquakes, methane emissions, and much more."
During Tuesday's community meeting, Steingraber criticized Pennsylvania health officials for merely pledging to continue monitoring cancer rates near fracking operations.
"JUST STOP DRILLING," she wrote.
