Ukrainians, Russians and international peace groups gather for the International Summit for Peace in Ukraine Vienna, Austria

For the first time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, peace groups from around the world will be meeting on June 10/11 in Vienna, Austria, to promote a peaceful solution to the brutal war that is consuming the lives of so many soldiers and civilians.The groups include the International Peace Bureau (IPB), CODEPINK, Europe for Peace, International Fellowship of Reconciliation (IFOR), Peace in Ukraine Coalition, Campaign for Peace Disarmament and Common Security (CPDCS), along with several Austrian peace organizations.

Prominent international speakers include: Clare Daly, Member of the European Parliament, Ireland; Vice President David Choquehuanca, Bolivia; Prof. Jeffrey Sachs, USA; Former UN Diplomat Michael von der Schulenburg, Germany; Former Colonel and Diplomat Ann Wright, USA; Prof. Anuradha Chenoy, India; Father Alejandro Solalinde, Advisor to the President of Mexico; USA activist/author Medea Benjamin, as well as peace activists from Ukraine and Russia representing such group as the Ukrainian Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, Partnership for Advancing Innovative Sustainability, Ukrainian Pacifist Movement and the peace-building institute PATRIR.

The conference will discuss controversial issues related to Russia's war of aggression. Aside from hearing directly from Ukrainians, representatives from across Europe, North America, Russia and Ukraine, together with participants from the Global South, will discuss the dramatic consequences of this war for the people in their countries. The conference will focus not only on criticism and analysis, but also on creative solutions and ways to promote negotiations. It will come out with an urgent global appeal, the "Vienna Declaration for Peace," calling on all sides to work for a ceasefire and negotiations.

“For those of us in the U.S., it is important to remind our elected leaders that we want peace in our world, not war, and for them to get moving on peace talks,” said Retired US Army Colonel and former US diplomat Ann Wright. “The US is a belligerent in this war, just like Russia and Ukraine, and our taxes are funding the deaths of Ukrainians and Russians.”

“We are hopeful that many world leaders are stepping forward to call for peace talks, but the push for a peaceful solution is not only the task of states and diplomats,” said Medea Benjamin of CODEPINK and Peace in Ukraine, and one of the Summit organizers. “Nowadays, it is more and more the task of global civil society. That’s why this gathering is so important–so we can connect, coordinate, learn from each other, and be more effective in our efforts.”

The Summit will be both in person and online. The invitation, detailed program and links for registration can be found at www.peacevienna.org.

