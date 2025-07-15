To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Trump Judge Blocks CFPB Medical Debt Rule

On Friday, a Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge of the Eastern District Court in Texas vacated a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) medical debt rule that would have removed medical debt from the credit reports of 15 million Americans. As part of its continuous attacks against the CFPB and the agency’s efforts to lower costs for millions of Americans, the Trump administration had already reversed its position on the rule.

“Judge Sean Jordan, a Trump-appointed judge, joined congressional Republicans in making it easier for the Trump administration to raise costs on millions of Americans. Not only are they dismantling healthcare for 17 million through their big, ugly betrayal, but they’re dooming millions more with low credit scores due to illness and injury. Republicans are holding a grudge against the CFPB and it’s costing Americans money.” —Accountable.US Executive Director Tony Carrk
The medical debt rule would have helped to tackle the staggering $220 billion Americans owe for care received when sick or injured by removing medical debt from credit reports and preventing debt collectors from abusing the credit reporting system to pressure people to pay invalid bills.

Reporting from Accountable.US revealed earlier this year that House Financial Services Committee (HFSC) Republicans accepted a combined $867,000 from trade groups opposed to the CFPB’s medical debt rule. In turn, HFSC Republicans voted to block the rule.

Accountable.US is a nonpartisan watchdog that exposes corruption in public life and holds government officials and corporate special interests accountable by bringing their influence and misconduct to light. In doing so, we make way for policies that advance the interests of all Americans, not just the rich and powerful.

