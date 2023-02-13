TONIGHT: Sanders to Hold Town Hall on the Teacher Pay Crisis in America

Support Common Dreams Today
Rebecca Pringle, the President of NEA, and Randi Weingarten, the President of AFT, will Join Sen. Sanders on Stage
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, tonight will host a town hall at the U.S. Capitol to discuss the pay crisis teachers are facing throughout the United States.
Joining Sanders at the town hall, entitled “Respecting our Teachers: A Town Hall on the Teacher Pay Crisis in America,” will be Rebecca Pringle, President of the National Education Association (NEA), Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), and four public school teachers to discuss their experiences. Educators from around the country will be invited to submit questions online in advance and there will be a live question and answer following the discussion by the panelists.
“In the richest country in the history of the world, each and every person must be able to get the education they need to fulfil their dreams,” said Sanders. “That means we need the best education system in the world, and that means we need the best teachers. Teachers have one of the toughest and most demanding jobs, and we must stand up and support them. It is unconscionable that over half of educators are thinking about leaving the profession earlier than planned.”
Recent studies show that K-12 public school educators were the most likely to report higher levels of anxiety, stress, and burnout during the COVID-19 pandemic. For the current school year, every state is reporting shortages of both classroom and substitute teachers. The fact that most school districts and states do not provide teachers with a livable and competitive wage is part of the reason people are choosing not to enter the profession and why many are leaving. Research has found that teachers are one of the most important factors in improving students’ outcomes, and our nation has much work to do to ensure all students are taught by fully qualified and well-compensated teachers.
At the town hall, Sanders will hear directly from educators on the impact of low teacher pay and low teacher morale, among other challenges teachers are facing today.
Details
What: Respecting Our Teachers: A Town Hall on the Teacher Pay Crisis in America
Who: Sen. Bernie Sanders, NEA President Rebecca Pringle, AFT President Randi Weingarten, teachers and other educators
When: Monday, Feb. 13, 7:15 p.m. ET, Doors Open at 6:15 p.m. ET
Where: Capitol Visitor’s Center, The Congressional Auditorium,
Room CVC-200 First St NE, Washington, DC 20515
Note: The event will also be livestreamed at www.twitter.com/SenSanders and https://www.facebook.com/senatorsanders
United States Senator for Vermont(202) 224-5141
The funneling of healthcare dollars to the private sector by Madrid's right-wing government has left the public health system "in danger of extinction," said one worker.
Madrid residents on Sunday marched to protest the right-wing regional government's attacks on the public healthcare system, with hundreds of thousands of participants showing that concern over the shredding of the public sector is growing.
Government officials said around 250,000 people took part in the demonstration, compared to tens of thousands who marched last month, while organizers' estimate for Sunday's protest was close to one million.
Isabel Diaz Ayuso, the right-wing regional president of Madrid, has been the target of much of the outcry over healthcare, as she has overseen "the transfer of funds to private healthcare," according to public health advocates.
Spain's private healthcare sector has long been far smaller than its public system, in which more than 99% of Spain residents are covered and able to access government-funded medical care. The country's 17 regional governments have jurisdiction over health budgets and delivery of service, and Ayuso's administration is reportedly spending less per capita on public healthcare than any other regional government, despite Madrid having the highest per capita income.
"They have cut our wages instead of raising them. We are overwhelmed with work and do not have any support."
Roughly half of healthcare spending by Ayuso, who took office in 2019, goes to the private sector, according to march organizers.
The loss of funding for public health services has resulted in underpaid medical workers and an exodus of staff, healthcare workers say. Patients have been forced to seek care in emergency departments, leading to overcrowding.
"The situation is dramatic," Maite Lopez, a nurse who attended the demonstration, told AFP. "We can't take proper care of the patients."
Ayuso attacked the healthcare workers and supporters who rallied in Madrid, saying the protest was orchestrated by her political opponents and writing on social media, "We all believe in public health."
Some demonstrators carried signs and a model of Ayuso with a long nose, comparing her to Pinocchio. Others carried banners reading, "The right to health is a human right" and "Defend the health service."
In addition to Sunday's protest and the march held in January, tens of thousands of demonstrators took part in what they called a "white tidal wave" in Madrid in November, with healthcare workers wearing white lab coats and proclaiming, "Madrid rises up for public health."
Some primary care doctors and pediatricians have staged intermittant work stoppages since the November protest, with Sunday's march the largest outpouring of support thus far.
\u201cOver 250,000 people in Madrid, Spain protest against the privatization of healthcare.\u201d— Nina Turner (@Nina Turner) 1676304997
One healthcare worker toldReuters that Spain's public health sector, which experts have frequently ranked as one of the best in the world, is "in danger of extinction" in Madrid.
"They have cut our wages instead of raising them," Lilian Ramis told Reuters. "We are overwhelmed with work and do not have any support."
The outcry over the attack on Madrid's public health service comes days after healthcare workers in the United Kingdom went on strike over the Conservative government's refusal to pay them fairly, and a day after nearly a million people in France held nationwide protests over President Emmanuel Macron's plan to raise the retirement age.
Around 100,000 Israelis took to the streets to protest the judicial overhaul, chanting, "No to dictatorship!"
Massive protests erupted in Israel on Monday as the country's far-right government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, began advancing judicial reforms that would roll back judicial oversight of parliament and give lawmakers more control over Supreme Court appointments, proposed changes that opposition leader Yair Lapid decried as an attempt to impose a "dark dictatorship."
As demonstrations raged—with participants chanting "democracy!" and "no to dictatorship!"—chaos broke out inside the Israeli Knesset after a key committee voted to move ahead with part of the legislation backed by Netanyahu and right-wing Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who are aiming to virtually eliminate the Supreme Court's ability to strike down laws.
The vote, as The New York Timesreported, "set off a fracas in the committee room after opposition lawmakers, one of them in tears, chanted against the decision, and some of them clambered over tables to confront the committee chair, Simcha Rothman, a government lawmaker."
\u201cISRAEL: Shouting breaks out as the Knesset Constitution, Law & Justice Committee convenes to vote on the proposed judicial reform package \n\nOpposition lawmakers can be heard chanting \u201cSHAME,\u201d as the committee chairman refuses to heed the President\u2019s call to delay the vote\u201d— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS English) 1676276358
Around 100,000 people took part in the Monday demonstrations against the proposed judicial overhaul, which the far-right government appears bent on ramming through despite public opposition and pleas from top officials—including Israeli President Isaac Herzog—to delay the legislation.
In a speech on Sunday, Herzog—who plays a largely ceremonial role—warned that "we are no longer in a political debate but on the brink of constitutional and social collapse."
Addressing demonstrators on Monday, Lapid expressed a similar fear, declaring, "We will not stay quiet as they destroy everything that is precious and sacred to us."
"Outwardly they grin sarcastically, saying that [the protests] won't change anything," Lapid said, "but inside they tremble, as rulers always tremble when they discover that there are people in front of them who are not willing to give up."
\u201c#BREAKING Thousands protest outside Israel's parliament against the judicial reforms\u201d— Guy Elster (@Guy Elster) 1676274298
Monday's mass demonstrations came 24 hours after around 200,000 Israelis took to the streets to protest the policies of Israel's far-right government, which on Sunday granted retroactive "legalization" to nine settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.
The Times noted Monday that "many Arabs agree that the Supreme Court generally acts as a bulwark against attacks on minorities and has acted to restrain parts of Israel's settlement enterprise."
"But they also feel that Israel's democracy has for years been compromised by the Israeli occupation of the West Bank, where millions of Palestinians live under varying forms of Israeli control without voting or residency rights in Israel itself," the newspaper added.
Aida Touma-Sliman, an Arab lawmaker in Israel's parliament, told the Times that "democracy cannot exist while you're occupying other people."
Mansour Abbas, a member of the Israeli Knesset and head of the United Arab List, said his party supports the large-scale demonstrations against the judicial overhaul, which have been going on for weeks.
As Haaretzexplained, the new legislation seeks to grant "the prime minister and his or her government—via the legislature they control—the power to override Supreme Court decisions."
"It also limits the court's ability to strike down legislation that infringes on human and civil rights, while giving the government complete control over judicial appointments," the outlet continued. "The battle will continue after Monday's vote. The legislation now moves to the full Knesset, where it will need to pass in three votes in the coming days or weeks. The protest movement is already preparing its next steps."
"None of us have the money to completely start over somewhere," said one resident. "We're not going to have a choice but to take our children back to that place, and it's not fair."
Residents of East Palestine, Ohio are voicing alarm and mistrust of officials after a 150-car train carrying hazardous materials—including vinyl chloride—crashed in their small town, prompting emergency evacuations and a "controlled release" of chemicals into the air to prevent a catastrophic explosion.
Norfolk Southern, the company that owns the derailed train, has insisted that public health is not at risk, a sentiment echoed by local authorities. Just five days after the fiery crash, top officials—including Ohio's Republican governor, Mike DeWine—effectively gave the all-clear, telling residents they can safely return home.
Many, lacking viable alternatives due to their limited resources and incomes, have done just that, despite lingering fears of the impacts that the train crash and subsequent unleashing of toxic gases into the atmosphere may have had on their town. Some have reported strong chemical odors and unsettling sights, such as a stream blackened by substances released from the train and dead fish.
"I don't want to take my kids back to that," one East Palestine resident told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "None of us have the money to completely start over somewhere. We're not going to have a choice but to take our children back to that place, and it's not fair."
On Sunday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency published a document from Norfolk Southern that lists the cars involved in the derailment and the materials they contained at the time of the crash, which rail workers say was an entirely predictable consequence of Wall Street-backed policy decisions and company moves that have sacrificed safety for profit.
Vinyl chloride, which five of the Norfolk Southern train cars were carrying, has garnered particular concern, given its link to cancer. The Associated Press noted that the controlled burn of chemicals following the crash spewed "phosgene and hydrogen chloride into the air."
"Phosgene is a highly toxic, colorless gas with a strong odor that can cause vomiting and breathing trouble and was used as a weapon in World War I," the outlet reported.
"If there were toxic chemicals being released in a wealthy suburban area, there would be outrage."
The EPA has said it is still monitoring local air and water and conducting screenings in individual homes.
Norfolk Southern, which has offered a mere $25,000 donation to help affected residents, claims in an FAQ posted to its website that "vinyl chloride and other substances associated with the derailment exist in the air as a vapor," "evaporate quickly," and "do not absorb into household materials."
"It is not necessary to undertake any special cleaning of household items or air, and any odors present in indoor air will dissipate," added the company, which announced a $10 billion stock buyback program last March.
Despite assurances from Norfolk Southern, The Washington Postreported that "residents returning to homes in a neighboring Pennsylvania town were advised by state officials to open their windows, turn on fans, and wipe down all surfaces with diluted bleach."
One resident told the Post that her family experienced headaches and nausea in the wake of the derailment. She expressed concern that local officials are suppressing information about the health consequences of the crash and release of chemicals, which sent an alarming plume of dark smoke into the air.
"I've watched every news conference and I haven't heard anything that makes me think that this is a data-driven decision," the resident said of claims that it's safe to return to East Palestine. "We don't feel like we have a whole lot of information."
Another person told the Post that he and his wife aren't planning to go back to their home, which is near the train track.
"The amount of... chemicals that were spilled and burned don't simply just go away," he said. “I don't believe there is any way to know the full effect until enough time passes. And that just isn't worth the risk."
\u201cOn February 3, a horrifying railroad accident took place. A Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. You might've seen images of the flames, but you probably haven't heard that unions were trying to prevent this exact accident. \ud83e\uddf5\n\nhttps://t.co/pnynoFHSnm\u201d— More Perfect Union (@More Perfect Union) 1675991969
Others have questioned officials' focus on the one-mile radius surrounding the train crash, warning that toxic substances could have drifted much further through the air and waterways.
"There was no wall in the sky. There was no wall in the waterways. It's definitely floating in the airways whatever direction it has gone in and our waterways as well," one resident told a local news outlet. "I just have concern for the water in general, horses, and people alike. There had to be quite a concentration in our local smaller waterways that is actually making an impact on the larger waterway of the Ohio River. So obviously I've got a lot of concerns for the people locally not only now but for the future."
In the 10 days after the derailment, observers have lamented the lack of media attention the situation in East Palestine has garnered relative to other recent stories, including the U.S. military's downing of several unidentified objects over the past week.
Nina Turner, a former Ohio state senator, argued that "one of the reasons the media is so silent about the Norfolk Southern disaster in East Palestine, OH is due in part to classism."
"If there were toxic chemicals being released in a wealthy suburban area, there would be outrage," Turner wrote on Twitter. "The silence is inexcusable."